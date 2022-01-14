U.S. markets close in 16 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,659.95
    +0.92 (+0.02%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,888.77
    -224.85 (-0.62%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,882.95
    +76.14 (+0.51%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,155.56
    -3.87 (-0.18%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    84.13
    +2.01 (+2.45%)
     

  • Gold

    1,816.70
    -4.70 (-0.26%)
     

  • Silver

    22.96
    -0.20 (-0.87%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1418
    -0.0042 (-0.37%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.7720
    +0.0610 (+3.57%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3680
    -0.0030 (-0.22%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    114.1780
    -0.0020 (-0.00%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    43,064.03
    +487.74 (+1.15%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,032.95
    +7.22 (+0.70%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,542.95
    -20.90 (-0.28%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,124.28
    -364.85 (-1.28%)
     

Pure Cycle Corporation Welcomes Ms. Wanda Abel to its Board of Directors

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·4 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

DENVER, CO / ACCESSWIRE / January 14, 2022 / Pure Cycle Corporation (NASDAQ Capital Market:PCYO) held its annual shareholders' meeting on January 12, 2022. During the meeting we welcomed our first female board member, Ms. Wanda Abel, who joins our impressive list of returning board members Patrick Beirne, Peter Howell, Jeffrey Sheets, Rick Fendel, and Daniel Kozlowski, each of which bring a unique and valuable background to our board. While we welcome Ms. Abel we say farewell to a long-standing member as Mr. Arthur Epker decided not to stand for re-election so he can pursue other activities. Mr. Epker was a valuable member of our board since 2007.

"We will greatly miss the contributions Mr. Epker has made in his 15 years of service as a Board member and wish him nothing but the best in his retirement. We are thrilled to welcome Ms. Abel who brings over 30 years of legal experience representing Pure Cycle as general counsel prior to her retirement from private practice. Her experience and familiarity with Pure Cycle are irreplaceable and we look forward to her guidance as a board member. Wanda will also chair our Nominating and Governance Committee and continue our efforts to increase the diversity of our board" commented Mark Harding, President and CEO. "We continue to recruit board candidates with experience in the various lines of business we operate and look to add diversity in all areas of Pure Cycle and our board. We are extremely fortunate to have some of greatest minds in residential and commercial development, water rights, and SEC experience on our Board who help guide and grow Pure Cycle" concluded Mr. Harding.

About Ms. Abel

Since 1993, Ms. Abel has been a partner at the law firm of Davis Graham & Stubbs LLP, a Denver, Colorado-based firm, where she started as an associate in 1986. She has served as corporate counsel to us since 1990 and as securities counsel from 1990 through 2020. In addition, she has represented both public and private companies in securities matters, mergers and acquisitions, complex commercial agreements, financings, and ventures, and served as in-house counsel for a NYSE listed company. Ms. Abel received a Bachelor of Arts degree and a Master of Library Science from Indiana University and a Juris Doctor degree from the University of Colorado Law School. In determining Ms. Abel's qualifications to serve on the board of directors, the board has considered, among other things, her expertise in securities law, corporate governance, and complex commercial agreements, in particular her extensive knowledge of and experience with our State Land Board Lease and the other Rangeview Water Agreements. Her long-term knowledge of Pure Cycle and the law will be invaluable for our future growth.

Other Annual Meeting Results

Pure Cycle shareholders were asked to vote on three items at the meeting, (1) election of directors, (2) ratification of our auditor for fiscal 2022, and (3) an advisory vote on executive compensation. Holders of approximately 23.9 million shares of PCYO common stock were entitled to vote at the meeting and approximately 20.2 million shares, or 84.57% of those entitled to vote did so. All directors were nominated, our fiscal 2022 auditor was ratified, and the advisory vote on the executive compensation plan passed.

With the addition of Ms. Wanda Abel and the retirement of Mr. Arthur Epker, the board appointed Mr. Patrick Beirne as its Chair and appointed the following board members to its three committees:

Fiscal 2022 Board and Committee Membership

Patrick Beirne (Board Chair)

X

-

-

Peter Howell

Chair

-

-

Wanda Abel

-

-

Chair

Jeffrey Sheets

-

X

X

Frederick Fendel III

X

X

-

Daniel Kozlowski

-

Chair

X

"We would like the thank the shareholders that voted and have continued to show their support and dedication to the mission and goals of Pure Cycle," commented Mr. Harding, "we look forward to another great year, and continued progress in our water development, land development and single-family rental segments" concluded Mr. Harding.

Company Information

Pure Cycle continues to diversify its operations, grow its balance sheet, and drive recurring revenues. We operate in three distinct business segments, each of which complement one another. At our core we are an innovative and vertically integrated wholesale water and wastewater service provider. In 2017 we launched our land development segment which develops master planned communities on land we own and to which we provide water and wastewater services. In 2021, we launched our newest line of business, the rental of single-family homes located at Sky Ranch, which provides long-term recurring revenues, furthers our land development operations and adds more customers to our water resource segment.

Additional information including our recent press releases and SEC filings are available at www.purecyclewater.com, or you may contact our President, Mark W. Harding, or our CFO, Kevin B. McNeill, at 303-292-3456 or at info@purecyclewater.com. Be sure to follow Pure Cycle on Twitter @purecyclecorp.

SOURCE: Pure Cycle Corporation



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/683457/Pure-Cycle-Corporation-Welcomes-Ms-Wanda-Abel-to-its-Board-of-Directors

Recommended Stories

  • Bank stocks: JPMorgan, Citigroup, Wells Fargo, BlackRock report earnings

    Yahoo Finance's Brian Cheung breaks down the fourth quarter earnings results for JPMorgan Chase, Citigroup, Wells Fargo, and BlackRock.

