U.S. markets open in 7 hours 11 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,025.00
    +20.25 (+0.51%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    32,274.00
    +115.00 (+0.36%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    12,338.25
    +93.50 (+0.76%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,793.50
    +11.10 (+0.62%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    114.03
    -0.17 (-0.15%)
     

  • Gold

    1,828.80
    +14.80 (+0.82%)
     

  • Silver

    21.69
    +0.14 (+0.67%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0453
    +0.0014 (+0.14%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.8770
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    27.47
    -1.40 (-4.85%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2351
    +0.0028 (+0.22%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    129.2590
    +0.2060 (+0.16%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    30,389.24
    +486.02 (+1.63%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    682.02
    +439.34 (+181.04%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,464.80
    +46.65 (+0.63%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,662.25
    +115.20 (+0.43%)
     

PureGold Reports First Quarter 2022 Financial and Operating Results

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Pure Gold Mining Inc
·8 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • LRTNF
Pure Gold Mining Inc
Pure Gold Mining Inc

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, May 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pure Gold Mining Inc. (TSX-V:PGM, LSE:PUR) (“PureGold” or the “Company”), reports its first quarter 2022 summary financial and operating results. The Company’s interim financial statements and related management’s discussion and analysis for the three months ended March 31, 2022, will be available for download on SEDAR and on the Company’s website. All amounts are expressed in Canadian dollars (“$”), unless otherwise noted).

A summary of the highlights for the three months ended March 31, 2022, and subsequent to date for the Company and its 100% owned PureGold Mine Project (“PureGold Mine”) or the “Project”) are as follows:

Gold Production

  • Gold production for the quarter ended March 31, 2022 was 6,653 ounces

  • Gold sold for the quarter ended March 31, 2022 was 7,876 ounces

Processing

  • For the first quarter ended March 31, 2022, the PureGold Mine processed a total of 50,892 tonnes of ore, or an average of 570 tpd, at an average head grade of 4.27 grams of gold per tonne of ore (“g/t Au”) and achieved an average recovery of 95.2%.

  • The main operating units in the mill and process facility are performing as expected. During the quarter, the Company completed upgrades for the gravity circuit which is expected to increase gravity recovery by 10-15% and overall gold recoveries by 1-2% to 96-97% from 95%. The upgrades are also expected to reduce operating costs by reducing cyanide dosages (consumption) in leaching, carbon in carbon-in-pulp (“CIP”), and metabisulfite/copper sulfate in the detox circuit.

  • The regulatory process to increase the permitted mill capacity to 1,000 tpd is well advanced, and expected to be completed in Q4 2022.

Mining

  • For the first quarter ended March 31, 2022, a total of 44,716 tonnes of ore were mined from the PureGold Mine, or an average of 497 tpd.

  • During Q1 2022, several new initiatives were launched which are expected to improve stope access and ultimately result in increased ore throughput, improved grades, and reduced costs in 2022. These initiatives include faster sill development to expedite access to higher grade stopes by developing sills faster, by taking longer rounds and improving definition drilling and grade control procedures. Definition drilling remains a key component in the plan to improve both ore production and grade. The Company significantly increased its definition drilling program in Q4 2021, the positive impacts of which are expected to positively impact short-term mine plans and production beginning in the second quarter of 2022. Finally, in support of an updated life of mine plan, significant data has been gathered with respect to 2021 grade control sampling and work is underway to compile and reconcile this data with the Company’s Mineral Resource and Mineral Reserve models and with mill production. Together, these changes are expected to drive sustainable increases in both ore throughput and head grade, and will be implemented progressively throughout 2022.

Financings

  • During the quarter the Company closed a bought deal private placement and a non-brokered private placement raising gross proceeds of $31.2 million. Pursuant to the brokered offering, the Company issued a total 26.4 million common shares of the Company at a price of $0.53 per common share for aggregate gross proceeds of $14 million. The private placement issued a total of 32.5 million common shares to AngloGold Ashanti Limited (“AngloGold”) at a price of $0.53 per common share for aggregate gross proceeds of $17.2 million.

