U.S. markets open in 7 hours 14 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,298.25
    -81.75 (-1.87%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,550.00
    -444.00 (-1.31%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    13,915.50
    -265.00 (-1.87%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,992.80
    -46.20 (-2.27%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    96.88
    +5.29 (+5.78%)
     

  • Gold

    1,909.70
    +22.10 (+1.17%)
     

  • Silver

    24.36
    +0.35 (+1.45%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1163
    -0.0108 (-0.96%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.9860
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    27.59
    -2.73 (-9.00%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3372
    -0.0038 (-0.28%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    115.5250
    -0.0350 (-0.03%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    37,978.04
    -809.43 (-2.09%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    864.21
    -3.90 (-0.45%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,489.46
    +282.08 (+3.91%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,526.82
    +50.32 (+0.19%)
     

PureSoftware Opens 5G Innovation Lab in Noida, India

·1 min read

SINGAPORE and NEW DELHI, Feb. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, PureSoftware announced the opening of its new 5G innovation lab in Noida, India. The innovation lab will streamline 5G IP stack development, solution testing and performance validation.

PureSoftware&#39;s Arttha5G Innovation Lab
PureSoftware's Arttha5G Innovation Lab

Through this lab, PureSoftware aims to provide customized industry-specific 5GNR RU and Integrated Small Cell solution for use cases in connected healthcare, retail, autonomous mobility, smart communities, education, and other industries.

These solutions will bring energy efficient implementations, introduce a low cost of ownership, and quick time to market possibilities, as well as deliver higher multi-Gbps peak data speeds, increased availability, higher reliability, ultra-low latency networks with consistent user experience.

Anil Baid, Founder and Chief Strategy Officer at PureSoftware, says, "5G holds a lot of potential for companies of every size. Through the 5G lab, we are committed to cultivating 5G technology to usher in a connected economy. It will serve as a launchpad for impactful, transformational experiences."

He adds, "Our strong and proven expertise in embedded services since 2006 helped us create Arttha5G, which has been helping our customers worldwide in accelerating 5G deployments."

About PureSoftware and Arttha5G:

PureSoftware is a global software products and digital services company driving transformation for the world's top organizations across various industry verticals, including banking and financial services, telecom, healthcare, gaming, and entertainment. PureSoftware's flagship product Arttha5G aims to deliver ultra-low latency, higher multi-Gbps peak data speeds, reliability, massive network capacity, and a more consistent user experience. Arttha5G helps the world quickly adapt to the evolving future communication needs.

Media Contact:
Amitabh Chaudhary
amitabh.chaudhary@puresoftware.com

PureSoftware Logo
PureSoftware Logo


Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/puresoftware-opens-5g-innovation-lab-in-noida-india-301490582.html

SOURCE PureSoftware

Recommended Stories

  • How Apple uses its supply chain as a weapon

    Apple for years has left competitors scrambling for parts — while locking up its own healthy supply.Why it matters: Apple has used a range of tactics, from investing in suppliers to pre-paying for components.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.How it works: This practice dates back 20+ years to the original iPod. Tim Cook, then an operations executive recently hired from Compaq, helped the company corner the market on a new, smaller hard drive from Toshiba.

  • Sometimes Windows needs to make sure you're still you | It's Geek to Me

    This week, the Geek helps a reader reactive Windows after rebuilding their PC.

  • Huawei commits to consumer markets with 'Smart Office' launch

    China's Huawei launched seven new "Smart Office" products, including a top-end laptop and its first printer and e-ink tablet, on Sunday, underlining its commitment to consumers after U.S. trade restrictions severely hit its mobile business. Consumer Business Group CEO Richard Yu, speaking in a video presentation ahead of the Mobile World Congress, said the products were a "bold statement" of its Smart Office concept. President of Huawei's Western Europe Consumer Business Group William Tian said they would appeal to people who were increasingly working from home.

  • U.S. banks prepare for cyber attacks after latest Russia sanctions

    U.S. banks are preparing for retaliatory cyber attacks after Western nations slapped a raft of stringent sanctions on Russia for invading Ukraine https://www.reuters.com/world/india/war-with-ukraine-putin-puts-nuclear-deterrence-forces-alert-2022-02-27, cyber experts and executives said. Tensions between Russia and the West escalated on Saturday as the United States and its allies moved to block https://www.reuters.com/world/europe/eu-announces-new-russia-sanctions-with-us-others-including-swift-2022-02-26 some Russian banks from the SWIFT international payment system https://www.reuters.com/markets/europe/swift-block-deals-crippling-blow-russia-leaves-room-tighten-2022-02-27 and placed curbs on the Russian central bank's international reserves. Western governments have warned for weeks that the tensions could spark massive cyber attacks from Russia or its supporters.

  • Russian cyber attacks could ‘sabotage’ everyday life for British people

    Vladimir Putin could “sabotage” everyday British life through online hacking, a former cyber chief has warned.

  • The future of the supply chain depends on better tracking

    Advances in technology will make the global supply chain run more smoothly in the future, especially when it comes to information sharing, experts tell Axios.Yes, but: The new tech won't solve the kinds of big problems that got us into our current mess.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeState of play: These days, if you buy something online, you can usually track your package's journey to your house. That's not how the overall supp

  • 'This baby does the job': Amazon's No. 1 bestselling car vac is now $22 — it's 40 percent off, today only

    Over 21,000 shoppers are obsessed with this little guy.

  • Huawei’s new MateBook X Pro has six speakers packed inside it

    With the latest MateBook Pro X. paradoxically, it has a bigger screen, but it's also slimmer. There's a load of ports, a huge trackpad and an impressive-sounding fast charge feature.

  • Remote Workers Say They Need Universal High-Performance Broadband for Success

    The rise in remote work since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic has likely led to a similar rise in people pulling their hair out and cursing their computers because of a lousy internet...

  • More4apps Gains Momentum in the US as Preferred Oracle ERP Cloud Vendor

    More4apps, a longstanding Oracle Gold partner, is gaining popularity across the United States with its newly-released Oracle ERP Cloud offerings designed to help clients significantly improve data-related processes, particularly for their Finance and Projects departments.

  • The best Roku Streaming Stick 4K+ deal ever saves you $21 on the top-rated streamer

    A great upgrade with all the bells and whistles.

  • Is AMC Stock A Buy Now? Here's What Fundamentals, Chart Action, Fund Ownership Metrics Say

    In 2020, AMC lost $16.15 a share. Over the past five quarters, the company's sales have shrunk 22% to 99% vs. year-ago levels. Such results normally devastate most companies.

  • Liquidity Vanishes Across Russia Assets With Ruble Plunging

    (Bloomberg) -- ‘Too risky to deal in’ is the mantra from foreign-exchange to equities trading floors as investors step back from dealing with Russian assets. Most Read from BloombergBelarus Preparing to Send Soldiers, Report Says: Ukraine UpdateU.S., Europe Cut Some Russian Banks From SWIFT: Ukraine UpdateElon Musk Activates Starlink Satellites in Response to Ukraine PleaPutin Races the Clock as Fast Military Advance ‘Frustrated’Germany to Boost Military Spending in Latest Historic ShiftSpreads

  • Penny Stocks to Watch in March 2022

    Taseko Mines (TGB), Denison Mines (DNN), ARC Document Solutions (ARC), and MIND C.T.I. (MNDO) are the penny stocks to watch in March 2022.

  • Ruble-Denominated Bitcoin Volumes Surges to 9-Month High

    Ruble-denominated crypto trading volumes rise as the West's punitive sanctions on Russia trigger a flight away from Russia's fiat currency.

  • Bank of Russia Resumes Gold Buying After Two-Year Pause

    (Bloomberg) -- The Bank of Russia said it will start purchasing gold again, just under two years after it ended a long-running buying spree that helped prop up bullion prices last decade.Most Read from BloombergBelarus Preparing to Send Soldiers, Report Says: Ukraine UpdateU.S., Europe Cut Some Russian Banks From SWIFT: Ukraine UpdateElon Musk Activates Starlink Satellites in Response to Ukraine PleaPutin Races the Clock as Fast Military Advance ‘Frustrated’Germany to Boost Military Spending in

  • Asian markets mixed amid Ukraine war, Russia sanctions, energy worries

    Asian shares were mixed Monday as Western nations moved to tighten sanctions against Russia and President Vladimir Putin escalated tensions by ordering Russian nuclear forces put on high alert.

  • Former Sears Landlord Seritage Is Said to Consider a Sale

    (Bloomberg) -- Seritage Growth Properties, a real estate investment trust that emerged from the Sears bankruptcy, is exploring strategic alternatives including a sale of the company, according to people familiar with the matter. Most Read from BloombergBelarus Preparing to Send Soldiers, Report Says: Ukraine UpdateU.S., Europe Cut Some Russian Banks From SWIFT: Ukraine UpdateElon Musk Activates Starlink Satellites in Response to Ukraine PleaPutin Races the Clock as Fast Military Advance ‘Frustra

  • Dollar Surges Versus Almost Everything on Ukraine Conflict Risks

    (Bloomberg) -- The dollar is rising against virtually every peer as fallout from the deepening conflict in Ukraine supercharges demand for the world’s reserve currency. Most Read from BloombergEU Discusses Sanctions on Tycoons; Euro Slides: Ukraine UpdateU.S., Europe Cut Some Russian Banks From SWIFT: Ukraine UpdateMusk Activates Starlink Satellites in Response to Ukraine PleaWest Cuts Some Russian Banks From SWIFT, Sanctions Central BankPutin Races the Clock as Fast Military Advance ‘Frustrated

  • Can I Have Both a Roth and a Traditional IRA?

    You can contribute to both a traditional IRA and Roth IRA if you're eligible and your total contribution doesn't exceed the IRS limit for the year.