PureGold Takes Proactive Measures to Mitigate Impact of Covid-19

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Jan. 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pure Gold Mining Inc. (TSX-V:PGM, LSE:PUR) (“PureGold” or the “Company”), announced today proactive measures taken in response to the small but increasing number of positive Covid-19 cases at the Company’s PureGold Mine over the last several days. The Company has followed stringent screening, hygiene, testing, and contact tracing protocols since the outset of the pandemic and has an exemplary record to date. For a temporary period, administrative staff are working remotely where possible and other on-site staff has been reduced to essential workers only. During this time, production is expected to continue albeit at a slightly reduced rate. While the ultimate impact on monthly or quarterly production, if any, is not yet known, the Company expects to make up any production shortfall shortly after returning to full production. The Company continues to monitor the situation very closely and will provide updates as necessary.



Investor inquiries:

Adrian O’Brien, Director, Marketing and Communications

Tel: 604-809-6890

aobrien@puregoldmining.ca

