U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,670.29
    -6.74 (-0.14%)
     

  • Dow 30

    36,068.87
    -162.79 (-0.45%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,942.83
    +6.93 (+0.05%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,171.15
    -8.66 (-0.40%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    78.52
    +0.29 (+0.37%)
     

  • Gold

    1,800.90
    +2.10 (+0.12%)
     

  • Silver

    22.50
    +0.04 (+0.17%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1338
    -0.0027 (-0.24%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.7800
    +0.0090 (+0.51%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3576
    -0.0013 (-0.09%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    115.2460
    -0.3040 (-0.26%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    41,745.68
    -165.55 (-0.40%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    981.92
    -64.30 (-6.15%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,445.25
    -40.03 (-0.53%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,478.56
    -9.34 (-0.03%)
     
Webinar:

Yahoo Finance Plus presents 'Diving into DeFi as investors brace for volatile 2022'

DeFi expert Jim Bianco joins Jared Blikre to break down an interesting year ahead on Wednesday, 1/12 at 2PM ET.

Pure Cycle Reports First Quarter Results

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·9 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

"We started fiscal 2022 with continued momentum in our land and water segments as well as the official launch of our fully operational single-family home rental business. We are under construction on our next 229 lots at Sky Ranch and continue to add customers to our utility segment each month as well as having completed construction on the first three homes, and we could not be happier with the results. Our strategy and planning resulted in the successful launch of this new line of business which brings confidence to our team as we look forward to the continued growth of this new business," commented Mark W. Harding CEO of Pure Cycle.

Highlights

  • Revenues of $4.3 million for the three months ended November 30, 2021

  • Received the second progress payment for Phase 2 LDA lots of Sky Ranch

  • 479 or 94% of lots in the initial phase of Sky Ranch have purchased water and wastewater taps, totaling $14.2 million in tap fees to date

  • Completed construction of the first three single-family rental homes and rented the homes within ten days of completing construction - at rates higher than we budgeted

DENVER, CO / ACCESSWIRE / January 10, 2022 / Pure Cycle Corporation (NASDAQ Capital Market:PCYO) is reporting net income of $1.5 million for the three months ended November 30, 2021, on revenues of $4.3 million. Pure Cycle continues construction on the first subphase of the second development phase of the Sky Ranch Master Planned Community, which is just over 43% complete.

"We made great progress on the next phase of Sky Ranch," commented Mr. Harding. "We saw increases in the cost of raw materials in this next phase which increases our overall budget in the first subphase. Fortunately, these increases are mostly attributable to public improvements that are reimbursable to Pure Cycle. Our margin on the lots stayed roughly the same when compared to the direct non reimbursable costs of land development," Continued Mr. Harding.

Financial Summary

Revenue - Our utility customer base continues to grow as occupancy in the first phase of Sky Ranch increases resulting in a steady growth in our recurring revenue from residential water and wastewater usage. Total Revenues decreased for Q1 2022 compared to Q1 2021, due to the decrease in tap sales after the near completion of Sky Ranch Phase 1. We anticipate tap fee applications to accelerate in subsequent quarters as the second phase of Sky Ranch delivers.

Profitability - We continue to be profitable quarter over quarter with net income increasing to $1.5 million in Q1 2022 compared to $0.8 million in Q1 2021. The growth in net income was positively impacted by increased lot sales due to the continued construction of the second phase, for which our margins increased substantially as we are no longer recognizing reimbursable public improvements as part of the cost of development. Instead, they are now recorded as receivable from the Sky Ranch CAB.

Working Capital - As of November 30, 2021, our working capital was $22.4 million, which includes cash of $12.9 million.

"The second development phase continues to progress, driving our lot sales revenue which we anticipate continuing to grow through fiscal 2022," commented Mr. Kevin McNeill, CFO of Pure Cycle, "adding our single-family rentals to our operations is another great revenue driver and we are excited to grow this business in the coming years," concluded Mr. McNeill.

Operational Summary

Water and wastewater resource development - Municipal water usage increased in Q1 2022 as compared to 2021, primarily due to new Sky Ranch customers in our water and wastewater resource development segment as well as increased water usage due to landscaping and irrigation usage. We delivered 17.3 million gallons of water to Sky Ranch customers in Q1 2022, compared to 12.2 million gallons in Q1 2021, which the increase is due to new homes being occupied at Sky Ranch and the delivery of water to irrigate parks and outdoor landscaping at Sky Ranch. Water and wastewater tap sales declined in Q1 2022 as compared to Q1 2021, due to timing of closings at Sky Ranch. Tap sales are driven by building permit applications and are not contractually established with the builders, and no building permits have been issued for the second development phase as of November 30, 2021, and two of the three builders are sold out in the first phase

Land development - Lot sales revenue increased in Q1 2022 as compared to Q1 2021, due to the progress made on the second development phase at Sky Ranch, additionally the price per lot for delivered lots in the second development phase increased on average 40% over the first phase. Revenue for three of the four builder contracts in the second development phase are recognized over time with progress measured under the percent of completion method; therefore, revenue will fluctuate due to timing of construction activities throughout the second phase.

