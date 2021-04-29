PureK Holdings Corp. Will Change Name to ‘Simply Better Brands Corp.’ to Highlight the Evolution of Its Growth Strategy

‘Simply Better Brands’ will continue expansion by exploring strategic acquisitions of more Millennial and Generation-Z brands



VANCOUVER, British Columbia, April 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PureK Holdings Corp. (the "Company" or "PureK") (TSX Venture: PKAN) is pleased to announce its name change from "PureK Holdings Corp." to "Simply Better Brands Corp." (the "Name Change"). The Company expects the Name Change and a change to its ticker symbol to occur on May 3. The common shares of the Company will continue to trade on the TSX Venture Exchange under its new trading symbol, SBBC, commencing at market open on May 3. The Company's new CUSIP is 82888R105 and its new ISIN is CA82888R1055.

The Name Change highlights the Company’s transition from a CBD and plant-based wellness company to that of a global health, wellness and lifestyle company. "Simply Better Brands" reflects the Company’s commitment to promoting healthy and active lifestyles while building the brands which make them possible. In addition to expanding its majority-owned CBD subsidiary brand, PureKana, LLC ("PureKana"), the Company has over the past five months made or announced strategic acquisitions in industry-leading health, wellness, beauty, pet and lifestyle brands and companies.

"We’ve thoughtfully curated a robust portfolio of differentiated and growing brands that emotionally connect with our coveted demographic of active Millennial and Generation Z consumers," says the Company's CEO Kathy Casey. "We will now leverage our extensive consumer products experience to invest in the omni-channel and global growth of these brands while focusing on operational synergies."

As previously announced, in February 2021, the Company acquired the industry-leading clean-formula skincare company, No B.S. Life, LLC ("No B.S. Skincare"), while in March 2021, the Company executed a binding term sheet ("LOI") to acquire TRU Brands Inc. ("TRU Brands"). Both No B.S. Skincare and TRU Brands are groundbreaking female-led companies in North America that have expanded the Company’s footprint across the beauty and health and wellness sectors. TRU Brands products are available at Costco Canada East locations, and sold online through major U.S. retailers, including Target, Walgreens, and select Whole Foods locations.

"Both No B.S. Skincare and TRU Brands have tremendous and proven female leadership behind them," continues Kathy Casey. "Going forward, the Company will be focused on exploring acquisition opportunities in the following growth verticals: wellness, beauty, plant-based food and active lifestyle brands and technologies."

Completion of the Name Change is subject to the receipt of all required regulatory approvals. Pursuant to the provisions of the Business Corporations Act (British Columbia) and the articles of the Company, shareholder approval for the Name Change is not required, and consequently, the Company is not seeking shareholder approval for the Name Change. Shareholders of the Company are not required to exchange their existing share certificates for new certificates bearing the Company's new name. The Name Change does not affect the Company's share structure or the rights of the Company's shareholders, and no further action is required by existing shareholders.

About PureK Holdings Corp. (to be renamed Simply Better Brands Corp.)

PureK Holdings Corp. (to be renamed Simply Better Brands Corp.) leads an international omni-channel platform with diversified assets in the emerging plant-based, holistic wellness and lifestyle consumer product categories. The Company’s mission is focused on leading innovation for the informed Millennial and Generation Z generations in the rapidly growing plant-based, natural, and active lifestyle space. The Company continues to focus on expansion into high-growth consumer product categories including CBD products, plant-based food and beverage, and the global pet and skincare industries, and other relevant growth sectors. For more information on the Company, please visit https://purekana.com/investor-relations

For further information:

Brian Meadows

Chief Financial Officer

‎Ph: +1 (855) 553-7441

Email: ir@simplybetterbrands.com

Daniel Nussbaum

Media and Investor Relations

Ph: +1 (917) 232-8960

Email: Daniel@amwpr.com