  • To support the operational turnaround and optimization initiatives underway at the PureGold Mine, subsequent to March 31, 2022, the Company entered into an agreement with its lending partner, Sprott Private Resource Lending II (Collector), LP (“Sprott”), whereby Sprott agreed, subject to several conditions including a minimum equity raise of US$5 million before the end of the Waiver Period, to:

    1. Provide the Company an additional, secured, first-priority, non-revolving credit facility (“Additional Credit Facility”) up to a maximum principal amount of US$6 million; and

    2. Waive any existing defaults under the Credit Agreement, Stream Purchase Agreement, and Production Payment Agreement (“Existing Defaults”) for a period of time ending May 23, 2022, refer to “Cash and Liquidity” discussion below.

  • On May 6, 2022, the Company announced a non-brokered private placement of 200,000,000 units of the Company at a price of C$0.15 per unit for aggregate proceeds of at least $30 million and up to $40 million. Each unit will consist of one common share and one common share purchase warrant. Each warrant will be transferrable and entitle the holder to acquire one common share of the Company for six months from the closing date of the offering at a price of $0.18, subject to certain adjustments. The offering is expected to close on or about May 18, 2022.

Leadership Changes

  • On January 4, 2022, Mr. Troy Fierro, Director and seasoned mining engineer, replaced Darin Labrenz as President & CEO. Mr. Chris Haubrich, Vice President Business Development, replaced Sean Tetzlaff as CFO. Ms. Ashley Kates, Corporate Controller, was promoted to Vice President Finance & Corporate Secretary.

  • On February 17, 2022, Terrence Smith was appointed to the position of Chief Operating Officer and Bryan Wilson was appointed Vice President Mine General Manager of the PureGold Mine. Phil Smerchanski was promoted to Vice President Exploration & Technical Services. Maryse Bélanger remained on PureGold’s Board of Directors.

  • On April 22, 2022, Mark O’Dea assumed the role of interim President and Chief Executive Officer. Mr. Fierro stepped down due to personal health issues. Mr. Fierro will remain a Director of the Company.

Technical Report Update

  • Work on an updated Mineral Resource Estimate for the PureGold Mine including satellite deposits Wedge, Russet South and Fork is underway. Following completion of the updated resource estimate, an updated Technical Report is expected to be completed including an updated Mineral Reserve. Expected timing for the updated Technical Report is in the fourth quarter of 2022.

Financial Results

  • Mine operating loss of $23.4 million for the three months ended March 31, 2022.

  • Revenues, net of refining costs of $18.4 million for the three months ended March 31, 2022.

  • Net loss and comprehensive loss for the three months ended March 31, 2022 totaled $21.5

  • Basic and diluted loss per share for the three months ended March 31, 2022 of $0.05

  • Cash balance as of March 31, 2022 of $6.5 million

  • Total loans and borrowings as of March 31, 2022 of $119.2 million

  • Gold Stream derivative liability as of March 31, 2022 of $43.5 million.

Operational and Financial Details

For the
three
months
ended
March 31,
2022

For the
three
months
ended
March 31,
2021

Operating
data

Ore mined

Tonnes

44,716

32,071

Waste mined

Tonnes

89,555

112,043

Total mined

Tonnes

134,271

144,114

Ore milled

Tonnes

50,892

48,404

Average head grade

Grams per tonne gold

4.27

3.08

Recovery

%

95.2

95.2

Gold produced

Ounces

6,653

6,796

Gold sold

Ounces

7,876

2,924

Average Price realized

$/ounce sold

$

1,848

$

1,774

Financial data (millions)

Revenue

$

18.4

6.4

Mine operating loss

$

(23.4

)

(15.6

)

Net loss

$

(21.5

)

(16.8

)

$ amounts in millions, except per share amounts

For the three
months
ended March
31, 2022

For the three
months
ended March
31, 2021

Total Revenue

$

18.4

$

6.4

Mine operating loss

(23.4

)

(15.6

)

Corporate administrative costs

(1.1

)

(2.1

)

Interest and financing costs

(5.7

)

(0.0

)

Gain (loss) on fair value of derivative liabilities

3.1

0.7

Net loss and comprehensive loss for the period

$

(21.5

)

$

(16.8

)

Basic and diluted loss per common share

$

(0.05

)

$

(0.04

)


Additional information regarding the Company’s financial results and activities underway at the Company’s PureGold Mine is available in the Company’s interim financial statements and management’s discussion and analysis for the three months ended March 31, 2022.

