PureIMS secures new investment round to develop lead inhalation product and facilitate partnering activities

PR Newswire
·2 min read

www.pureims.com

RODEN, the Netherlands, April 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- PureIMS, a pharmaceutical company focused on the development of dry-powder inhalation products with its proprietary Cyclops™ inhaler, today announced it has secured a new investment round. New investor Boost-UP Foundation has joined current shareholders (CardusoCapital venture capital fund, IMDS Medical Devices and LinesBridge Pharma Group) in this round to finance the company's ambitious growth strategy.

The funds will be mainly used to develop lead program Levodopa Cyclops™ for US and EEA marketing, of which early clinical studies already demonstrated very rapid onset of action in combatting OFF-episodes in Parkinsons' disease, much faster than other inhaler and non-inhaler alternatives.

With the current investments the company also pursues opportunities to further enthuse pharma/biotech companies for early-clinical endeavors looking for innovative pulmonary delivery options to develop small and large molecules for local and systemic indications. The Cyclops™ technology is also ideally suited for 'rescue applications' in areas with an acute unmet need.

Jaap Wieling, PureIMS' CEO commented,

"I am very pleased with the current investments which enable us to fulfill our desire to take a major step in the company's development and to capitalize on the opportunities we see for Cyclops™ for a broad range of molecules and indications, with marketed compounds as well as NCE's and NBE's."

About PureIMS bv

PureIMS owns exclusive world-wide license rights of Cyclops™, a dry-powder patient-centric inhaler for rapid and controlled drug delivery, easy-to-use, comfortable, pre-filled, and disposable, ensuring high dose delivery and a fast onset-of-action. The inhaler is a superior alternative to a wide range of oral and parenteral dosage forms for pulmonary, systemic and rescue indications. Recently the company closed collaborative agreements for the application of Cyclops™ in the development of therapeutics for NTM and IPF and for COVID-19-vaccination.

In addition to partnering programs, PureIMS has a clinical stage in-house pipeline also open to outlicensing; lead programs are Cyclops™ inhalers for levodopa (PD), epinephrine (anaphylaxis) and colistin (CF and NCFB).


For more information, please visit www.pureims.com

For further inquiries, please contact:

Jaap Wieling, CEO PureIMS bv
Ceintuurbaan Noord 152
9301NZ RODEN, The Netherlands
+31620335602
jwieling@pureims.com

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/pureims-secures-new-investment-round-to-develop-lead-inhalation-product-and-facilitate-partnering-activities-301787779.html

SOURCE PureIMS