Single Family Rentals - In fiscal 2021 we began construction on three homes that were completed and put into service on November 1, 2021. All three homes were rented effective November 1, 2021, under one year lease agreements. The revenues presented in the consolidated financial statements are for the first month of rent on all three homes, which will be recorded monthly throughout the terms of the leases. The costs reflected as cost of sales for the rental units includes a pro-rata share of the annual property taxes and insurance related specifically to the rental units as well as immaterial fees related to the operations and maintenance assessments from the Sky Ranch CAB which are assessed to all homes in Sky Ranch. During Q1 2022 we contracted for the construction of the fourth rental home, which we anticipate being completed and ready for rental near the end of our fiscal 2022.

The following table presents our unaudited results of operations for the three months ended November 30, 2021 and 2020:

Three Months Ended

November 30,

November 30,

(In thousands, except per share amounts)

2021

2020

Revenues:



Metered water usage from:





Municipal customers

$

321

$

167

Oil and gas operations

386

1,199

Wastewater treatment fees

55

42

Water and wastewater tap fees

261

1,083

Lot sales

2,945

2,356

Project management fees

248

-

Single-family rentals

8

-

Special facility projects and other

49

21

Total revenues

4,273

4,868

Expenses:

Water service operations

(289

)

(545

)

Wastewater service operations

(129

)

(92

)

Land development construction costs

(531

)

(1,719

)

Single-Family rental costs

(3

)

-

Depletion and depreciation

(354

)

(365

)

Other

(77

)

(24

)

Total cost of revenues

(1,383

)

(2,745

)

General and administrative expenses

(1,325

)

(1,086

)

Depreciation

(85

)

(84

)

Operating income

1,480

953

Other income:

Interest income - related party

362

15

Oil and gas royalty income, net

97

75

Oil and gas lease income, net

48

52

Other

11

10

Interest expense, net

(7

)

-

Income from operations before income taxes

1,991

1,105

Income tax expense

(477

)

(260

)

Net income

$

1,514

$

845

Earnings per common share - basic and diluted

$

0.06

$

0.04


The following table presents our consolidated financial position as of November 30, 2021 and August 31, 2021:

(In thousands, except share and per share amounts)

November 30, 2021

August 31, 2021

ASSETS:

(unaudited)


Current assets:

Cash and cash equivalents

$

12,914

$

20,117

Trade accounts receivable, net

1,217

1,532

Prepaid expenses and other assets

289

458

Land under development

1,030

608

Notes receivable - reimbursable public improvements - related party

16,000

16,000

Total current assets

31,450

38,715

Restricted cash

2,328

2,327

Investments in water and water systems, net

53,506

53,786

Construction in progress

3,016

3,304

Single-family rental units

1,008

-

Land and mineral rights:

Held for development

7,343

5,924

Held for investment purposes

451

451

Other assets

2,569

2,591

Notes receivable - related parties, including accrued interest:

Reimbursable public improvements

13,517

8,794

Other

1,061

1,163

Operating leases - right of use assets, less current portion

102

122

Total assets

$

116,351

$

117,177

LIABILITIES:

Current liabilities:

Accounts payable

$

2,019

$

1,787

Accrued liabilities

669

1,224

Accrued liabilities - related parties

2,049

2,881

Income taxes payable

1,185

4,163

Deferred lot sale revenues

2,831

1,995

Deferred oil and gas lease payment and water sales payment

271

410

Debt

7

-

Total current liabilities

9,031

12,460

Participating interests in export water supply

325

325

Debt, less current portion

993

-

Deferred tax liability, net

1,621

1,615

Lease obligations - operating leases, less current portion

15

37

Total liabilities

11,985

14,437

SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY:

Series B preferred shares

-

-

Common shares

80

80

Additional paid-in capital

173,625

173,513

Accumulated deficit

(69,339

)

(70,853

)

Total shareholders' equity

104,366

102,740

Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$

116,351

$

117,177

Earnings Call Information

Pure Cycle will host a conference call on Tuesday, January 11, 2022, at 8:30AM Eastern (6:30AM Mountain) to discuss the financial results and answer questions. Call details are presented below. We will post a detailed slide presentation, which provides an overview of Pure Cycle and presents summary financial results on our website which can be accessed at www.purecyclewater.com .

