PureGold Announces Granting of Stock Options and RSUs

Pure Gold Mining Inc

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, March 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pure Gold Mining Inc. (TSX-V:PGM, LSE:PUR) (“PureGold” or the “Company”), announces that the board of directors of the Company has approved the grant of an aggregate of 830,000 incentive stock options and 939,100 Restricted Share Units (“RSUs”) to certain employees pursuant to its Stock Option and RSU Plans.



The stock options have an exercise price of $0.75 and have vesting periods over three years and expire after five years.

The RSUs are payable in common shares of the Company on exercise, have a range of vesting periods over three years and must be redeemed withing 30 days of March 17, 2025, or they expire.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD

" Troy Fierro "

Troy Fierro, President & CEO



Investor inquiries:

Adrian O’Brien,

Director, IR & Communications

Tel: 604-809-6890

aobrien@puregoldmining.ca

