PURE is Now Serving Members in Idaho

WHITE PLAINS, N.Y., Jan. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Privilege Underwriters Reciprocal Exchange (PURE), the policyholder-owned property and casualty insurer designed for successful individuals and families, announced it is now serving new and existing members in Idaho, completing its national expansion into all 50 states. PURE offers a full suite of specialty insurance products designed for financially successful individuals and families, including coverage for high value homeowners , automobile , collections , watercraft , personal excess liability , fraud & cyber and flood.

"We're thrilled to be able to serve PURE members with needs in Idaho and to welcome new members from the state," says Kevin Daley, President, Field Operations, West. "Not only is it the final piece of the puzzle in our national expansion, but it also brings with it a great business opportunity as high net worth families are increasingly building and purchasing homes in this beautiful state—a trend amplified by the COVID-19 housing boom."

PURE has been recognized as the Best Insurance Underwriter by the Family Wealth Report for six consecutive years and earned the prestigious Private Asset Management Award for the Best High Net Worth Insurer in each of the past four years. These important awards–along with the company's track record of more than 15% growth for 15 consecutive years—can be attributed to its unique membership model.

Being a PURE Member comes with select privileges not typically offered by one's insurance company, including:

A Model Designed to Align Interests . PURE's model allows for the financial gains of the insurer to be allocated back to the membership through Subscriber Savings Accounts . To date, more than $100,000,000 has been allocated to these accounts. Further, the model rewards loyalty with a reduction in the cost of insurance after five years of membership and the opportunity for cash distributions after 10 years of membership.





Digital Tools Support Members' Passions. Consistent with PURE's purpose, the company has designed a series of digital tools that provide its membership advanced insights and understanding associated with large purchases. The PURE Home Spotlight TM helps PURE members considering the purchase of a new home to make smarter decisions by receiving real-time data about the risks and insurability of homes across the country. PURE Art Spotlight instantly shares information about a contemporary artist's career, the value of their art and other factors that enable greater confidence in art buying.





Competitive Pricing . PURE's selective approach to underwriting and low cost of capital result in members consistently reporting savings when joining PURE. PURE's pricing is notably competitive for high limits of Personal Excess Liability and coverage for scheduled jewelry and other collectables.





Risk Management Services and the PURE360. PURE membership often begins with a comprehensive risk assessment of a member's home and includes an "always on" digital report that documents the home's unique features, assesses coverage adequacy and identifies opportunities to prevent and mitigate potential losses. In wildfire prone states like Idaho, members have access to PURE's Wildfire Mitigation Services including pre-fire and emergency response services, intended to reduce—or even prevent—a loss from wildfire.

PURE offers membership through an elite network of some of the finest independent insurance brokers in the country. "I'm excited to be able to offer membership in PURE along with the other high-quality options I can offer my clients," said Jack Dies, President of Sun Valley Insurance, Inc. "PURE brings something new and very exciting to the Idaho market with its membership model and service-first approach."

About PURE

Privilege Underwriters Reciprocal Exchange (PURE) is dedicated to creating an exceptional experience for responsible high net worth families, providing customizable coverage for high-value homes, automobiles, jewelry, art, personal liability, watercraft, flood, fraud and cyber fraud. PURE's low cost of capital, careful member selection and proactive risk management all contribute to highly competitive rates and a Financial Strength Rating of "A+ (Superior)" from A.M. Best Company, Inc. PURE has sustained at least 15% annual growth in each year since its inception and now serves more than 100,000 members across the United States.

PURE is a Florida domiciled reciprocal insurer. PURE Risk Management, LLC (PRM), a for-profit entity serves as PURE's attorney-in-fact for a fee. PRM is a subsidiary of Privilege Underwriters, Inc., a member of the Tokio Marine Group of Companies. This material is descriptive only. The precise coverage offered is subject to the terms and conditions of the policies issued. PURE membership requires an executed Subscriber's Agreement & Power of Attorney (Agreement). Allocations to Subscriber Savings Accounts is subject to the terms of the Agreement and approval of the Florida Office of Insurance Regulation. You can view the Agreement and obtain additional information at pureinsurance.com.

Trademarks are property of PRM and used with permission. ©2022 PRM. All Rights Reserved. 44 South Broadway, Suite 301, White Plains, New York 10601.

For more information or to find a local independent broker, visit pureinsurance.com. Follow PURE on Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram and Facebook.

