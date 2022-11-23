Pure Sunfarms launches Nowadays, a collection of CBD products designed for daily living

Pure Sunfarms

High-Quality, CBD-Focused Products Made for Today’s CBD Consumer

Nowadays

Packaging

DELTA, British Columbia, Nov. 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pure Sunfarms Corp. (“Pure Sunfarms”), a wholly owned subsidiary of Village Farms International, Inc. (Nasdaq: VFF), introduces Nowadays to its growing brand portfolio, a CBD collection created to offer consumers high-quality, CBD-focused products that fit into their daily lives with ease.

“With 30 per cent of Canadian cannabis consumers seeking out CBD-dominant products1, we know a CBD-focused brand will resonate with this consumer and help break through the clutter of THC-focused brands,” says Mandesh Dosanjh, President and CEO, Pure Sunfarms. “Nowadays is truly unique within our house of brands. Today’s CBD consumer who is interested in the function of CBD and ease-of-use will appreciate how effortlessly Nowadays products fit into their daily lives.”

Made with choice ingredients and high-quality, plant-derived CBD, Nowadays products are designed with ease-of-use in mind for today’s CBD consumer. Perfect for taking on-the-go, Nowadays initial offering includes CBD gummies offered in convenient packs of 30, and pre-ground CBD dried flower that is “ready when you are” and available in a 3.5g format.

CBD Gummies - Berry Mix: Vegan, delicious fruit flavours, Nowadays CBD gummies feature 20mg of high-quality plant-derived CBD, and no THC, in each gummy. Available in three juicy berry flavours in one pack for variety: Blackberry, Wild Blueberry and Raspberry. 30 gummies and 600mg total CBD.

CBD Gummies - Tropical Mix: Vegan, delicious fruit flavours, Nowadays CBD gummies feature 20mg of high-quality plant-derived CBD, and no THC, in each gummy. Available in three luscious tropical flavours in one pack for variety: Mango, Passionfruit & Golden Pineapple. 30 gummies and 600mg total CBD.

CBD Stash: Ready when you are, Nowadays CBD Stash is high-quality pre-ground CBD flower, packaged in a discrete pouch for effortless convenience. Ideal for any time of day or night, this potent CBD has 12-18% CBD and less than 1% THC. Dominant terpenes of Myrcene, Linalool & Caryophyllene lend to the pleasant tropical floral aromas. Whole flower, no shake or trim. Perfectly ground so you don’t have to.

Nowadays products are now available in Ontario and will be in Alberta and BC in the days ahead.

www.nowadayscbd.com

About Pure Sunfarms

Pure Sunfarms is one of the largest cannabis operations in the world with 2.2 million square feet of greenhouse space in Delta, British Columbia. The company currently operates within 1.65 million square feet, and has capacity to produce, sell and distribute 112,500 kilograms of high-quality, BC-grown dried flower annually for Canadian recreational and international markets, with the ability to expand annual output to 150,000 kilograms as needed. The company brings together decades of agricultural and legacy cultivation experience with best-in-class, large scale operational expertise, and is Canada's top-selling brand.

Pure Sunfarms products are available in Ontario, British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Yukon, Northwest Territories, New Brunswick, and Newfoundland and Labrador at participating retailers and online through each region’s respective distributor where applicable. Pure Sunfarms also provides cannabis to its affiliate ROSE LifeScience in Québec, other licensed producers in Canada and is EU GMP certified to export product internationally.

Pure Sunfarms is the licensed producer of record for Pure Sunfarms, The Original Fraser Valley Weed Co., Soar, Nowadays, and is Cookies sun-grown partner in Canada. Pure Sunfarms is a wholly owned subsidiary of Village Farms International, Inc. (Nasdaq: VFF).

www.puresunfarms.com

