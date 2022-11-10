U.S. markets closed

Pure Storage Announces Date and Conference Call Information for Third Quarter Fiscal 2023 Financial Results

·3 min read

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., Nov. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Pure Storage® (NYSE: PSTG), the IT pioneer that delivers the world's most advanced data storage technology and services, today announced it will host a conference call on Wednesday, November 30 at 2:00 p.m. PT to discuss its financial results for the fiscal third quarter ended November 6, 2022. This conference call will be held following the release of Pure Storage's financial results.

www.purestorage.com (PRNewsFoto/Pure Storage)
www.purestorage.com (PRNewsFoto/Pure Storage)

Q3 FY23 Conference Call Details

A live audio broadcast of the conference call will be available at the Pure Storage Investor Relations website at investor.purestorage.com. A replay will be available following the call on the Pure Storage Investor Relations website or for two weeks at 1-866-813-9403 (or +44 204 525 0658 for international callers) with passcode 884841.

Investor Conferences

Additionally, Pure is scheduled to participate at the following investor conferences:

Credit Suisse 26th Annual Technology Conference
Date: Thursday, December 1, 2022
Time: 6:35 a.m. PT/ 9:35 a.m. ET
Ajay Singh, Chief Product Officer (CPO)

Wells Fargo 6th Annual TMT Summit
Date: Thursday, December 1, 2022
Time: 11:20 a.m. PT/ 2:20 p.m. ET
Rob Lee, Chief Technology Officer (CTO)

UBS Global TMT Conference
Date: Tuesday, December 6, 2022
Time: 8:40 a.m. PT/ 11:40 a.m. ET
Charles Giancarlo, Chairman and CEO and Kevan Krysler, CFO

Raymond James Technology Investors Conference
Date: Tuesday, December 6, 2022
Time: 10:40 a.m. PT/ 1:40 p.m. ET
Charles Giancarlo, Chairman and CEO and Kevan Krysler, CFO

Barclays Global TMT Conference
Date: Thursday, December 8, 2022
Time: 8:40 a.m. PT/ 11:40 a.m. ET
Rob Lee, Chief Technology Officer (CTO) and Kevan Krysler, CFO

The presentation(s) will be webcast live and archived on Pure's Investor Relations website at investor.purestorage.com.

About Pure Storage

Pure Storage (NYSE: PSTG) uncomplicates data storage, forever. Pure delivers a cloud experience that empowers every organization to get the most from their data while reducing the complexity and expense of managing the infrastructure behind it. Pure's commitment to providing true storage as-a-service gives customers the agility to meet changing data needs at speed and scale, whether they are deploying traditional workloads, modern applications, containers, or more. Pure believes it can make a significant impact in reducing data center emissions worldwide through its environmental sustainability efforts, including designing products and solutions that enable customers to reduce their carbon and energy footprint. And with a certified customer satisfaction score in the top one percent of B2B companies, Pure's ever-expanding list of customers are among the happiest in the world. For more information, visit www.purestorage.com.

Analyst Recognition

Leader in the 2022 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Primary Storage
Leader in the 2022 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Distributed File Systems & Object Storage

Connect with Pure

Blog
LinkedIn
Twitter
Facebook

Pure Storage, the "P" Logo and all Pure Storage product and service names mentioned are trademarks or registered trademarks of Pure Storage. All other trademarks or names referenced in this document are the property of their respective owners.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/pure-storage-announces-date-and-conference-call-information-for-third-quarter-fiscal-2023-financial-results-301673798.html

SOURCE Pure Storage

