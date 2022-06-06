U.S. markets closed

PureCycle Technologies to Present at Cowen's 2nd Annual Sustainability & Energy Transition Summit on June 8th, 2022

ORLANDO, Fla., June 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- PureCycle Technologies, Inc. (Nasdaq: PCT), a U.S.-based company revolutionizing plastic recycling, announced today that Larry Somma, Chief Financial Officer, will present at Cowen's 2nd Annual Sustainability & Energy Transition Summit, which is being held virtually on June 7-8, 2022.

The Company is scheduled to present on Wednesday, June 8th at 2:30 p.m. Eastern time, with one-on-one meetings to be held throughout the conference. The presentation will be webcast live and available for replay here.

About PureCycle Technologies

PureCycle Technologies LLC., a subsidiary of PureCycle Technologies, Inc., holds a global license for the only patented solvent-driven purification recycling technology, developed by The Procter & Gamble Company (P&G), that is designed to transforms polypropylene plastic waste (designated as No. 5 plastic) into a continuously renewable resource. The unique purification process removes color, odor, and other impurities from No. 5 plastic waste resulting in an ultra-pure recycled (UPR) plastic can be recycled and reused over and over again, changing our relationship with plastic. www.purecycle.com

Company Contact:
Anna Farrar
afarrar@purecycle.com
(954) 647-7059

Investor Relations Contact:
Georg Venturatos
Gateway Investor Relations
PCT@GatewayIR.com
(949) 574-3860

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/purecycle-technologies-to-present-at-cowens-2nd-annual-sustainability--energy-transition-summit-on-june-8th-2022-301562206.html

SOURCE PureCycle Technologies

