U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    4,453.75
    -8.75 (-0.20%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    35,319.00
    -101.00 (-0.29%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,114.00
    -11.75 (-0.08%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,211.50
    -10.70 (-0.48%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    67.59
    -0.85 (-1.24%)
     

  • Gold

    1,783.20
    +5.00 (+0.28%)
     

  • Silver

    23.73
    -0.05 (-0.23%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1802
    +0.0010 (+0.08%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.2970
    -0.0700 (-5.12%)
     

  • Vix

    15.45
    -0.14 (-0.90%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3865
    -0.0009 (-0.07%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.4400
    -0.1300 (-0.12%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    47,636.41
    +325.34 (+0.69%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,208.03
    +81.54 (+7.24%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,218.71
    +25.48 (+0.35%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,559.49
    -417.66 (-1.49%)
     

PureSoftware further expands its global footprint with the opening of office in Kenya, Africa

·2 min read

NAIBROBI, Kenya, Aug. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- PureSoftware, a leading software company focused on fintech, 5G and digital transformation, announced the opening of its first office in Kenya. This new office will further expand the reach of PureSoftware's digital solutions and its software products - Arttha Fintech and Arttha5G in the continent.

PureSoftware Logo
PureSoftware Logo

The opening of Nairobi office will enable PureSoftware to better serve its customers in Africa and agility in responding to the evolving needs of its existing and new clients. Backed by high double-digit growth in the past 3 years, the company has been on an expansion path globally, as part of its strategic focus to provide an on-shore and near-shore capability to its customers.

PureSoftware's digital service offerings and award-winning flagship microservices based software, Arttha Fintech is already enabling businesses in Africa to accelerate digital transformation. Artha5G will equip businesses to meet the connectivity needs of tomorrow.

Manish Sharma, Chief Executive Officer, PureSoftware, said, "In line with our aggressive expansion plans, we are excited to launch our first office in Kenya. Africa is a focus market for us, and this new office will help us offer our full suite of software and digital transformation solutions to our existing and new customers." He added, "Our Nairobi office will become the hub of our African operations as we continue our expansion and open new offices across the region."

About PureSoftware

Founded in 2005, PureSoftware is a global software products and services company with leading capabilities in digital, product engineering and next gen platforms.

Arttha

Arttha is an award-winning Digital Financial services Platform by PureSoftware that enables banks and fintech firms to drive revenue with powerful value propositions including eWallets, Buy Now Pay Later, Digital core banking as a service, Agent Banking, Merchant Management and Loan Lifecycle Management.

Arttha5G

Arttha5G is an O RAN compliant 5G platform that provides the software and architecture to power connected aspirations across the world by enabling companies roll out RU products with time to market advantage, optimized operational footprint, greater load capacity to support ever-increasing speeds at low latency.

Media Contact:
Gyaneshwari Tiwari
gyaneshwari.tiwari@puresoftware.com
+91 8376932369

SOURCE PureSoftware

Recommended Stories

  • Billionaire Ray Dalio Bets on These 3 ‘Strong Buy’ Stocks

    When billionaire financier Ray Dalio makes a move, Wall Street pays attention. Dalio, who got his start working on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange trading commodity futures, founded the world’s largest hedge fund, Bridgewater Associates, in 1975. Dalio been dubbed by some the ‘Steve Jobs of investing.’ Like Jobs, Dalio believes in the value of keeping decisions simple. “Get rid of irrelevant details so that the essential things and the relationships between them stand out,” Dalio said,

  • Louis Vuitton's CEO now worth $200 billion — here's how to invest in the world's richest

    Bernard Arnault has firmly bested Jeff Bezos and Elon Musk for the No. 1 spot.

  • This Massive Catalyst Could Supercharge AMD in the Long Run

    The tech company has started making progress in a lucrative market that could add billions to its revenue.

  • 3 Top Growth Stocks That Could Be the Next 10-Baggers

    With that in mind, we asked a group of Motley Fool contributors to give us their best ideas for disruptive growth stocks that could ultimately become 10-baggers. Danny Vena (Upstart Holdings): If there's ever been an area that's ripe for disruption, it's consumer lending. Unfortunately, the rules-based systems employed by many banks are limited to just a few variables, leaving many would-be loan recipients out in the cold.

  • Here’s the No. 1 stock index you want to own to stay on top of inflation

    The stock market is not a bad place to be if high U.S. inflation turns out to be more than transitory. Consider the performance of a hypothetical portfolio constructed by Nicholas Rabener, founder & CEO of FactorResearch in London. The portfolio contained the 5% of stocks that, at any given time, had the highest trailing five-year correlation with the 10-year breakeven U.S. inflation rate.

  • Stocks, U.S. Futures Slip Amid China, Delta Risks: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- U.S. equity futures and Asian stocks slipped Monday as the delta virus strain hampers economic reopening and as traders await key Chinese data that may signal slower growth.Stocks fell in Japan with smaller declines in Australia. S&P 500 and Nasdaq 100 contracts retreated. U.S. stocks eked out another record Friday but a drop in consumer sentiment to a near-decade low injected some caution, pushing down Treasury yields and the dollar, which held those losses in Asian trading.China

  • Is Microsoft Stock A Buy After Software Giant's June-Quarter Earnings Report?

