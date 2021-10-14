Pure NZ Offers a Sustainable Alternative to Unhealthy Bottled Beverages

From Soft Drinks to Energy Shots, the Bottled Beverage Market Is Out of Control. Pure NZ Is Taking the Industry Back to Its Roots.

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Oct. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Pure NZ is one of the premier bottled water brands in New Zealand. The company operates just outside of the city of Auckland, where it bottles pure, naturally collected spring water at the source — an aquifer just below its state-of-the-art factory.

Pure NZ is a company that has its finger on the pulse of 21st-century consumers. The modern beverage market is saturated with unhealthy drinks that drain rather than nourish the body. From nasty artificial sweeteners and synthetic ingredients to excessive quantities of things like caffeine and taurine, beverage options these days are sub-par at best.

It's an issue that consumers are picking up on, as well. For instance, bottled water consumption reached a record high of 45.2 gallons per person in the U.S in 2020. This marks a 279% increase in just over two decades.

While this trend is healthy for consumers, though, the uptick in bottled water consumption also correlates with more pollution. It's a multi-pronged issue that Pure NZ is equipped to handle in spades.

The brand doesn't just provide premium, natural spring water to its customers. It also does so with a highly sustainable mindset. Pure NZ's cutting-edge bottling facility utilizes everything from robotics to rPET (recycled) plastic for its bottles. This helps the company maintain a low carbon footprint as it bottles its water.

This combination of sustainability and health has positioned Pure NZ as a future-focused enterprise. The brand's elite business model is finely tuned to the needs of both modern consumers and an overburdened Earth.

In addition, Pure NZ has officially begun to expand its footprint beyond the shores of its native New Zealand, where it has held a respected position as one of the top bottled water brands for over a decade. In early 2020, the brand made its debut in the U.S., as well, where its responsibly packaged, high-quality spring water was welcomed with open arms by American consumers. This bodes well for a company that is ready to sustainably hydrate all and sundry with life's most essential ingredient: water.

Story continues

About Pure NZ: Pure NZ is owned by NZ Drinks and is one of the top beverage brands in New Zealand. NZ Drinks owns one of the largest bottling plants in the country and has received accolades from the Australasian Bottled Water Institute, Inc, the Waikato District Council, and others for its sound business methods. Learn more about these certificates and the various Pure NZ products available at nzdrinks.co.nz .

Please direct inquiries to:

Finley Prichard

(954) 624-7823

321323@email4pr.com

Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/pure-nz-offers-a-sustainable-alternative-to-unhealthy-bottled-beverages-301399860.html

SOURCE Pure NZ