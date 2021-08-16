PureSoftware further expands its global footprint with the opening of office in Kenya, Africa

NAIBROBI, Kenya, Aug. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- PureSoftware, a leading software company focused on fintech, 5G and digital transformation, announced the opening of its first office in Kenya. This new office will further expand the reach of PureSoftware's digital solutions and its software products - Arttha Fintech and Arttha5G in the continent.

The opening of Nairobi office will enable PureSoftware to better serve its customers in Africa and agility in responding to the evolving needs of its existing and new clients. Backed by high double-digit growth in the past 3 years, the company has been on an expansion path globally, as part of its strategic focus to provide an on-shore and near-shore capability to its customers.

PureSoftware's digital service offerings and award-winning flagship microservices based software, Arttha Fintech is already enabling businesses in Africa to accelerate digital transformation. Artha5G will equip businesses to meet the connectivity needs of tomorrow.

Manish Sharma, Chief Executive Officer, PureSoftware, said, "In line with our aggressive expansion plans, we are excited to launch our first office in Kenya. Africa is a focus market for us, and this new office will help us offer our full suite of software and digital transformation solutions to our existing and new customers." He added, "Our Nairobi office will become the hub of our African operations as we continue our expansion and open new offices across the region."

About PureSoftware

Founded in 2005, PureSoftware is a global software products and services company with leading capabilities in digital, product engineering and next gen platforms.

Arttha

Arttha is an award-winning Digital Financial services Platform by PureSoftware that enables banks and fintech firms to drive revenue with powerful value propositions including eWallets, Buy Now Pay Later, Digital core banking as a service, Agent Banking, Merchant Management and Loan Lifecycle Management.

Arttha5G

Arttha5G is an O RAN compliant 5G platform that provides the software and architecture to power connected aspirations across the world by enabling companies roll out RU products with time to market advantage, optimized operational footprint, greater load capacity to support ever-increasing speeds at low latency.

