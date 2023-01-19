U.S. markets close in 3 hours 17 minutes

Pure Gold: Kensing Receives Gold EcoVadis Sustainability Rating for 2023

·1 min read

KANKAKEE, Ill., Jan. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Kensing, a world leader in plant-based vitamin E and phytosterols, and a U.S. leader in high-purity anionic and amphoteric surfactants, earned a Gold medal in the EcoVadis Sustainability Ratings for 2023. EcoVadis has provided one of the world's most trusted business sustainability ratings since 2007.

The Gold EcoVadis Sustainability Rating is, quite literally, the gold standard for the industry and places Kensing in the top 5 percentile. The award is particularly notable because Kensing became its own standalone company only 18 months before receiving this recognition.

"We are extremely proud to receive a gold rating in our very first submission," said Kensing CEO Serge Rogasik. "It underlines our undeterred commitment to sustainability processes and deliberate focus on our environmental and societal footprint. It also creates a tremendous foundation as we accelerate our sustainable growth in 2023 and 2024."

EcoVadis' sustainability criteria are based on leading standards and are supervised by an international scientific committee. The rating is based on a company's policies, actions, and results, as well as inputs from third-party professionals and external shareholders.

ABOUT KENSING 
Kensing, LLC is a leading manufacturer of a broad range of specialty chemicals derived from vegetable oils, including plant-based vitamin E, anionic and amphoteric surfactants, phytosterols, pearlizing agents, and specialty esters. Headquartered in Kankakee, IL, Kensing's high-quality, precisely formulated ingredients serve a diverse array of customers across the home and personal care, pharmaceuticals, nutrition, and agricultural markets. To learn more about Kensing, visit kensing.com.

MEDIA CONTACT 
Julia Cohen
jcohen@prosek.com

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/pure-gold-kensing-receives-gold-ecovadis-sustainability-rating-for-2023-301726083.html

SOURCE Kensing, LLC

