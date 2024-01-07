Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) Shareholders Will Want The ROCE Trajectory To Continue

If you're not sure where to start when looking for the next multi-bagger, there are a few key trends you should keep an eye out for. Firstly, we'd want to identify a growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and then alongside that, an ever-increasing base of capital employed. This shows us that it's a compounding machine, able to continually reinvest its earnings back into the business and generate higher returns. So on that note, Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) looks quite promising in regards to its trends of return on capital.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What Is It?

Just to clarify if you're unsure, ROCE is a metric for evaluating how much pre-tax income (in percentage terms) a company earns on the capital invested in its business. Analysts use this formula to calculate it for Pure Storage:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.037 = US$78m ÷ (US$3.4b - US$1.2b) (Based on the trailing twelve months to November 2023).

So, Pure Storage has an ROCE of 3.7%. Ultimately, that's a low return and it under-performs the Tech industry average of 7.5%.

roce

Above you can see how the current ROCE for Pure Storage compares to its prior returns on capital, but there's only so much you can tell from the past. If you'd like, you can check out the forecasts from the analysts covering Pure Storage here for free.

What Can We Tell From Pure Storage's ROCE Trend?

Pure Storage has recently broken into profitability so their prior investments seem to be paying off. The company was generating losses five years ago, but now it's earning 3.7% which is a sight for sore eyes. In addition to that, Pure Storage is employing 53% more capital than previously which is expected of a company that's trying to break into profitability. We like this trend, because it tells us the company has profitable reinvestment opportunities available to it, and if it continues going forward that can lead to a multi-bagger performance.

For the record though, there was a noticeable increase in the company's current liabilities over the period, so we would attribute some of the ROCE growth to that. The current liabilities has increased to 37% of total assets, so the business is now more funded by the likes of its suppliers or short-term creditors. It's worth keeping an eye on this because as the percentage of current liabilities to total assets increases, some aspects of risk also increase.

What We Can Learn From Pure Storage's ROCE

Overall, Pure Storage gets a big tick from us thanks in most part to the fact that it is now profitable and is reinvesting in its business. And with the stock having performed exceptionally well over the last five years, these patterns are being accounted for by investors. So given the stock has proven it has promising trends, it's worth researching the company further to see if these trends are likely to persist.

If you'd like to know about the risks facing Pure Storage, we've discovered 2 warning signs that you should be aware of.

