PureSoftware Strengthens Salesforce Capabilities by becoming a Salesforce Consulting Partner

·1 min read

SINGAPORE and NOIDA, India, May 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- PureSoftware, a leading global software products and digital services company is now a salesforce consulting partner.

PureSoftware_Logo
PureSoftware_Logo

This honor has placed PureSoftware amongst the top consulting partners that have proved their competencies in successful project delivery and client satisfaction along with the experience and knowledge of all that Salesforce has to offer.

PureSoftware's Salesforce Center of Excellence (CoE) with experts and experienced salesforce certified professionals empowers the clients with an end-to-end view of the customer data central to their business and delivers value with impactful and personalized customer experiences at every touchpoint.

PureSoftware's expertise in Salesforce solutions empowers diverse businesses across industry verticals with lead management, payment integration, and Salesforce marketing cloud. This will help businesses personalize customer interaction in real-time, engage with them across all marketing channels, and analyze performance for better results.

About Salesforce

Salesforce is the global leader in Customer Relationship Management (CRM), bringing companies closer to customers in the digital age. Founded in 1999, Salesforce enables companies of every size and industry to take advantage of powerful technologies—cloud, mobile, social, internet of things, artificial intelligence, voice, and blockchain—to create a 360° view of customers. For more information, visit: www.salesforce.com

About PureSoftware

PureSoftware is a global software products and digital services company driving transformation for the world's top organizations across various industry verticals, including banking and financial services, telecom, healthcare, gaming, and entertainment.

Media Contact:
Amitabh Chaudhary
amitabh.chaudhary@puresoftware.com

SOURCE PureSoftware

