PureVPN is bringing back its Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals for Christmas

Black Friday has been and gone and you missed out on the opportunity to grab a VPN at a knock-down price. We get it, it's hard to stomach. But it's time to crawl out from your cave and emerge after a month of regret, because PureVPN's Black Friday and Cyber Monday offers are back for Christmas.

If you missed out on what you thought was a once in a year deal, you have a second chancePureVPN has officially launched it's Christmas sale with prices falling right back to Black Friday levels.

The prices to secure PureVPN are as follows:

