PureCycle Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCT) Q3 2023 Earnings Call Transcript November 8, 2023

Operator: Good day, and thank you for standing by. Welcome to the PureCycle Technologies' Third Quarter 2023 Conference Call. [Operator Instructions] Please be advised that today's conference is being recorded. I would now like to hand the conference over to your first speaker today, Charlie Place, Director of Investor Relations. Charlie, please go ahead.

Charles Place: Thank you, Stacy. Welcome to PureCycle Technologies' Third Quarter 2023 Corporate Update Conference Call. I'm Charlie Place, Director of Investor Relations for PureCycle and joining me on the call today are Dustin Olson, our Chief Executive Officer; and Larry Somma, our Chief Financial Officer. This morning, we will be highlighting our corporate developments for the third quarter and subsequent to quarter end. The presentation we will be going through on this call will also be found under the Investors tab of our website at www.purecycle.com. Many of the statements made today will be forward-looking and are based on management's beliefs and assumptions and information currently available to management at this time.

These statements are subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties, many of which may be beyond our control, including those set forth in our Safe Harbor provisions for forward-looking statements that can be found at the end of our third quarter 2023 corporate update press release and in our quarterly report on Form 10-Q as well as on other reports on file with the SEC that provides further detail about the risks related to our business. Additionally, please note that the company's actual results may differ materially from those anticipated and except as required by law, we undertake no obligation to update any forward-looking statement. Our remarks today may also include preliminary non-GAAP estimates and are subject to risks and uncertainties including, among others, changes in connection with quarter end and year-end adjustments.

Story continues

Any variation between the PureCycle's actual results and the preliminary financial data set forth herein may be material. You are welcome to follow along with our slide deck or if joining us by phone, you can access it at any time on purecycle.com. We are excited to share updates from the previous quarter with you. I will now turn over -- turn it over to Dustin Olson, PureCycle's Chief Executive Officer. Dustin?

Dustin Olson: Thank you, Charlie. Thank you for joining the call. We are excited to share an important update with you today. Our focus today will primarily be on Ironton operations. While Q3 was a challenging quarter for Ironton, I'm proud of the tangible operational progress we are making. We have adapted and overcome numerous start challenges thrown our way and continue to push this project forward. One notable area of progress has been in our utilities and solvent operations, which are core to reliability. You can't run without electricity and steam, and you can't run without proper control on solvent circulation. Over the past 4 months, we've made good progress, improving the reliability of both operations, and we believe this will continue to improve.

Despite the numerous mechanical headaches, which we will discuss, we have successfully been able to process 410,000 pounds of feedstock to the purification system. While this level is not what we had originally expected, this number does validate that our technology can recycle large amounts of feedstock and remove contaminants. This number could have been dramatically higher if we had not constrained our ability to pelletize, which I will discuss shortly. We are continuing to learn and evolve our process IP, and we're confident that we can control and manage the system. While overall production rates were limited in Q3, we have shown the ability to run high levels of rate across our 3 operational steps: PreP, feed extrusion and product extrusion.

Once utilities and solvents were working reliably, we then push feed rate. During these operational windows, we were able to show the following key operational rates: 14,000 pounds per hour of PreP feed rate, which is approximately 97% of nameplate; 9.400 pounds per hour of feed extruder flow rates, which is 77% of nameplate, note, this was achieved with only 1 extruder, we have to and we intend to run both extruders at the same time; and 13.4000 pounds per hour or 109% of nameplate flow rates across the final product extruder. These are good indicators of the system's ability to run nameplate rates, once we get our uptimes improved, we expect to see exponential increases in production rates. We've also continued to expand the range of feedstocks we can utilize.