Q1 2022 EARNINGS CALL

When: 8:30AM Eastern (6:30AM Mountain) on January 11, 2022
Call in number: 888-506-0062 (access code: 718641)
International call in number: 973-528-0011 (access code: 718641)
Replay number: 877-481-4010 | 919-882-2331 (passcode: 44055)
Replay available until April 11, 2022 at 8:30AM ET
Event link: https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2247/44055

Company Information

Pure Cycle is a diversified land and water resource development company. At our core we are an innovative and vertically integrated wholesale water and wastewater service provider that, in addition to developing wholesale water and wastewater services, develops a master planned community on land we own and to which we provide water and wastewater services.

Additional information including our recent press releases and SEC filings are available at www.purecyclewater.com , or you may contact our President, Mark W. Harding, or our CFO, Kevin B. McNeill, at 303-292-3456 or at info@purecyclewater.com . Be sure to follow Pure Cycle on Twitter @purecyclecorp.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Forward-looking statements are all statements, other than statements of historical facts, included in this press release that address activities, events or developments that we expect or anticipate will or may occur in the future, such as statements about the following: timing of development at Sky Ranch; and tap sales and home sales by our home builder customers. The words "anticipate," "likely," "may," "should," "could," "will," "believe," "estimate," "expect," "plan," "intend" and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Investors are cautioned that forward-looking statements are inherently uncertain and involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially. Factors that could cause actual results to differ from projected results include, without limitation: home mortgage interest rates and other factors impacting the housing market and home sales; the risk factors discussed in Part I, Item 1A of our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended August 31, 2021; and those factors discussed from time to time in our press releases, public statement and documents filed or furnished with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Except as required by law, we disclaim any obligation to update publicly any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

SOURCE: Pure Cycle Corporation



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/681849/Pure-Cycle-Reports-First-Quarter-Results

Recommended Stories

  • 3 Green Flags for AT&T's Future

    AT&T (NYSE: T) was once considered a stable stock for long-term investors, but it lost more than a third of its value over the past five years. The pandemic exacerbated that pain by disrupting WarnerMedia's theatrical releases and its production of new content. All those headwinds made it tough to invest in AT&T, even as its price-to-earnings ratio dropped to the single digits and its dividend yield hit an all-time high.

  • Expect more than 4 rate increases in 2022, and a lot of market volatility, says JPMorgan’s Dimon: ‘If we’re lucky’ the Fed can engineer a “soft landing.”‘

    JPMorgan Chase & Co. CEO Jamie Dimon says the consumer remains in great shape in 2022 but also said that volatility could be elevated in financial markets as the Federal Reserve aims to navigate a COVID-induced surge in inflation.

  • Rivian’s Stock Slide Deepens as Operating Chief Steps Down

    (Bloomberg) -- Rivian Automotive Inc.’s chief operating officer stepped down, extending a tumultuous stretch for the electric-vehicle maker. The shares fell in late trading.Most Read from BloombergCypriot Scientist Says Deltacron Covid Variant Isn’t ErrorWorld’s Biggest Crypto Fortune Began With a Friendly Poker GameDip Buyers Drive U.S. Stock Rebound After Selloff: Markets WrapCyprus Finds Covid-19 Infections That Combine Delta and OmicronT Cells Triggered by Common Cold Fend Off Covid in Study

  • Tesla stock pares losses on bullish Goldman Sachs note

    Yahoo Finance's Ines Ferre discusses how Tesla stock is rebounding after Goldman Sachs raised their price target for the electric vehicle company.

  • Why Snowflake, CrowdStrike, and MongoDB Crashed at the Open, Then Recovered

    Shares of Snowflake (NYSE: SNOW), CrowdStrike Holdings (NASDAQ: CRWD), and MongoDB (NASDAQ: MDB) all fell hard again on Monday, down 8.6%, 7.5%, and 8.3% at their daily lows, respectively, before recovering more than half those losses by 2:10 p.m. ET. There wasn't much in the way of company-specific news today, although MongoDB management did present at the Annual Needham Virtual Growth Conference this morning.

  • Why QuantumScape Stock Sank in December and Continues to Fall

    The stock of QuantumScape (NYSE: QS) crashed 23% in December, according to data provided by S&P Global Market Intelligence. QuantumScape stock is already down another 10.9% this month, as of the time of this writing. The passage of President Joe Biden's $1.2 trillion infrastructure bill that earmarked $7.5 billion on building an EV charging network of 500,000 chargers sent EV stocks surging in November.

