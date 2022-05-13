U.S. markets closed

PureSoftware wins the "Excellence in Fintech Solutions" award for its flagship product Arttha

·1 min read

NAIROBI, Kenya and SINGAPORE, May 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- PureSoftware, a global software product and digital services company, announced that it received the "Excellence in Fintech Solutions" award at the Finnovex East Africa Summit 2022. The award was presented to PureSoftware for its flagship product Arttha, in the category of "Harnessing fintech for a big leap in fueling financial inclusion."

PureSoftware Logo
PureSoftware Logo

Arttha is a unified fintech platform enabling banks, fintech firms, and financial institutions to fill the huge gaps in financial inclusion by automating the operations. This powerful digital banking platform successfully digitizes the banking landscape with its intuitive design and easy-to-use interface. Over 100+ financial institutions trust Arttha to deliver a seamless and compelling digital banking experience to their customers worldwide.

Finnovex is a series of Summits that examine the Future of Financial Services on how disruptive innovations are reshaping how they are structured, provisioned and consumed. The award recognizes the companies and individuals playing a pivotal role in changing the financial services landscape.

About PureSoftware:

PureSoftware is a global software products and digital services company that has been driving transformation for the world's top organizations across multiple verticals such as banking and financial services, telecom, healthcare, gaming, and entertainment. Arttha, from PureSoftware, is a globally trusted financial technology platform. It helps businesses embrace digital solutions in the areas of consumer and MSME banking, agency/ branchless banking, digital lending, payments, BNPL and merchant management. For more information visit: https://puresoftware.com/

Media Contact:
Amitabh Chaudhary
amitabh.chaudhary@puresoftware.com

SOURCE PureSoftware

