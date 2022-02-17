U.S. markets open in 2 hours 23 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,446.50
    -23.50 (-0.53%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,686.00
    -165.00 (-0.47%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    14,501.25
    -98.75 (-0.68%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,062.00
    -15.50 (-0.75%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    91.94
    -1.72 (-1.84%)
     

  • Gold

    1,886.00
    +14.50 (+0.77%)
     

  • Silver

    23.64
    +0.03 (+0.13%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1374
    -0.0009 (-0.08%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.0470
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    25.73
    +0.03 (+0.12%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3607
    +0.0029 (+0.22%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    115.0830
    -0.3690 (-0.32%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    43,287.43
    -894.91 (-2.03%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    997.36
    -17.03 (-1.68%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,552.77
    -51.01 (-0.67%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,232.87
    -227.53 (-0.83%)
     
COMING UP:

Jobless claims preview: Another 218,000 Americans likely filed new claims last week

Check back at 8:30 a.m. ET for results

PureGold Announces Key Senior Management Appointments

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Pure Gold Mining Inc
·5 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • LRTNF
Pure Gold Mining Inc
Pure Gold Mining Inc

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Feb. 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pure Gold Mining Inc. (TSX-V:PGM, LSE:PUR) (“PureGold” or the “Company”), is pleased to announce that, effective immediately, Terrence (“Terry”) Smith has been appointed to the position of Chief Operating Officer and Bryan Wilson has been appointed Vice President Mine General Manager of the PureGold Mine. Phil Smerchanski has also been promoted to Vice President Exploration & Technical Services.

Troy Fierro, President & CEO of PureGold stated, “We are extremely excited to welcome Terry and Bryan to PureGold. Terry is a talented Mining Engineer, optimization specialist, and innovative leader who will enhance our operational planning and execution capabilities. Terry’s sharp focus on, and deep understanding of, the drivers of long-term value creation in mining and his ability to assemble and lead effective teams make him ideally suited to help shape and execute the Company’s long-term vision for the PureGold Mine. Incoming Mine General Manager, Bryan Wilson, is an exemplary leader who is known for establishing a strong safety culture and leading highly productive operations teams. We are also pleased to promote Mr. Phil Smerchanski to Vice President Exploration & Technical Services. In this expanded role, Mr. Smerchanski will work closely with both Mr. Smith and Mr. Wilson in supporting the Technical Services team at the PureGold Mine site. As we continue to ramp up the PureGold Mine to its full potential, these appointments reflect our commitment to a culture of operational and technical excellence. I look forward to Terry, Bryan and Phil’s leadership in their respective areas.”

Terry Smith, Chief Operating Officer of PureGold stated, “PureGold represents a rare opportunity with all the makings of a long-life, highly profitable gold mine in a world-class gold mining district. I have been continually impressed with the quality of the team in place and with the growth potential of the asset, and I look forward to stepping in to lead the next phase of PureGold’s development. Like so many of the high-grade gold successes in Canadian mining history, success at PureGold will come as the result of deep geological understanding, a commitment to operational excellence, and reinvesting in the operation for long-term returns. I look forward to working with the team at PureGold, the local communities, and all of our stakeholders and partners toward our vision of building a multi-generational Canadian gold mining company rooted in the heart of Red Lake.”

Maryse Bélanger remains on PureGold’s Board of Directors and will work closely with Mr. Smith and Mr. Wilson to ensure a smooth transition in the roles of Chief Operating Offering and Vice President Mine General Manager, respectively.

Maryse Bélanger stated, “When I took on the role of Mine General Manager in November 2021, my mandate was to drive functional leadership through all levels of the organization and to establish a culture that fosters operational excellence. In just over three months the PureGold Mine has undergone significant changes which I believe have set the mine on a path toward long-term success. It is my pleasure today to introduce Bryan Wilson as our new Vice President Mine General Manager. Bryan’s deep operational experience and strong leadership ability make him the ideal person to continue building upon the progress we made toward achieving the PureGold Mine’s full potential. I remain committed to PureGold and to the PureGold Mine and will support Bryan completely both as his predecessor and as a director of the Company.”

