PURITAN'S PRIDE ENTERS THE CUSTOM NUTRITION SPACE WITH NEW PERSONALIZED VITAMIN PACKS

RONKONKOMA, N.Y., June 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Vitamins and Supplements brand, Puritan's Pride® has announced the introduction of an affordable Personalized Vitamin Packs subscription program. Leveraging decades of expertise, Puritan's Pride® is helping customers navigate the numerous supplement choices by focusing on individual needs along their wellness journey.

By taking a five-minute quiz on www.puritan.com/personalize, customers will receive a highly tailored regimen of vitamins and supplements in customized daily "packs", conveniently delivered to their doorsteps every month.

Since 1973, millions of customers have trusted Puritan's Pride® to help their families achieve a healthier lifestyle. All Puritan's Pride® vitamins and supplements are made in the USA from high-quality ingredients sourced from around the world and are rigorously tested through the manufacturing process to ensure their potency and efficacy.

The Personalized Vitamin Packs use these select vitamins and supplements to support a broad array of health categories, including joint support, heart health, digestive support, immune health, sleep, and stress support plus many more. Puritan's Pride's® quiz focuses on precise questions about lifestyle and health to find the right nutritional supplements for each customer's health needs.

"Puritan's Pride® has always been one of the most affordable and highest quality vitamins and supplements brands in the market. We pride ourselves on providing a wide range of vitamins and supplements to support our customers' health and wellness goals," said Joseph Rowland, President of Puritan's Pride®. "With the launch of Personalized Vitamin Packs, we are excited to bring our affordability into the personalization space. We can offer our customers a place to start their health and wellness journey and feel confident they are getting what they need to support their lifestyle at a reasonable price."

Puritan's Pride® Personalized Vitamin Packs subscriptions vary in price by individual needs, but are generally available for around $55 a month, with a 25% off discount on the first order at www.puritan.com/personalize. For more information, please contact puritanspride@michelemariepr.com

About Puritan's Pride®

For nearly 50 years, Puritan's Pride® has helped families achieve a lifestyle of wellness. Our vitamins and supplements are made with care from high-quality ingredients, sourced from around the world. They are tested or inspected as many as 15 times throughout the manufacturing process, which is done in facilities right here in the USA. That's why you can shop with confidence. We take pride in our products and helping customers feel their best.

About Nestlé Health Science

Nestlé Health Science is a leader in the science of nutrition and a globally managed business unit of Nestlé. We believe in empowering healthier lives through nutrition and are committed to redefining the management of health, offering an extensive portfolio of science-based active lifestyle nutrition, medical nutrition, and pharmaceutical solutions. Our extensive research network, both within Nestlé's R&D centers as well as with external partners, provides the foundation for products that can help people to live their healthiest lives. Headquartered in Switzerland, we have more than 11,000 employees around the world, with products available in more than 140 countries. www.nestlehealthscience.com.