    Software giant Microsoft has earned plaudits for its successful pivot from desktop computing to cloud computing. Many investors may be wondering: Is Microsoft stock a buy right now?

  • 3 High-Yield Dividend Stocks Perfect to Own When the Market Crashes

    Experienced investors know that it's almost impossible to time stock market crashes with a high level of consistency. Keith Noonan: Broadcom (NASDAQ: AVGO) provides wireless connectivity chips used by Apple and other mobile hardware producers, and it's also a rising player in the infrastructure and security software markets. The stock pays a dividend yielding roughly 2.9%, and the company is trading at roughly 17.5 times this year's expected earnings.

  • Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) Released Earnings Last Week And Analysts Lifted Their Price Target To US$24.16

    It's been a pretty great week for Palantir Technologies Inc. ( NYSE:PLTR ) shareholders, with its shares surging 14% to...

  • BP Bought Up Exxon Stock. It Slashed Stakes in Apple, Chevron, and Microsoft.

    British oil giant BP more than doubled its investment in Exxon stock, and cut stakes in Apple, Chevron, and Microsoft in the second quarter.

  • There are new federal rules involving 401(k) rollovers to IRAs. Here's what to know

    The new federal guidelines focus on potential conflicts of interest and what obligations your adviser owes you to help you make wise financial choices

  • SoFi in Good Financial Standing

    One way to evaluate the current state of the economy is by viewing which companies are succeeding. Fiscal environments characterized by high liquidity and low interest rates pave the way for more risk to be taken. Financial services firms like Upstart (UPST) and SoFi Technologies Inc. (SOFI) both posted quality Q2 earnings last week. SoFi provides student loan refinancing, but has transitioned to a broader lending platform. (See SoFi Technologies stock charts on TipRanks) Reporting on the positi

  • GrowGeneration (NASDAQ:GRWG) shareholders are still up 731% over 3 years despite pulling back 26% in the past week

    The GrowGeneration Corp. ( NASDAQ:GRWG ) share price has had a bad week, falling 26%. But over three years the...

  • 3 Reopening Tech Stocks to Buy in August

    Many tech stocks rallied last year as the pandemic generated tailwinds for the cloud, gaming, e-commerce, and remote work markets. Match, the online dating giant that owns Tinder and other popular dating apps, experienced a slowdown during the pandemic as more people stayed at home. During last quarter's conference call, Match CEO Shar Dubey noted that the world still needed to deal with COVID-19 "for a little while longer," but people were still consistently turning to its apps for "conversations, flirtations, first video dates, real-life dates."

  • Is Coupang Stock a Buy?

    Coupang (NYSE: CPNG), the top e-commerce company in South Korea, posted its second-quarter numbers on Aug. 11. Its revenue growth exceeded Wall Street's expectations, but a wider-than-expected loss caused its stock to plunge below its IPO price of $35 a share. Coupang's revenue rose 71% year over year (57% on a constant currency basis) to $4.48 billion, beating estimates by $50 million and marking its 15th consecutive quarter of more than 50% year-over-year constant currency sales growth.

  • Ranking the Currencies That Could Unseat the Dollar

    The dollar's share of global reserves has declined steadily for years. Will the euro, yuan, or bitcoin take its place at the center of global finance?

  • George Soros Abandons Shares Bought During Implosion Of Archegos Bill Hwang

    George Soros's Investment Company, which shares sold off during the collapse of Bill Hwang's Archegos Capital Management, exited the positions. What Happened: According to a regulatory submission, the company has sold $194.3 million of CBS Corporation (NASDAQ: VIAC), $77 million of Baidu Inc. (NASDAQ: BIDU) shares, and $46.4 million of stock in Vipshop Holdings Ltd (NYSE: VIPS), Bloomberg reports. The company also liquidated its positions in Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE: TME) and Disc

  • Wall Street Is the Most Bullish on Stocks in Almost Two Decades

    (Bloomberg) -- It’s been two decades since Wall Street analysts were this upbeat.About 56% of all recommendations on S&P 500 firms are listed as buys, the most since 2002. It’s one more data point that shows the extent of the euphoria sweeping markets after a blockbuster earnings season.While analysts are historically a bullish bunch, they’re turning even more optimistic in the face of relentless stock-market gains and corporate earnings that topped even the highest expectations. For all the con

  • AMC Failed to Live Up to the Hype Last Week

    Shares of the multiplex operator have declined in the four trading days since it posted better-than-expected financial results. Let's take a closer look.

  • Big Canadian Pension Fund Hikes Its Position In Nio By 40%: What You Need to Know

    Nio, Inc. (NYSE: NIO) is one stock in which there is sustained retail as well as institutional interest. A 13-F filing done by one of Canada's largest pension funds Friday showed that it has increased its holdings in Nio. What Happened: Canada's Public Sector Pension Investment Board has hiked its Nio holdings from 192,337 shares at the end of the March quarter to 270,274 shares at the end of the June quarter, the filing revealed. In value terms, the stake increased from $7.5 million to $14.4 mi