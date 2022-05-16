U.S. markets closed

PureSoftware bags fintech award for financial technology in SBR Technology Excellence Awards

·2 min read

PureSoftware is awarded for delivering a strong banking impact through Arttha – a Unified Fintech Platform

SINGAPORE and NOIDA, India, May 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Committed to its pursuit of delivering new-age banking solutions to banks, financial institutions, fintech firms, and the ultimate banking consumer, 'PureSoftware' has developed the industry-leading unified fintech platform -- 'Arttha' for its customers.

Manish Sharma, Chief Executive Officer, PureSoftware
Manish Sharma, Chief Executive Officer, PureSoftware

'Arttha' has led banking and financial services transformation with its "Digital for the Unbanked" strategy to be a market leader. The platform allows for both greenfield fintechs or banks as well as existing financial institutions to transform their retail and SME banking business using Arttha's Digital Payments, eWallet, Digital Lending, Agency, or Branchless Banking, Buy Now Pay Later (BNPL), and Merchant Management capabilities.

Manish Sharma, Chief Executive Officer at PureSoftware said, "We are extremely proud to win this award and tremendously delighted for the recognition received. Arttha has powered banks and fintech firms in emerging markets to gain an immense digital advantage by providing next-gen banking solutions to their customers. Through Arttha, our customers have been successfully able to deploy innovative banking solutions to expand their customer base, improve end-user experience, multiply transaction volumes, and launch new products across business units. The platform has already been implemented to offer financial services to more than 30 million individuals worldwide and 2.4 million merchants across the world, with over 1 billion transactions globally in a year."

'Arttha' has been addressing digital access gaps in financial services with remarkable success majorly across emerging economies with substantial swaths of underbanked and unbanked regions like Kenya, Botswana, Zambia, Indonesia, Myanmar, and Nepal. Despite stringent lockdowns in various parts of the world due to the pandemic, 'Arttha' changed the banking dynamics to enable continuity of banking operations on the business side and democratize access to financial services on the consumer side.

Manish added, "Being underbanked or unbanked should not restrict access to the same level of customer experience that consumers in developed markets are used to. We continue to innovate by introducing new features in the platform in response to emerging trends in the industry as we expand our reach to customers in other parts of Africa, Middle East, and the United States."

About PureSoftware

PureSoftware is a global software product and digital services company that is driving transformation for companies in 35 cities across 11 countries. PureSoftware focuses on driving a differentiated customer experience, accelerating cycle time, and improving business outcomes through an integration of digital solutions, robotic process automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, and loT. Their solutions leverage next-generation disruptive technologies to deliver a competitive advantage to your business. Their flagship product 'Arttha' is one of the fastest-growing financial technology platforms focusing on Digital Lending, Digital Payments, and Core Banking solutions.

Media Contact:
Amitabh Chaudhary
amitabh.chaudhary@puresoftware.com

PureSoftware Logo
PureSoftware Logo

SOURCE PureSoftware

