Pure IP Wins Big for Stand-out Voice Solutions at Comms Council Awards 2022

·3 min read

LONDON, Oct. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Pure IP, a global provider of enterprise voice communications, picked up two honours at the Comms Council Awards 2022 – a win for Best Multi-National Solution and Highly Commended for the Best Internet Telephony Service Provider (ITSP) Large Enterprise Award. The recognition follows three subsequent wins with the annual Awards event, which celebrates innovation, best practice and achievement within the communications industry.

"We are thrilled to be named the winner for Best Multinational Solution for our SeRVE product, and for our Highly Commended recognition for Best ITSP Large Enterprise at the Comms Council Awards 2022." Said Gary Forrest, CEO of Pure IP. These wins are a considerable achievement when you consider the competition we fought off including the likes of RingCentral and Bandwidth. It is a testament to the Pure IP Team who consistently go above and beyond for our customers, delivering best in class voice solutions for businesses around the world."

The Best Multi-National Service Award recognises the company that produced the standout solution that has been effectively deployed and adopted across multiple jurisdictions. Pure IP's SeRVE solution was chosen for its ability to deliver global coverage to meet the needs of multi-nationals. The judges were also impressed by the partnerships Pure IP have built with the likes of Microsoft and Zoom and the work of their own engineers who have designed a range of vendor-neutral service options that fit the needs of multi-national customers.

As an agnostic service provider with a singular focus on voice communications, Pure IP can integrate with a wide variety of telephony, conferencing, and contact center platforms, which is a key requirement for many large enterprise organizations, that might operate in hybrid environments. Their voice communications expertise is paired with a focus on customer service and an extensive coverage map, providing coverage in over 137 countries and full PSTN replacement in 45 countries using their own SIP based network.

The Comms Council, previously known as the Internet Telephony Service Providers Association (ITSPA), is a membership-led organization that represents the telecoms companies that provide services to customers in the UK.

Pure IP extends their congratulations to all of their fellow award nominees and winners.

About Pure IP

Pure IP has been at the forefront of enterprise voice communications solutions around the world for over 18 years and takes pride in solving complex voice challenges, backed by outstanding customer service and technical excellence.

Utilizing their own secure, resilient and fully redundant SIP based voice network, combined with a technical-lead managed service, Pure IP provides a modular, flexible, and ever-current solution to meet ever-changing customer telephony requirements.

With full PSTN replacement services in 45 different countries, service coverage in a total of 137 countries and a 24/7 follow-the-sun international support operation, Pure IP has the global capabilities to satisfy even the largest of multi-national organizations.

For more information, please contact:

Tania Morrill, Content and Communications Manager

07393149738

345882@email4pr.com

