Pure Sunfarms places No.17 on The Globe and Mail's fourth-annual ranking of Canada's Top Growing Companies

Pure Sunfarms

2022 Report on Business ranking of Canada’s Top Growing Companies

Pure Sunfarms placed No.17 of 430 companies on the 2022 Report on Business ranking of Canada’s Top Growing Companies.

DELTA, British Columbia, Sept. 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pure Sunfarms Corp. (“Pure Sunfarms”), a wholly owned subsidiary of Village Farms International, Inc. (Nasdaq: VFF), is pleased to announce it is the fastest growing Canadian cannabis company and has placed No.17 of 430 companies on the 2022 Report on Business ranking of Canada’s Top Growing Companies.



Canada’s Top Growing Companies ranks Canadian companies on three-year revenue growth. Pure Sunfarms earned its spot with three-year growth of 2,320 per cent.

“As a leader in the cannabis sector, I could not be more proud of what Pure Sunfarms has been able to accomplish. We’ve leveraged decades of Village Farms International’s experience in controlled environment agriculture, a go-slow-and-grow business strategy, and translated that into now 15 quarters of consecutive profitability for the Canadian Cannabis business. It is the expertise and execution of our team that has set us apart as the fastest growing Canadian cannabis company in what is often characterized as a volatile and disruptive industry,” says Mandesh Dosanjh, President and CEO, Pure Sunfarms. “Ranking in the top 20 of this prestigious Canadian business list is a huge testament to the hard work the Village Farms and Pure Sunfarms teams have put in to get us where we are today.”

Canada’s Top Growing Companies is an editorial ranking that was launched in 2019. It aims to celebrate the boldest entrepreneurial achievement by identifying and bringing the accomplishments of innovative businesses in Canada to the forefront. In order to qualify for this voluntary program; companies had to complete an in-depth application process and fulfill requirements. In total, 430 companies earned a spot on this year’s ranking.

The full list of 2022 winners along with editorial coverage is published in the October issue of Report on Business magazine. The list is out now and online here.

Story continues

“Canada's Top Growing Companies recognizes the tremendous ambition and innovation of entrepreneurs in Canada,” says Dawn Calleja, Editor of Report on Business magazine. “The next generation of Canadian businesses can draw inspiration from this ranking.”

“In an uncertain world, the success stories of the companies marked in this year’s Report on Business magazine’s list of Top Growing Companies are a beacon of optimism,” says Phillip Crawley, Publisher and CEO of The Globe and Mail. “The Globe and Mail congratulates them on their achievements.”

About Pure Sunfarms

Pure Sunfarms is one of the largest cannabis operations in the world with 2.2 million square feet of greenhouse space in Delta, British Columbia. The company currently operates within 1.65 million square feet, and has capacity to produce, sell and distribute 112,500 kilograms of high-quality, BC-grown dried flower annually for Canadian recreational and international markets, with the ability to expand annual output to 150,000 kilograms as needed. The company brings together decades of agricultural and legacy cultivation experience with best-in-class, large scale operational expertise, and is Canada's top-selling brand.

Pure Sunfarms products are available in Ontario, British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Yukon, Northwest Territories, New Brunswick, and Newfoundland and Labrador at participating retailers and online through each region’s respective distributor where applicable. Pure Sunfarms also provides cannabis to its affiliate ROSE LifeScience in Québec, other licensed producers in Canada and is EU GMP certified to export product internationally.

Pure Sunfarms is the licensed producer of record for Pure Sunfarms, The Original Fraser Valley Weed Co. and is Cookies sun-grown partner in Canada. Pure Sunfarms is a wholly owned subsidiary of Village Farms International, Inc. (Nasdaq: VFF).

www.puresunfarms.com

About The Globe and Mail

The Globe and Mail is Canada’s foremost news media company, leading the national discussion and causing policy change through brave and independent journalism since 1844. With our award-winning coverage of business, politics and national affairs, The Globe and Mail newspaper reaches 5.9 million readers every week in our print or digital formats, and Report on Business magazine reaches 2.3 million readers in print and digital every issue. Our investment in innovative data science means that as the world continues to change, so does The Globe. The Globe and Mail is owned by Woodbridge, the investment arm of the Thomson family.

Media Contact

Danielle Allore

Communications Manager

media@puresunfarms.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/2cc6f576-a78d-4868-a13d-1f916cea1c55