Management Profiles

Terry Smith – Chief Operating Officer

Terry Smith is a Mining Engineer and a versatile mining executive who brings over 20 years of industry experience to PureGold, including 15 years focused on underground operations. Prior to joining PureGold, Mr. Smith served as Chief Development Officer and Senior Vice President, Operations with Coeur Mining Inc. where he oversaw the safe and efficient operation and strategic development of Coeur’s portfolio of precious metals operations and projects across North America. Prior to joining Coeur, Mr. Smith served as Vice President, Project Development and Assessments for Hunter Dickinson Inc., Manager of Operations Support for Barrick Gold Corporation, and Senior Mining Engineer for Teck Cominco Ltd. Mr. Smith holds a Bachelor of Mining Engineering from Laurentian University.

Bryan Wilson – Vice President Mine General Manager

Bryan Wilson brings over 34 years of mining industry experience, the majority of which has been in management positions at operating mines. From 2015 to 2021, Mr. Wilson served as Mine General Manager of Impala Canada’s Lac Des Iles Mine (formerly North American Palladium) where he led a workforce of over 700 employees. Under his leadership, the Lac Des Iles mine experienced a significant turnaround from challenged entity to a profitable mine. Bryan’s previous experience includes Mine Manager/Operations Senior Manager at Lac Des Iles, Operations General Foreman at Nickel Rim South Mine for Glencore, Construction Coordinator, Lateral Mine and Blasthole Coordinator, Frontline Development Coordinator, Transportation Captain and Frontline Supervisor. Mr. Wilson began his career as an underground miner in Red Lake, Ontario, first with Dickenson Mines and subsequently with Placer Dome at the Campbell Mine from 1988 to 2001.

Options and RSUs

The Company has granted 4,440,000 stock options and 2,600,000 Restricted Share Units (“RSUs”) to certain employees pursuant to its Stock Option and RSU Plans.

The stock options have an exercise price of $0.70 and have a range of vesting periods over three years and expire after five years.

The RSUs are payable in common shares of the Company on exercise, have a range of vesting periods over three years and must be redeemed within 30 days of February 17, 2025, or they expire.

About Pure Gold Mining Inc.

PureGold is a Canadian gold mining company, located in the very heart of Red Lake, Ontario, Canada. Our vision is pure and simple. To build a highly profitable, multi-generational growth company in the world-class gold mining district of Red Lake. With our 100%-owned, fully constructed operating PureGold Mine, a multi-million-ounce gold endowment, and significant exploration upside, our value-maximizing strategy is to pursue operational excellence today, while investing in systematic exploration and phased expansions to fuel discovery and growth for the future.

Additional information about the Company and its activities may be found on the Company’s website at www.puregoldmining.ca and under the Company’s profile at www.sedar.com

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD
"Troy Fierro"
Troy Fierro, President & CEO

Investor inquiries:
Adrian O’Brien,
Director, IR & Communications
Tel: 604-809-6890
aobrien@puregoldmining.ca

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

All statements in this press release, other than statements of historical fact, are "forward-looking information" with respect to PureGold within the meaning of applicable securities laws, including, but not limited to statements with respect to those that address proposed timing of development plans for the PureGold Mine, potential for extending the mine life of the PureGold Mine, and potential for additional resources and expansion of known deposits and potential for making new discoveries and the focus of the Company in the coming months. Forward-looking information is often, but not always, identified by the use of words such as "seek", "anticipate", "plan", "progress", "confirms", "continue", "planned", "expect", "expectations", "expand", "enhanced", "increasing", "optimize", "project", "predict", "potential", "supports", "targeting", "intends", "believe", "improved", "potential", and similar expressions, or describes a "goal", or variation , of such words and phrases or state that certain actions, events or results "may", "should", "confirms", "could", "would", "might" or "will" be taken, occur or be achieved. Forward-looking information is not a guarantee of future performance and is based upon a number of estimates and assumptions of management at the date the statements are made including, among others, assumptions about future prices of gold and other metal prices, currency exchange rates and interest rates, favourable operating conditions, political stability, obtaining governmental approvals and financing on time, obtaining renewals for existing licences and permits and obtaining required licences and permits, labour stability, stability in market conditions, availability of equipment, accuracy of any mineral resources, successful resolution of disputes and anticipated costs and expenditures. Many assumptions are based on factors and events that are not within the control of PureGold and there is no assurance they will prove to be correct.

