Pure’s new e-scooters are friendlier to novice riders

Pure, the British e-scooter company founded by Adam Norris (father of F1 wunderkind Lando, pictured) is launching three new scooters. The Pure Advance, Advance+ and Advance Flex offer new features that, it’s hoped, will make it easier for novices to start using them.

The major innovation is the new, lower central chassis, with a fold-down footplate on either side to let riders stand with their feet side-by-side. Most e-scooters ask you to stand like a skateboarder, with one foot in front of the other, with all of the stability problems that can sometimes cause.

With a change in stance comes a number of other benefits, like a lower ride height and a lower center of gravity. Pure says it’s developed a new stabilization technology that makes steering more intuitive, and safer, than the shuddery wobblefests currently on the market.

All three scooters have 500W motors with a peak output of 710W, which the company says will offer strong speed and even better hill climbing. The range option on the Advance and Flex will be 40km, or around 25 miles, while the Advance+ has a top range of 50km, or 21 miles.

The difference with the Flex, as the name implies, is that it will fold down much like a bike for commuter use. With a five-step process, the Flex can be folded down to fit in a car boot, train rack or if your apartment is a little on the snug side.

It’s not just the stance that has changed — all three have 10-inch air-filled tyres which should make ride quality a lot nicer. And to join a new, more powerful headlight, the scooters get turn and brake lights as standard, the latter of which are activated when you pull on the new disc brakes.

The UK has been something of a hotbed of e-scooter development of late, with Pure following Bo’s own attempt to redesign the form. We tested the former this summer, and found that the improvements in ride quality are a world apart from what’s currently on the market. Ironic, really, given that the country still hasn’t actually legalized the use of private scooters on public roads.

We don’t have word on pricing or availability for the new Pure scooters, but expect them to be competitive. Pure’s existing models are more-or-less equal to Xiaomi’s offerings, and that’s key in such a tight market.