  • Seeking at Least 6% Dividend Yield? Morgan Stanley Suggests 2 Dividend Stocks to Buy

    One thing is certain already: the market environment for 2022 will not be the same as that in 2021. This may or may not be good for investors, per se, but like every shift in market conditions, it will present opportunities for those prepared to grasp them. Some factors are just reruns. COVID is rearing its ugly head again, threatening us with lockdowns and shutdowns. That’s running against the grain of a resurgent economy, an economy that is trying to gain more traction – but it’s facing headwi

  • Why BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Stock Is Jumping on Monday

    Shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: BCRX) are soaring today in response to unaudited sales figures from the fourth quarter and projections for the entire year. The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approved BioCryst's first drug, Orladeyo, a little over a year ago. The first few quarters post-launch for the drug, which prevents attacks of hereditary angioedema, were less than inspiring.

  • Why Nio, Nikola, and Other EV Stocks Are Down Today

    Shares of many stocks in the electric vehicle space opened lower on Monday, amid a broader sell-off of technology stocks on concerns about upcoming inflation data and the beginning of earnings season. Cenntro Electric Group (NASDAQ: NAKD) was down about 10.3%. Nikola (NASDAQ: NKLA) was down about 6.9%.

  • Buffett stays buoyant as Bitcoin plummets a staggering 36% — here are the top 3 stocks he's holding instead

    Buffett prefers assets with clear, material use, and these definitely fit the bill.

  • Why Palantir Stock Is Sinking Today

    Palantir (NYSE: PLTR) stock is losing ground again on Monday. Meanwhile, the S&P 500 index was down roughly 1%, and the even more tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite index was down roughly 1.2% as of 2 p.m. ET. Palantir has gotten hit hard as the market has become more cautious about heavily growth-dependent stocks, and more volatility could be in the cards if risk-heavy investments continue to fall out of favor.

  • Why Shopify Stock Tumbled Another 6% Today

    Shares of e-commerce software giant Shopify (NYSE: SHOP) were down 6.2% today as of 12:45 p.m. ET. This most recent drop builds on the downturn it and other high-growth stocks have suffered, first from the emergence of the omicron coronavirus variant in late November and now the prospect of higher interest rates from the Federal Reserve to try and tame inflation. Shopify is an incredible company.

  • Up 320%, This Hypergrowth Tech Stock Is a Screaming Buy

    Himax Technologies (NASDAQ: HIMX) may not be a household name in the technology sector, but this Taiwan-based company has set the stock market on fire over the past couple of years after the demand for its semiconductor chips that are used in several types of displays took off. Investors have piled into Himax stock to take advantage of multiple end markets that include smartphones, tablets, automotive, televisions, laptops, monitors, virtual reality (VR) devices, smart homes, and others that use its display drivers, touch controllers, 3D sensing solutions, and image sensors. The surprising part is that Himax stock remains dirt cheap despite reporting outstanding growth and clocking eye-popping stock market gains.

  • 3 Tech Stocks Down 37% to 60% to Buy for 2022

    These solid companies are getting unfairly punished by the market. Savvy investors should take note.

  • Does Sorrento Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRNE) Have A Healthy Balance Sheet?

    David Iben put it well when he said, 'Volatility is not a risk we care about. What we care about is avoiding the...

  • Why Altria Was Smoking the Market With a 10% Gain in December

    After losing nearly one-fifth of its value between March and the end of November last year, Altria (NYSE: MO) began marching higher beginning Dec. 1 and hasn't looked back since. According to data from S&P Global Market Intelligence, the tobacco giant enjoyed a one-month gain of 11.1% in December and is up another 5% so far in 2022. There was no specific company news to account for the run up in Altria's shares, but the tobacco company was trading at a relative discount and it had reported a better-than-expected third-quarter earnings result.

  • While shareholders of iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC) are in the black over 5 years, those who bought a week ago aren't so fortunate

    iRhythm Technologies, Inc. ( NASDAQ:IRTC ) shareholders might be concerned after seeing the share price drop 13% in the...

  • Stock market is 'massively' overvalued, warns strategist

    Buckle up stock market bulls, it could be a rough January.

  • Intel names new CFO and lead PC executive, stock gains in late trading

    Intel Corp. shares rallied in the extended session Monday after the chip maker poached Micron Technology Inc.'s chief financial officer and named a new executive to lead its core personal-computer group.

  • Biden Approval Rating Relapses As Omicron Surges, Stock Market Slumps

    President Biden's approval rating fell as omicron cases and inflation surged and the stock market rally faltered, the new IBD/TIPP Poll finds.