We've run 4 different types of post-industrial recycled material or PIR, at different melt flow rates, 5, 10, 15, and 20 and also pushed both PCT PreP Agglomerate, which is raffia and super sacks and flake produced from post-consumer recycle waste. In addition to showing progress on rate, we've successfully produced on-spec product for our PIR and for various PIR PCR blends. We continue to test various mixtures of feedstocks in conjunction with product quality, so that we can predictably produce reliable offtake for our customers. Getting product to spec was recently verified by our first production shipments to Formerra last week and to Milliken this week. These shipments are a key initial step in enabling our customers to drive towards their sustainability goals.

One area of nice upside in the quarter was around the development of our plant utility usage or variable cost. We've closely monitored the electricity and natural gas consumption across the facility during all operations, and it is very apparent that the actual electricity usage is significantly lower than the original preconstruction estimate. While this is still early in our learnings, we are encouraged by the potential here. This continues to support the overall business economics of our facility. Additionally, low current feedstock pricing, competitive variable price, variable cost, and a differentiated product pricing give support for a strong business model. Clearly, the start-up in Ironton has not been without challenges. Honestly, as I think back over the last 12 months and remember all of the challenges that our team has faced, it gives me great pride despite the frustrations.

I'm so proud of the technical and operational resiliency of our team. The unexpected design, installation, or operational setbacks that we faced have been hard, often poorly timed, and very technically challenging, yet our team persevered. Look, I know it's incredibly difficult for the outside world to see inside of our bubble. And with new technology, the issues often take more time than expected. We recognize that it can be very frustrating for our stakeholders while we troubleshoot through these operational issues. Please understand that the entire PureCycle team is committed to resolving these issues and communicating our successes. But note, it's important for our team to have a clear understanding, resolution, and path forward before communicating to the external market.

One area that has limited our production efforts the most has been associated with the adsorbent bed leaks, which resulted in bead contamination. I will discuss this more in the next few slides, but it has stalled our ability to achieve any meaningful production progress. We worked through several different potential short-term solutions, but in the end, they just didn't work well enough. Therefore, we are now installing an automated screen changer over the next 2 weeks, which we believe will significantly change the trajectory of our operations. The screen changer is a commonly used piece of equipment, which will enable us to automate the removal of beads and run the pelletizer continuously. Few days ago, we started to deinventory the unit in preparation for a shutdown that is expected to last for 2 weeks.

This outage is instrumental for our ability to achieve high rates. It not only allows us to install an automatic screen changer, but we plan to have -- we plan to also take advantage of the outage to implement a number of improvement projects to fix less invasive but equally frustrating operational headaches. In the end, it is our responsibility to make products and to make profits for our shareholders. And for that, I'm fully committed. After the outage is completed, we will restart the production at 50% rates. We will work our rates toward higher levels with the express goal to make 4.45 million pounds in December. We have a well-planned feed and production strategy for that activity. We have seen this progress -- process work and work well, and we are excited to implement the changes discussed.

The key message to shareholders coming out of this update should be that our technology works. We are recycling feed, we are removing contaminants, and we are getting on spec product to the system. While beads have been a hindrance to production rates, with this 2-week outage, we believe that we are better positioned to deliver strong production. Startups are hard. This was never expected to be easy, but we are building more operational momentum. We are also really excited about our product quality. We had good early indication of success that we discussed in prior calls. We show the side-by-side appearances of the pellets in prior presentations, we are now making on-spec product. Odor, color, both look good across the PIR and PIR PCR mix feedstocks.

Also note that we completed commercial shipments of our on-spec material to both Formerra and Milliken. We're thankful for their continued partnership and excited about the applications they will develop with this material. If you take a close look at the picture on the bottom left, you can see what the PureCycle process is removing from our feedstocks. This is our co-product #1. It represents the contaminants that were present in the feedstocks. It smells just as bad as it looks, but we continue to receive numerous market inquiries for this product in construction, roofing, and other base petrochemical applications. The left picture shows it freely flowing and the right picture shows it's solidified after cool. I believe there is no greater example of our technology working than seeing contaminants of this quality being removed from our feedstock.

An aerial view of a plastic waste recycling plant, showcasing the company's efforts towards a cleaner environment.