Such forward-looking information, involves known and unknown risks, which may cause the actual results to be materially different from any future results expressed or implied by such forward-looking information, including, risks related to the interpretation of results at the PureGold Mine complex; changes in project parameters as plans continue to be refined; current economic conditions; future prices of commodities; possible variations in grade or recovery rates; the costs and timing of the development of new deposits; failure of equipment or processes to operate as anticipated; the failure of contracted parties to perform; the timing and success of exploration and development activities generally; delays in permitting; possible claims against the Company; the timing of future economic studies; labour disputes and other risks of the mining industry; delays in obtaining governmental approvals, financing or in the completion of exploration as well as those factors discussed in the Annual Information Form of the Company dated March 31, 2021 in the section entitled "Risk Factors", under PureGold’s SEDAR profile at www.sedar.com.

Although PureGold has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual actions, events or results to differ materially from those described in forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause actions, events or results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such information will prove to be accurate as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. PureGold disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise unless required by law.


Recommended Stories

  • Nvidia posts strong Q4 earnings results

    Yahoo Finance's Dan Howley breaks down Nvidia's quarterly earnings report.

  • Palantir revenue tops expectations but earnings fall short

    Palantir Technologies Inc. grew revenue more quickly than anticipated in its latest quarter, though earnings per share fell short of expectations. The software company on Thursday reported a fourth-quarter net loss of $156.2 million, or 8 cents a share, compared with a loss of $148.3 million, or 8 cents a share, in the year-prior quarter. After adjusting for stock-based compensation and other expenses, Palantir earned 2 cents a share, down from 3 cents a share a year earlier, while analysts trac

  • Palantir’s Revenue Topped Estimates. It’s a Shame About the Earnings Miss.

    The data analytics software company also issues first-quarter revenue guidance better than Wall Street estimates.

  • Software firm Palantir boosts revenue view on commercial strength

    Palantir Technologies forecast current-quarter sales above estimates on Thursday, after a steady flow of government contracts and a growing commercial portfolio boosted the data analytics software firm's fourth-quarter revenue. Known for its work with the U.S. Army, the Central Intelligence Agency and other government bodies, Palantir's next leg of growth is widely expected to come from commercial contracts with large businesses.

  • J.P. Morgan Says Buy These 2 Stocks as They Are Oversold

    2022 has started out with a marked increase in market volatility, accompanied by a sharp reversal of last year’s bullish trend. The sudden correction, and the shift to a more downbeat investor sentiment, are generally attributed to a series of increased risk factors. On the international front, these tensions include geopolitical tensions on the Russia-Ukraine border and around China’s belligerence. Domestically, factors impacting the markets include the inflation that is both high and rising; a

  • Billionaire Ray Dalio Places Bet on 3 “Strong Buy” Stocks

    The stock market appears to be making a transition in these first few months of 2022, from last year’s bullish trend to a slower pace of growth this year. Headwinds are mounting – the pandemic is stubbornly persistent, inflation is high and trending higher, the Fed is getting set to raise interest rates in response, the list goes on – and so it’s natural for retail investors and experts alike to go looking for investing advice. And one source of advice is the circle of market gurus, the hedge fu

  • PayPal's User Growth Will Slow: Should Investors Worry?

    Since hitting an all-time high of $308.53 last July, shares of PayPal Holdings (NASDAQ: PYPL) have fallen dramatically, losing more than 60% of their value at Wednesday's prices. The company's revenue growth has decelerated, as the pandemic boost seems to be fading away. Investors are now questioning the payments giant's future.

