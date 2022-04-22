U.S. markets close in 4 hours 32 minutes

Purdy Group Adds Eco-friendly Water & Ice System To All Of Its Toyota Stores

·2 min read

New Water & Ice System Reduces Plastic Waste at 3 Texas Toyota Dealerships

DALLAS, BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, AND HUNTSVILLE, TX / ACCESSWIRE / April 22, 2022 / South Toyota, Bryan College Station Toyota, and Huntsville Toyota are excited to announce that they have recently installed new Scotsman Ice Systems to replace bottled water and reduce plastic waste while keeping their customers and employees happy and hydrated.

"Our company has always prioritized and focused on sustainability and improving our environment whenever and wherever possible." said Harold Hurst, Chief Operating Officer for all three dealerships. He added, "From the design of our dealerships to upgrading products and processes, we are always looking for ways to go green, and improve the health of our community and environment. When we had the opportunity to install a new water and ice system to reduce plastic waste and improve customer and employee experiences ahead of another hot Texas summer, we didn't think twice."

South Toyota, Bryan College Station Toyota, and Huntsville Toyota, all 3 of which operate under the Purdy Group umbrella, focus on outstanding customer service and embrace cutting-edge technology. Their position as delivering "The Promise of Something Different" drives continuous improvement and innovation throughout their entire dealership operations.

Purdy Group, Wednesday, April 20, 2022, Press release picture
Purdy Group, Wednesday, April 20, 2022, Press release picture

South Toyota employees, Eddie Banales and Peter Villa, staying hydrated with cold water from the dealership's newly installed, eco-friendly water and ice system.

About The Purdy Group

Founded in 1957, Purdy Group is a worldwide leader in the automotive industry. From retail sales all the way to mobility services, every aspect of the automotive industry focuses on outstanding customer service while embracing cutting edge technology.

Headquartered in Costa Rica, Purdy Group has established a presence in the United States with operations throughout Texas and is rapidly expanding.

Our commitment also extends to Sustainability in three major areas: economic, social and environmental. This directive allows us to analyze all efforts to assure that our business efforts align with local needs.

At Purdy, our most valuable assets are, and will always be, our associates or Purdy People as they call themselves. Our business success is 100% linked to their development and training as well as providing a culture and the leadership that allows them to thrive.

South Toyota, Bryan College Station Toyota, and Huntsville Toyota

Dallas, Bryan-College Station, and Huntsville, TX

CONTACT:

Johnny Wright
Phone: 979-401-2459
Email: jwright@purdygroupusa.com

SOURCE: Purdy Group



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/698203/Purdy-Group-Adds-Eco-friendly-Water-Ice-System-To-All-Of-Its-Toyota-Stores