Qualified Persons and 43-101 Disclosure

Terrence Smith, P.Eng., Chief Operating Officer for the Company, is the designated Qualified Person for this news release within the meaning of National Instrument 43-101 (“NI 43-101”) and has reviewed and verified that the technical information contained herein is accurate and approves of the written disclosure of same.

About Pure Gold Mining Inc.

PureGold is a Canadian gold mining company, located in the very heart of Red Lake, Ontario, Canada. The Company owns and operates the PureGold Mine, which entered commercial production in 2021 after the successful construction of an 800 tpd underground mine and processing facilities. Gold reserves and resources are centered on a forty-seven square kilometre property with significant discovery potential. PureGold’s strategy is to pursue operational excellence today while investing in systematic exploration and phased expansions to fuel discovery and growth for the future.1

Additional information about the Company and its activities may be found on the Company’s website at www.puregoldmining.ca and under the Company’s profile at www.sedar.com

  1. For further information, see the technical report titled “Madsen Gold Project Technical Report Feasibility Study for the Madsen Deposit, Red Lake, Ontario, Canada” with an effective date of February 5, 2019, and dated July 5, 2019 (the “Feasibility Study”), for further information please see puregoldmining.ca or under the Company’s Sedar profile at www.sedar.com

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD
"Mark O’Dea"
Mark O’Dea, President & CEO

Investor inquiries:
Adrian O’Brien,
Director, IR & Communications
Tel: 604-809-6890
aobrien@puregoldmining.ca

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

All statements in this press release, other than statements of historical fact, are "forward-looking information" with respect to PureGold within the meaning of applicable securities laws, including, but not limited to statements with respect to those that address proposed timing of development plans for the PureGold Mine, including expectations regarding increasing ore throughput and timing of inventory; expectations regarding the new management team’s success in improving production and costs to the point of generating positive corporate cash flow in 2022; the proposed updated NI 43-101 Technical Report and timing and content of such Technical Report, including the life of mine plan; expectations regarding the effectiveness of new initiatives to improve stop access and result in increased throughput, improved grades and reduced costs in 2022; expectations regarding the success of the Fast Track Sills approach; expectation’s regarding Epiroc’s assessment and repair of the mobile equipment fleet and timing related thereto; expectations regarding ventilation planning and investment and its impact on ore production and lowering costs; timing of installation of three new electric air compressors and expectation that they will significantly improve equipment availability and utilization; construction of an on-site camp with full services and its impact on attracting top talent; achievement of minimum targets with respect to ore production, average head grade and reduction in monthly operating costs by the end of 2022 compared to 2021; potential for extending the mine life of the PureGold Mine; and potential for additional resources and expansion of known deposits and potential for making new discoveries and the focus of the Company in the coming months . Forward-looking information is often, but not always, identified by the use of words such as "seek", "anticipate", "plan", "progress", "confirms", "continue", "planned", "expect", "expectations", "expand", "enhanced", "increasing", "optimize", "project", "predict", "potential", "supports", "targeting", "intends", "believe", "improved", "potential", and similar expressions, or describes a "goal", or variation , of such words and phrases or state that certain actions, events or results "may", "should", "confirms", "could", "would", "might" or "will" be taken, occur or be achieved. Forward-looking information is not a guarantee of future performance and is based upon a number of estimates and assumptions of management at the date the statements are made including, among others, assumptions about future prices of gold and other metal prices, currency exchange rates and interest rates, favourable operating conditions, political stability, obtaining governmental approvals and financing on time, obtaining renewals for existing licences and permits and obtaining required licences and permits, labour stability, stability in market conditions, availability of equipment, accuracy of any mineral resources, successful resolution of disputes and anticipated costs and expenditures. Many assumptions are based on factors and events that are not within the control of PureGold and there is no assurance they will prove to be correct.

