UPDATE: Pure Sunfarms and NOYA bring C brand concentrates to Canada using Cookies flower and genetics

Pure Sunfarms
·4 min read
In this article:
  • VFF
Pure Sunfarms
Pure Sunfarms

C BRAND CONCENTRATES NOW AVAILABLE IN ONTARIO

This release has been updated. A previous version referenced C brand concentrates incorrectly.

DELTA, British Columbia, March 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today Pure Sunfarms Corp. (“Pure Sunfarms”), a wholly-owned subsidiary of Village Farms International, Inc. (Nasdaq: VFF), announces it, together with its partner NOYA Cannabis Inc (“NOYA”), has launched C brand concentrates in Canada using Cookies flower and genetics.

Working with genetics from NOYA, the exclusive cultivation and processing partner of Cookies in Canada, Pure Sunfarms has grown and processed Cookies strains into cannabis concentrates. The initial offering includes GP20 Diamonds, GP20 Sauce, Georgia P Diamonds, and Georgia P Sauce now available in Ontario.

“We are eager to continue to expand the cannabis menu in Canada, and are excited to be working with Pure Sunfarms,” said Ziad Reda, CEO of NOYA. “Set in beautiful British Columbia, and utilizing NOYA genetics for sun grown flower, we are excited for what we are bringing to the market with C brand diamonds and sauces.”

“Partnering with NOYA to bring highly sought-after C branded products to Canada is another game-changer for Canadian consumers. NOYA understands great cannabis brands and products, and what it takes to be successful with consumers across the globe,” said Mandesh Dosanjh, President & CEO, Pure Sunfarms. “Our shared values and commitment to quality will serve us well as we work together to cement our place in creating the number one cannabis platform in the world, right here in Canada.”

Both NOYA and Pure Sunfarms maintain leadership positions in craft and large-scale flower production respectively, across the country. They bring together the best of high-quality cultivation and post-production processing methods to meet the high standards Cookies consumers across the globe have come to expect.

NOYA, a premium white label producer located in Ontario, works with some of the best-known cannabis brands in the world such as Cookies, Gage, Lemonnade and Minntz, while British Columbia-based Pure Sunfarms is the top-selling brand of dried flower product in Canada.

About Cookies

Cookies, founded in 2010, is the highly reputable cannabis company in the world. Cookies values the power of the plant and focuses on creating game-changing genetics. The company offers a collection of over 70 proprietary cannabis strains and more than 2,000 products. Cookies also actively works to enrich communities disproportionately impacted by the War on Drugs through advocacy and social equity initiatives. Headquartered in San Francisco, the company opened its first retail store in 2018 in Los Angeles and has since expanded to over 40 retail locations in 17 markets across 4 countries.

About Pure Sunfarms

Located in Delta, British Columbia, Pure Sunfarms is one of Canada’s largest, single site, licensed producers of high-quality, greenhouse-grown cannabis. With decades of growing experience and 1.65 million square feet of best-in-class greenhouse operations, the company has capacity to produce 112,500 kilograms of dried flower annually for the Canadian recreational market. Pure Sunfarms is the top-selling brand of dried flower in Canada.

Current supply agreements in place include the Ontario Cannabis Retail Corporation (OCRC) (operating as the Ontario Cannabis Store (OCS)), the BC Liquor Distribution Branch (BCLDB), Alberta Gaming, Liquor & Cannabis (AGLC), the Saskatchewan Liquor and Gaming Authority (SLGA), and the Manitoba Liquor and Lotteries Corporation. Pure Sunfarms also provides cannabis to other Licensed Producers in Canada, including its affiliate ROSE LifeScience in Québec.

Pure Sunfarms is currently converting a second greenhouse for cannabis production, which when complete is expected to bring annual output capacity to 150,000 kilograms. The company also holds an option on an additional greenhouse facility, currently owned and operated by Village Farms, which could further increase total production area by approximately 2.6 million square feet.

Pure Sunfarms is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Village Farms International, Inc. (Nasdaq: VFF).

www.puresunfarms.com

About NOYA

Founded in Hamilton, Ontario in 2014, NOYA Cannabis Inc. is a licensed producer under the Cannabis Act. The company received its cultivation license in 2017, and its sales license in 2018. The company has positioned itself as a premium white label producer and is working with highly recognized cannabis brands in the world. The company's mission is to distribute and cultivate premium craft cannabis to match the needs of the market.

Media Contact
media@puresunfarms.com


