Pure NZ Lets Nature Do Its Thing

The Bottled Water Company Offers Spring Water That Is "Captured by Nature"

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Oct. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Pure NZ is a rapidly growing bottled water brand that operates a state-of-the-art plant in Pokeno, New Zealand just outside of the metropolis of Auckland. The brand's water is well-known for its pure, mineral-filled, natural spring flavor.

The delectable, hydrating effect of Pure NZ water doesn't come from excessive tampering or on-site adjustments. On the contrary, the brand is proud to declare that its water is "captured by nature."



Pure NZ spring water is collected from an underground aquifer that is located directly below its factory. According to the company's website, "Our water is captured by nature, collected over hundreds of years and stored in an underground aquifer beneath the factory, which is then bottled at source."

While it doesn't mind letting Mother Nature do the heavy lifting where it counts, Pure NZ is careful to do its part when the time comes. In the area of bottled water, this includes ensuring that the entire bottling process is as eco-friendly as possible.

For example, the brand's site explains that "We combine an abundant supply with ease of production." In other words, rather than pumping the water across miles of the pristine New Zealand countryside, the company's sleek, minimalistic plant is able to package the H2O right above the aquifer itself. This cuts down on the carbon emissions involved in the manufacturing process.

When it comes to packaging — the bane of so many beverage companies — Pure NZ has found the optimal solution. Pure NZ water is bottled in rPET (recycled plastic) containers. This enables the company to provide the purest spring water that New Zealand has to offer with minimal impact on the environment.

While Pure NZ does its best to complement its water with a clean production system, it's well aware that Mother Nature is the key to its success. Without the natural collection and purification process taking place below its factory, the company would never be able to offer such a premium product to the world. It's a humbling fact that has helped to keep the Pure NZ brand focused as it offers a top-notch hydration option to a growing global audience.

About Pure NZ: Pure NZ is owned by NZ Drinks and is one of the top beverage brands in New Zealand. NZ Drinks owns one of the largest bottling plants in the country and has received accolades from the Australasian Bottled Water Institute, Inc, the Waikato District Council, and others for its sound business methods. Learn more about these certificates and the various Pure NZ products available at nzdrinks.co.nz .

