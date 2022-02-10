U.S. markets close in 6 hours 19 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,551.52
    -35.66 (-0.78%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,589.41
    -178.65 (-0.50%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,313.10
    -177.27 (-1.22%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,083.50
    +38.13 (+1.86%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    89.81
    +0.15 (+0.17%)
     

  • Gold

    1,827.80
    -8.80 (-0.48%)
     

  • Silver

    23.33
    -0.02 (-0.07%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1409
    -0.0018 (-0.16%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.9890
    +0.0600 (+3.11%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3556
    +0.0022 (+0.16%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    116.1830
    +0.6580 (+0.57%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    43,746.36
    -424.17 (-0.96%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,015.86
    -4.32 (-0.42%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,636.28
    -7.14 (-0.09%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,696.08
    +116.21 (+0.42%)
     
JUST IN:

Inflation reaches fresh 40-year high

The Consumer Price Index (CPI) registered a 7.5% annual gain in January.

PURECARS NAMED A PARTNER IN GOOGLE'S 'CARS FOR SALE' PILOT PROGRAM FOR MAZDA DEALERS

·2 min read

ATLANTA, Feb. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Atlanta-based PureCars, a leading provider of digital marketing technology and services for automotive dealers, today announced it has become a certified partner in Mazda's Cars for Sale Pilot Program, powered by Google.

The Cars for Sale Pilot Program enables PureCars' Mazda dealer partners to showcase their inventory directly on Google Business Profile through Google's new Cars for Sale pilot feature. The pilot program allows car shoppers searching for a local Mazda dealership on Google to search, filter and easily learn more about a locally targeted dealer's available inventory. While still in pilot phase, Mazda's Cars for Sale Pilot Program will run indefinitely to support the feature throughout its pilot phase with the hope that it becomes a permanent Google Business Profile feature.

As a certified partner, PureCars will help drive Google traffic to participating Mazda dealers. Program benefits include access to Google's pilot program, competitive and discounted program pricing, co-op eligibility, 30-day dealer agreements, parts statement billing and co-op claim reimbursement, monthly reporting, and a dedicated dealer support team.

"Successful Mazda dealers are realizing the importance of leveraging best-in-class digital advertising technologies and resources such as Google's Cars for Sale program," said Jeff Ranalli, President of PureCars. "The program has powerful brand names associated with it, along with partners such as PureCars to help dealers maximize their advertising spend. Being a part of a pilot program such as Cars for Sale will help our Mazda dealer partners gain a significant competitive edge within their local markets."

PureCars' best-in-class tech optimizes media buys to achieve lower ad costs per unit sold and per RO, resulting in increased profitability for dealerships. It also offers credit-first payment technology that converts shoppers earlier in the buying process, further reducing advertising costs for dealerships while providing an improved buying experience for their customers.

About PureCars
Since 2007, PureCars has helped thousands of dealers improve their advertising effectiveness, lower ad costs per unit sold and per repair order. Through our unique combination of advanced advertising solutions, digital merchandising and market analytics, we provide dealers and partners with best-in-class solutions that increase efficiency and profitability. We are a certified digital provider for 15 OEMs in the U.S. and 1 in Canada, compliant with 40+ brands and serve 65 of the top 100 dealer groups in North America.

Cision
View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/purecars-named-a-partner-in-googles-cars-for-sale-pilot-program-for-mazda-dealers-301479625.html

SOURCE PureCars