Such forward-looking information, involves known and unknown risks, which may cause the actual results to be materially different from any future results expressed or implied by such forward-looking information, including, risks related to liquidity and the Company’s ability to continue as a going concern; mine closure and rehabilitation; failure to achieve estimates or material increases in costs; history of net losses and negative operating cash flow, indebtedness; interpretation of results at the PureGold Mine complex, including reserve and resource estimates may prove to be incorrect; changes in project parameters as plans continue to be refined; current economic conditions; future prices of commodities; possible variations in grade or recovery rates; the costs and timing of the development of new deposits; failure of equipment or processes to operate as anticipated; the failure of contracted parties to perform; the timing and success of exploration and development activities generally; delays in permitting; possible claims against the Company; the timing of future economic studies; labour disputes and other risks of the mining industry; delays in obtaining governmental approvals, financing or in the completion of exploration as well as those factors discussed in the Annual Information Form of the Company dated March 31, 2021 in the section entitled "Risk Factors", under PureGold’s SEDAR profile at www.sedar.com.

Although PureGold has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual actions, events or results to differ materially from those described in forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause actions, events or results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such information will prove to be accurate as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. PureGold disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise unless required by law.


Recommended Stories

  • Celsius Mining to Go Public

    Celsius Mining, the Bitcoin mining subsidiary of Celsius Network, is going public. Celsius Mining has confidentially submitted a draft registration statement with the Securities and Exchange Commission for an initial public offering, according to a statement. The registration statement will become effective once the SEC completes its review.

  • Sundial Reports First Quarter 2022 Financial and Operational Results

    Sundial Growers Inc. (NASDAQ: SNDL) ("Sundial" or the "Company") reported its financial and operational results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2022. All financial information in this press release is reported in millions of Canadian dollars unless otherwise indicated.

  • Microsoft to boost employee pay in effort to stop attrition

    The Redmond-based software maker is increasing performance pay and annual stock award ranges, CEO Satya Nadella said in a memo to employees. The move comes as Microsoft faces intense competition for talent, including from rival Amazon.

  • Michael 'Big Short' Burry Shorts Apple

    Infamous investor Michael Burry of "The Big Short" has bet against Apple ( ), according to a SEC filing. During the first quarter, Burry, a hedge fund investor who is known for predicting and profiting from the housing bubble and subprime mortgage crisis by betting against collaterized debt obligations or CDOs during the mid 2000s, stocked up on Alphabet ( ), Meta Platforms (FB), and Discovery ( ) for Scion Asset Management. The hedge fund owned bearish put options against 206,000 Apple shares as of March 31.

  • Seeking at Least 8% Dividend Yield? Analysts Suggest 2 Dividend Stocks to Buy

    The Dow Jones index finished last week with a modest loss, even after a late-week rally in Friday’s session. It marked the seventh week in a row that the Dow posted a weekly loss, it’s longest such streak in two decades. That capped a brutal season of market losses, all across the board. The S&P 500 is down 16% this year, and the NASDAQ, with a year-to-date loss of 25%, is into bear market territory. Investors have been giving conflicting sets of reactions to the market’s fall. Coming at it from

  • 2 Beaten-Down Stocks Insiders Are Buying Heavily

    The last few months, with the exception of some short bullish trading runs, have been brutal for the markets. Stocks are down, pretty much across the board. The tech-heavy NASDAQ index has fallen 25% year-to-date, while the broader S&P 500 is down 16%. As for causes to the market turndown, you can take your pick. Supply chains remain snarled, and the Chinese government’s anti-COVID lockdown policies and the Russian war against Ukraine aren’t helping that matter any. Inflation, which started taki

  • Why Shopify Stock Is Falling Today

    Shares of the e-commerce platform company Shopify (NYSE: SHOP) were sliding today, on seemingly no company-specific news. Instead, investors were likely continuing to fear that high inflation and interest rate hikes by the Federal Reserve could slow down the economy. Investors have grown increasingly concerned that the Fed won't be able to pull off a so-called soft landing for the economy as it raises the federal funds rate to tamp down inflation, which is running at a nearly 40-year high.

  • Will Apple Come to The Rescue of a Struggling Tesla Rival?

    The rout in the financial markets raises questions about the ability of upstart companies to raise funds.

  • Is Nvidia Stock A Buy? NVDA Stock Eyes China Slowdown, Russia-Ukraine War

    Nvidia GPUs power self-driving cars and cloud gaming, with the chip giant also expanding fast in the metaverse. Is Nvidia stock a buy or sell?

  • Warren Buffett Stocks: Berkshire Hathaway Goes On Offense In Stock Market, Adds More Apple

    Buffett's Berkshire added to Apple during the Q1 sell-off. It bet on oil stocks too, with details on Q1 buys, sells to come.