  • Why ChargePoint Stock Has Been Dropping Sharply This Week

    Investors are no longer patient with early-growth tech companies, especially in the electric vehicle sector.

  • Why Walt Disney Stock Crashed Today

    Part of that you can blame on Dow component stock Walt Disney (NYSE: DIS), which is taking a 3.7% tumble today. Who is Guggenheim, you ask? As StreetInsider.com reports, Guggenheim cut its rating on Disney stock this morning, and cut its price target on the shares by 20% to $165 apiece, citing a slower "pace of profit growth at the company's direct-to-consumer (DTC) and parks businesses, which is now below consensus through fiscal 2024."

  • 3 Reasons To Buy Palantir, and 1 Reason to Sell

    Palantir (NYSE: PLTR) became famous about 11 years ago for helping the CIA find Osama bin Laden. Since its IPO in September 2020, investors have closely watched the company co-founded by the billionaire entrepreneur and venture capitalist Peter Thiel. The stock price action of Palantir since its IPO has attracted both promoters and detractors.

  • Why Novavax Stock Is Tumbling Today

    Concerns about the sustainability of the COVID-19 vaccine market are weighing on the biotech's shares today.

  • 2 “Strong Buy” Stocks Raymond James Predicts Will Surge at Least 50%

    This month marks an anniversary of sorts, as it was three years ago that the current bull market got started. Aside from the short, albeit deep, turndown in Feb/March of 2020, when the corona truck hit us, stock markets have been rising steadily since January 2019. And despite the pandemic, the market’s rate of increase was steeper after the short 2020 recession than before it. In a recent note, Raymond James CIO Larry Adam says it’s time to ‘adjust our aim’ to take into account the dynamics of

  • If You Own These 3 Growth Stocks, You Might Want to Rethink Your Position

    Analyzing and updating your portfolio periodically is one way to ensure that it stays in sync with your investment objectives. Even after a 53% fall in one year, Plug Power stock is up 1,600% over a three-year timeframe.

  • 3 Cheap Energy Stocks to Buy Right Now

    The market has pretty low expectations for these stocks right now, and investors can benefit from that pessimism.

  • Here are 3 top dividend stocks in 2022 with yields as high as 10.1% ⁠— for risk-averse investors in search of passive income, these might be perfect

    Low rates and high inflation make cash tough to hold. Look here instead.

  • Ford stock falls after analysts downgrade the automaker’s shares

    Yahoo Finance Live’s Brian Sozzi discusses the top concerns and challenges for American automaker Ford moving forward.

  • Hedge Funds Are Avoiding Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (TEVA)

    Many prominent investors, including Warren Buffett, David Tepper and Stan Druckenmiller, have been cautious regarding the current bull market and missed out as the stock market reached another high in recent weeks. On the other hand, technology hedge funds weren’t timid and registered double digit market beating gains. Financials, energy and industrial stocks initially suffered […]

  • Why CureVac Stock Is Sinking Today

    What happened Shares of vaccine maker CureVac (NASDAQ: CVAC) were sinking 10.8% lower as of 10:43 a.m. ET on Friday. The decline came after investment company dievini and the German government announced the signing of a revised shareholder agreement on Thursday related to their shares in CureVac.

  • Here's Why Wells Fargo Is Rising on Friday

    The stock market was having a generally negative day on Friday, with both the Dow Jones Industrial Average and S&P 500 firmly in negative territory at noon ET. Most bank stocks weren't faring much better, as megabank JPMorgan Chase's lowered guidance put negative pressure on most of the sector. Wells Fargo reported its fourth-quarter earnings before the open on Friday, and unlike with JPMorgan Chase, investors seem thrilled with the results.

  • 3 Top High-Yield Energy Stocks to Buy for the Long Haul

    The energy sector is changing, but it's a slow shift. Here are three ways to play the space and collect fat dividends along the way.

  • DraftKings Stock: Is It A Buy Right Now As It Hits A 52-Week Low?

    DraftKings is one of the top IPO stocks to watch, as gambling legalization gains steam. Here is what the fundamentals and technical analysis say about buying DKNG stock now.

  • Stocks: Boston Beer plunges on slashed guidance, Sherwin-Williams slides

    Yahoo Finance Live’s Julie Hyman and Brian Sozzi break down how Boston Beer and Sherwin-Williams are trading lower today.

  • Netflix raises monthly subscription prices in U.S., Canada

    LOS ANGELES (Reuters) -Netflix Inc has raised its monthly subscription price by $1 to $2 per month in the United States depending on the plan, the company said on Friday, to help pay for new programming to compete in the crowded streaming TV market. Prices also went up in Canada, where the standard plan climbed to C$16.49 from C$14.99. Shares of Netflix rose nearly 3% to $533.84 on Nasdaq after Reuters broke the news of the price rises.

  • 3 Cheap Stocks to Buy Right Now

    Pinterest has been under significant pressure lately, as you can see in the chart above. Since peaking in early 2021, not only has there been a notable rotation out of high-growth technology stocks, but Pinterest's user base has actually declined a bit in recent quarters. First, Pinterest's user decline is likely a temporary headwind caused by the gradual lifting of COVID-19 restrictions rather than any problem with the business itself.

  • Goldman Sachs sees gains of up to 60% in these 3 beaten-down stocks — if you're a risk-averse investor worried about market highs, they might be for you

    Not every stock with big potential has shot through the roof this year.

  • 3 Dividend Stocks That Are Dirt Cheap Right Now

    These three stocks are yielding between 5.3% and 7.9%, but they are trading at low valuations with strong catalysts to appreciate.