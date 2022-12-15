Pure Wallet’s Offline Transaction Capabilities Empower Nigerian Community with Greater Accessibility a Real World Application on a Global Scale

ORANGE, CA / ACCESSWIRE / December 15, 2022 / MetaMonkey AI is revolutionizing the use of the digital wallet with the Pure Wallet - a solution that accelerates cryptocurrency adoption & improves ease of use in rural areas with offline transaction capabilities.

Dr Cosmo Nwakanma of NSLabs/MMAI with Dr. Amadi Chimezie Minister of Digital economy of Imo State

In partnership with NSLab, MetaMonkey AI has revealed their Pure Wallet as an innovative new blockchain-based technology, capable of supporting users who require the features and functions of a digital wallet without constant access to the internet. This wallet essentially provides cold wallet capabilities without the extra cost or complication and provides the ability to carry out transactions and payments of cryptocurrencies offline, and within seconds.

The first of its kind, the MMAI Pure Wallet is now supporting the Nigerian people, who often struggle with internet connectivity, especially as it relates to banking services and solutions. Without the need for internet, users in rural areas and without consistent access to online transaction systems can utilize the Pure Wallet as an on-demand service used for paying bills, sending funds, resolving invoices, and more.

Furthermore, the use of the Pure Wallet in Nigeria is demonstrating the wide-reaching potential of cryptocurrency adoption and offline transaction capabilities globally. In fact, the Nigerian people have been so receptive to the technology, MetaMonkey AI expects the rollout of Pure Wallet to surpass initial projections of adoption in the area.

Working alongside governments and regional authorities to open up the capabilities of the Pure Wallet to a wider audience will prove a key factor in cryptocurrency utilization, opening up economies and underserved populations to historically unimaginable opportunities and options for new industries, enhanced infrastructure, and increased awareness around currency access and use.

Working towards this goal, the Commissioner of Digital Economy and E-Governance Dr. Amadi Chimezie has underscored the key position of Governor Hope Uzodimma, explaining his intention to align with the principles of the Imo Digital Economy Agenda IDEA 2022-2026. According to his statement, "The IDEA project is anchored on 6 pillars namely: digital literacy and skill up, solid infrastructure, Service infrastructure, advocacy, monitoring and evaluation, partnership and collaboration."

To this aim, MetaMonkey AI and NSLab is poised to partner with the Imo state government to make the state the first to provide a cutting edge Metaverse service the Nekede Zoo in Owerri, Nigeria. In combining the use of the Pure Wallet and associated blockchain solutions, revenue goals, as well as e-tourism and human capacity development can be further enhanced.

With a promise to merge the philosophies of the TOP (Technology, Opportunity, and People), the ministry is strategically integrating the innovations offered by the Metaverse and Web3 to continue Nigeria's reputation as a top investment destination country from Southeast Asia and beyond. In working with the MetaMonkey AI Pure Wallet, the possibilities will only expand from this point on.

About Cognitgo: Cognitgo provides AI technology solutions for the Metaverse platform, and develops AI technology solutions for various industries such as Automotive, Healthcare, Hospitality, and Service Industries.

About NS Lab: NS Lab, is a subsidiary of Kumoh University of Technology, they have developed numerous metaverse-based technologies, including 'Pure Wallet', a token trading system that enables offline transactions, and 'Creativia', a Metaverse platform.