They say it is unexpected that surprises and challenges you. That is certainly the case with this plant. I've worked in polymers for years, and I have rarely encountered pelletization problems. They just work. You don't have to focus on them, you just turn them on, and they run. As we turned our focus to the production of pellets in August, we knew that clearing construction debris to the extrusion system would be a normal part of the process, and we knew that it could plug the die plate and limit pelletization. So while the initial pelletization run showed limited success, this was thought to be a function of the continued construction debris and not viewed as abnormal. However, as time passed and uptime on the pelletizer did not show meaningful progress, we thought that the same process tweaks to operational conditions were needed to keep the pelletizer running consistently.

But as the problem persisted, we knew we had to go deeper. We have 2 operational meetings every day, 7 days a week in Ironton ever since January 2. And I remember 1 day in early September, all of us staring at the situation and saying, there has got to be something else happening. It just shouldn't be this hard. Pelletizing is supposed to be the easy part, one of the most mature parts of our process. After a deep dive troubleshooting effort, we found the core problem was leaking adsorbent beads. The root cause was a faulty well procedure across our adsorber beds. Once we identified the problem, we actively worked to repair the beds, but it was after the beads have already contaminated the downstream system. We thought the problem would have been short-lived.

We thought we could purge the system to remove the beads. But every time we change feed melt flow index or feed rate, it seemed like the beads came back. We tried to make [indiscernible] several short-term inventions. All of these ideas were abnormal, but we kept trying. The first prototype ended up working the best, but at limited feed rates to approximately 2 hours per day. The second prototype was invented to give more life, but it just didn't work as expected. The purging bin was a good solution and allowed us to purge more volume, it worked really well. It improved a lot of long-term issues, but the beads just didn't go away very quickly. It's hard to express the level of frustration with being able to run this complex system and be limited by the final least complicated step in the entire process.

In parallel to all of this, we worked very hard to find and expedite an automated screen changer, because of a few inventive engineers and a really good partnership with [indiscernible], we are able to find, engineer and prepare this project for November. We believe this is the key to unlocking the process and driving production. Most importantly, the screen changer is on site, the engineering is complete, and the project is scheduled to finish on November 22. We've overcome a lot. And Slide 9 shows a short list of some of the challenges that we've overcome or that we intend to address during the outage. There are a couple of key takeaways here. We solved a lot of operational start-up issues. Every single green check mark represents hours, days, and weeks of work and smart troubleshooting by our team, but we persevere.

We found good permanent solutions, and now we don't think about these elements anymore. Secondly, we have operated the vast majority of plant functions with the new items being added to the list has declined significantly. While it is inevitable that things will pop up, we do not expect there to be any long-lead issues with the plant at this stage. Lastly, we are about to fix a lot of nagging headaches. The more challenges that we remove, the better the operations will be. I really spent quite some time thinking about our progress. New technology is just hard. There are no shortcuts. The only way to solve -- the only way we are going to solve and drive better outcomes for the planet, is with the hard work, dedication, and grit of our team. The drive and determination of our team inspires me, and I believe will ultimately drive our long-term success.

While the most critical work during this outage will be the screen changer, every single project completed during this outage will improve the plant's operability and reliability. As I take a step back and I look at the bigger items that have impacted us this year, it falls into 3 key buckets: Delayed project closure 5 to 6 months, seal leaks, 3 to 4 months, and screen leaks 3 months. I don't want this update to turn into a detailed tech talk, but I think it's important to note some of the critical improvements that we've already made. We've endured multiple seal failures across 3 key seal systems and each of them required a root-cause failure analysis to find a solution improve for the future. There's one thing to remember about seals. Once you find the right solution, they run for years.