  • Years after calling Bitcoin ‘rat poison,’ Warren Buffett just invested $1 billion in a crypto-friendly bank

    The superstar investor may be seeing an entirely different kind of opportunity in digital financial service providers like Nubank.

  • Nvidia Underwhelms in First Results Since Scrapping Arm Deal

    (Bloomberg) -- Nvidia Corp., which walked away from a $40 billion acquisition of Arm Ltd. earlier this month, failed to impress investors with its latest forecast, a sign of the lofty expectations for the most valuable U.S. chipmaker.Most Read from BloombergHong Kong to Test Whole City for Covid With Beijing’s HelpStocks Edge Higher With Fed Hiking Bets Steady: Markets WrapJho Low’s Wild Nights on Display: $250,000 for DiCaprio, FoxMoney That Won Melania Trump NFT Came From Melania Trump WalletF

  • Fastly Earnings Beat Estimates. Why the Stock Is Tumbling.

    The content delivery network operator saw its shares tumble 26% in late trading after its outlook disappointed investors.

  • ViacomCBS Stock Crashed Today. Is It a Buy?

    Last night, Paramount announced its financial results for the fiscal fourth quarter of 2021 and for 2021 as a whole. On the one hand, Paramount seems to have missed Wall Street's projection for its "pro forma" earnings, reporting just $0.26 per share where Wall Street wanted to see $0.43. On the other hand, Paramount delivered tremendous generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP) earnings, with profits as calculated according to GAAP more than doubling to $3.05 per share in Q4 and full-year profits up 79% at $6.69 per share.

  • 3 Vanguard Funds Rated 5 Stars by Morningstar

    Discover the best Vanguard funds via the Morningstar rating system. Learn more about three funds that have five-star ratings from Morningstar here.

  • Cisco stock rises after reporting Q2 earnings

    Yahoo Finance's Jared Blikre examines the after-hour action surrounding tech manufacturer Cisco Systems after beating earnings and revenue estimates.

  • Dow Jones Futures Fall With Russia In Focus; Nvidia, Palantir, DASH Stock Are Earnings Movers

    Futures fell with Russia's Ukraine comments in focus. Investors don't have a trading edge while the market rally is rangebound.

  • Here Are The 8 High-Dividend Stocks Everyone Is Racing To Buy

    The race is on to add dividends to stock portfolios. But investors are still being picky in the S&P 500 — and know what they're looking for.

  • Shopify Suffers Biggest Drop Ever on Slowing Growth Outlook

    (Bloomberg) -- Shopify Inc. plunged 17% in Toronto, the most ever, after giving a weaker outlook for growth this year, as online spending resets and consumers face higher inflation. Most Read from BloombergStocks Edge Higher With Fed Hiking Bets Steady: Markets WrapHong Kong to Mass Test Whole City for Covid With Beijing’s HelpJho Low’s Wild Nights on Display: $250,000 for DiCaprio, FoxFed Eyes Rate Hike Soon and Faster Tightening Pace If NeededTrump's Accountants Just Quit. What Took So Long?“T

  • Nvidia beats Q4 estimates on power of data center, gaming businesses

    Nvidia reported its Q4 earnings on Wednesday, beating analysts' estimates.

  • 21 Stocks That Will Profit From Rising Interest Rates

    The Fed is getting ready to make its move. Prepare your portfolio by buying stocks that benefit from higher rates. Protect it further by using options.

  • Charlie Munger: We are never going back to a five-day work week in the office

    Even as COVD restrictions ease across the U.S. and employers call on workers to resume in-person workdays, famed investor Charlie Munger thinks white-collar employees will ever return to in-person work full-time again.

  • Warren Buffett Stocks: This Is What Berkshire Hathaway Bought And Sold In Q4

    Berkshire Hathaway bought Activision Blizzard before Microsoft swooped in. Not all "Warren Buffett stocks" are actually his picks.