  • Why Twilio, Zoom Video, and CrowdStrike Stocks Crashed on Monday

    The stock market began giving back some of Friday's gains on Monday, and as of 12:40 p.m. ET, the tech-heavy Nasdaq was down 1.1% -- with significant deviations. Three tech stocks of particular interest today are videoconferencing app Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ: ZM), down 4.6%; cybersecurity company CrowdStrike Holdings (NASDAQ: CRWD), down 5.7%; and cloud communications platform Twilio (NYSE: TWLO), down 9.4%. Let's start with the big picture: Inflation and interest rates are both up, which makes future profits less valuable and raises the cost of taking on debt while waiting for profitability to arrive.

  • Why Tonix Pharmaceuticals Stock Dived by Over 31% Today

    All stocks have bad days at least once in a while, but Monday for Tonix Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: TNXP) was one of the ugliest trading sessions in its history. The company's stock lost nearly one-third of its value after the company announced a financial engineering move that sent investors scrambling for the exits. Tonix announced Monday afternoon that it is effecting a 1-for-32 reverse split of its common stock.

  • Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway reveals new stakes in Paramount, Citigroup

    Warren Buffett's company on Monday revealed all the investment moves it made in the first quarter, when it spent more than $51 billion on stocks.

  • 2 Reasons Why Sea Limited Stock Is Falling Today

    Shares of Sea Limited (NYSE: SE), a digital entertainment and e-commerce company, were tumbling today likely for two reasons. First, some investors have grown increasingly pessimistic about high-growth stocks, especially in the tech sector, because of worries about the U.S. economy. Additionally, some Sea investors are likely selling today ahead of the company's first-quarter financial results, which Sea will announce before the market opens tomorrow.

  • Bitcoin’s Plunge Exposes Idea of Uncorrelated Asset as ‘Big Lie’

    (Bloomberg) -- A selloff in cryptocurrencies resumed Monday, with Bitcoin dropping back below $30,000 with global equity markets remaining under pressure. Most Read from BloombergMeet the Hedge-Fund Manager Who Warned of Terra’s $60 Billion ImplosionOmicron Is Turning Out to Be a Weak VaccineU.S. Stocks Extend Losses in Late Session Selloff: Markets WrapGoldman’s Blankfein Says US at 'Very, Very High Risk' of RecessionMusk Says Twitter Deal at Lower Price Is ‘Not Out of the Question’The largest

  • Gloomy Goldman offers 20 ‘safety’ stocks with valuations below the previous 2 bear markets

    It’s tight quarters in Wall Street’s bear sleuth these days. Goldman Sachs just downgraded their 2022 U.S. growth forecast (to 2.4% from 2.6%) and 2023 (to 1.6% from 2.2%), as senior chairman Lloyd Blankfein warned of “very, very high” risks for a U.S. recession. Also one of the most bullish banks on Wall Street headed into this year, Goldman cut its end-2022 S&P 500 target to 4,300.

  • Stock Market Bottom Or Bull Trap? The Wyckoff Method Reveals Insights

    Let’s adopt the Wyckoff method to determine if the strong rebound on last Friday marked the stock market bottom or a bull trap to suck in more retailers to catch the falling knife.

  • Should You Follow a Wall Street Whale Into Nio?

    Investors love to know what famous Wall Street billionaires are buying, and every quarter, the Form 13F filings they make with the Securities and Exchange Commission provide the public with just that information. Investors have been negative on the EV maker for a number of reasons, but Soros seems to think shares are a buy. Nio only made up about 1.3% of Soros' portfolio as of the end of Q1, but that filing was the first time the billionaire reported investing in Nio.

  • Why Cloudflare Stock Is Falling Today

    Inflation fears and an analyst's price target cut are taking a toll on the value of the content delivery network operator.

  • 10 Dividend Stocks to Buy for Financial Freedom

    In this article, we discuss 10 dividend stocks to buy for financial freedom. If you want to see more stocks in this selection, click 5 Dividend Stocks to Buy for Financial Freedom. According to Goldman Sachs, investors expect higher share repurchases and increasing dividends in 2022. The investment bank raised the buyback estimate to $1 […]