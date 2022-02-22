U.S. markets close in 1 hour 49 minutes

Purebase Announces Strategic Partnership to Develop New SCM Market in California

Purebase Corporation
·2 min read
In this article:
  • PUBC
Purebase Corporation
Purebase Corporation

IONE, CA, Feb. 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Purebase Corporation (OTCQB: PUBC), (“Purebase”) a diversified resource company, headquartered in Ione, California, is pleased to announce a strategic partnership with a large national vertically integrated materials company to launch its new eco-friendly, supplementary cementitious material (SCM), a high-performance product designed to replace cement and eliminate the Co2 created by calcining limestone in its production.

The two companies recently signed a Memorandum of Understanding that sets out the principal terms of a collaboration between the Parties, wherein they agree to work together to bring to market Purebase’s new carbon-reducing SCM blends in California. Specifically, they will test SCM product being produced at Purebase’s pilot plant facility located in Ione, CA, for blending with Type II/V cements. This phase I testing will allow for the development of sales data and product information required for certain materials certifications (particularly Caltrans certification) being established prior to a larger phase II plant being built and made operational.

For the past 6 years, PUBC has been working with leading universities and a private development testing facility to develop alternatives to using cement and other SCMs in the production of concrete such as coal fly ash and other supplements. Historically, coal fly ash has been the most common product to replace a portion of cement, but it is mostly generated by coal-burning power plants which are also high in carbon emissions.

“We believe our new SCM blends represent the next generation of environmentally responsible cement and building products” said Scott Dockter, Chairman and CEO of Purebase. “This partnership represents a major leap forward for our company to have one of the biggest companies in the building materials sector partner with us in bringing our products forward.”

About Purebase Corporation

Purebase Corporation (OTCQB: PUBC) is a diversified resource company that acquires, develops, and markets minerals for use in the agriculture, construction and other specialty industries.

Contacts

Emily Tirapelle - Purebase Corporation | emily.tirapelle@purebase.com, and please visit our corporate website and subscribe to our upcoming Newsletter – www.purebase.com/newsletter

Safe Harbor

This press release contains statements, which may constitute “forward-looking statements.”. Those statements include statements regarding the intent, belief, or current expectations of Purebase Corporation and members of its management team as well as the assumptions on which such statements are based. Such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties, and that actual results may differ materially from those contemplated by such forward-looking statements. Important factors currently known to management that may cause actual results to differ from those anticipated are discussed throughout the Company’s reports filed with Securities and Exchange Commission which are available at www.sec.gov as well as the Company’s web site at www.purebase.com. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise forward-looking statements to reflect changed assumptions, the occurrence of unanticipated events or changes to future operating results.