Every time we have a failure, we make significant improvements. Some of them were missed during the original design. Some of the problems were a result of external factors, the power outage was one good example. In all cases, we learned we fixed, and we improved. Our mixer seal was replaced 2 months ago and has run without hiccup since. Our Scheibel bottom pump has run well since the last upgrade, and we expect to Scheibel mixer seal to run well after the outage. Everyone always asks me, are we getting better? Yes. I emphatically say, yes. This slide shows the basic progression from where we were to where we are now. What used to take weeks now takes days, what used to take days, now takes minutes. What used to take 3 people now takes one. And what used to take third-party support is now done better by our team.

I can tell you with absolute confidence that we are getting better every day. Old problems are fading, and we are solving the new problems as they come. The number of new problems popping up is greatly reduced, and we expect it to continue to drop. Everyone in our company and our core partners are committed to making this work. As we learned more about Ironton and gather more operational detail, and continue to build our Antwerp facility. I would like to highlight 2 key components to our life cycle analysis. First, given the reduction of utility usage indicated by the initial Ironton operations, we are showing approximately a 10% improvement to all LCAs across both Ironton and Antwerp. This is an early estimate, and we'll continue to monitor the performance and report back to the market.

Secondly, note the difference between Antwerp and Ironton. We are so excited to be part of the next-gen district in Antwerp. We already feel like part of the family and community in Belgium. But more importantly, we're excited about our plan, placing our facility in the next-gen district provides for a very carbon favorable energy footprint. We will be using electricity from windmills, and we will use steam created from bio hydrogen produced by a neighbor. When you combine the location advantages with the improvements that we see in Ironton, the facility in Antwerp will provide great product at a very low carbon footprint. At this point, I would like to shift the presentation to Larry Somma, our CFO.

Lawrence Somma: Thank you, Dustin. As noted, our focus has been on Ironton during the third quarter, but we had 2 important financial matters to highlight since our last call. While we have not executed our revised bondholder agreement, we have an agreement in principle in place. We are very close and expect this to be finalized this week. I will comment on the high-level terms in a minute. It was just over 2 months ago now, but I'd be remiss not to highlight our third quarter capital raise. Our 7.25% green convertible bonds were successful on all accounts. It was multiple times oversubscribed, upsized by $50 million, including the greenshoe and the 7.25% coupon was priced at the low end of the marketed range. More importantly, the proceeds replenished much needed cash on our balance sheet that will be used to fund some of the equity requirements of our growth initiatives.

Moving on to the next slide. The most important outcome of the agreement is that PureCycle will receive a 3-month extension for each required milestone date. And while we will deposit an incremental $50 million to the Trustee account, PCT will also receive an additional 3 months to cure any potential missed milestone before an event of default would be triggered. PureCycle is also able to sweep the interest income that will accumulate on the $150 million of cash collateral in the Trustee and Liquidity Reserve accounts. Turning to the next slide. We show the impact of the convertible notes, which raised $218.5 million in net proceeds. In the quarter, we were able to continue the financing plans for some of our PreP sortation equipment, which yielded another $2.5 million of proceeds.

Our objective remains the same, and that is to provide sufficient capital to advance our strategic initiatives while allowing ourselves the time needed to execute a capital-efficient project financing plan for Augusta. We ended the quarter with just over $211 million in unrestricted liquidity. Uses of the cash included continued purchases of PreP equipment and funding our Augusta project. Our corporate and preoperational employee cash used was $7.7 million during the quarter, which includes some stock compensation taxes, which were paid. We used $23 million of cash during the quarter for ongoing corporate and Ironton operations. This covers expenses like legal and professional services, repairs and maintenance, utilities, feedstock, finance expenses, property leases, storage, and various other things.

Finally, with the execution of the second limited waiver, we will be required to transfer an additional $50 million from the unrestricted funds into restricted funds. As a reminder, we also have $150 million undrawn revolving line of credit available to us. With this, I'm going to return the call to Dustin for his concluding remarks.

Dustin Olson: Yes. Thank you, Larry. Look, at this point, I think we'd like to open the field for questions.

See also Billionaire Marc Lasry's Top 10 Stock Picks and 20 Best Hindi Karaoke Songs for Male Singers.

To continue reading the Q&A session, please click here.