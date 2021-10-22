U.S. markets open in 3 hours 17 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,538.25
    -3.50 (-0.08%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    35,484.00
    +4.00 (+0.01%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,426.75
    -52.00 (-0.34%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,297.00
    +2.90 (+0.13%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    82.85
    +0.35 (+0.42%)
     

  • Gold

    1,793.80
    +11.90 (+0.67%)
     

  • Silver

    24.43
    +0.26 (+1.08%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1644
    +0.0014 (+0.12%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.6760
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    15.14
    -0.35 (-2.26%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3803
    +0.0007 (+0.05%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    113.7870
    -0.2010 (-0.18%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    63,287.41
    -2,703.80 (-4.10%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,502.86
    -31.79 (-2.07%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,221.31
    +31.01 (+0.43%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,804.85
    +96.27 (+0.34%)
     

Purple Biotech Announces Publication in Nature Cancer Demonstrating Mechanisms Behind Cancer Cell Persistence Frequency and Potential of NT219 to Reduce Therapeutic Resistance

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Purple Biotech Ltd.
·6 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Research Highlights Underlying the IRS1 Phosphorylation Status as a Memory Mechanism that Modulates Cellular Non-Genetic Resistance to Drug Therapy

NT219, which Targets IRS, Shown to be Highly Synergistic with anti-EGFR Therapy, Leading to Tumor Regression and Delayed Recurrence

REHOVOT, Israel, Oct. 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Purple Biotech (NASDAQ/TASE: PPBT), a clinical-stage company developing first-in-class, effective and durable therapies by overcoming tumor immune evasion and drug resistance, today announced a publication in Nature Cancer that provides new insight into the underlying mechanism of the therapeutic resistance of cancer cells and the significant role of insulin receptor substrate 1 (IRS1) pathway on epithelial growth factor receptor (EFGR) inhibition therapy. NT219, currently being evaluated in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial, is a novel small molecule inhibiting simultaneously IRS1/2 and STAT3.

The article is titled, “IRS1 phosphorylation underlies the non-stochastic probability of cancer cells to persist during EGFR inhibition therapy,” and is available online at: https://www.nature.com/articles/s43018-021-00261-1. The lead author of the publication is Ravid Straussman, M.D., Ph.D., Department of Molecular Cell Biology, Weizmann Institute of Science, Rehovot, Israel.

The article demonstrated mechanistic evidence of cancer cells' inherited therapeutic resistance, termed chance to persist (CTP). It was shown in preclinical models, that the CTP EGFR inhibition is modulated by serine/threonine phosphorylation of the IRS1. Specifically, it has been shown that higher phosphorylation of IRS1 multiple serine/threonine sites, which blocks IRS1 activity, results in increased susceptibility to EGFR inhibitors. A combination of NT219, which triggers serine phosphorylation and subsequent degradation of IRS1 and EGFR inhibitors, resulted in a synergistic effect, leading to tumor regression and delayed recurrence upon treatment withdrawal.

“These results provide new insight into cellular persistence regulation and further advance the understanding of IRS1 inhibition in the cancer phenotype, as well as highlight the potential of NT219 to ameliorate tumor cell resistance to apoptosis,” said Hadas Reuveni, Ph.D., VP Research and Development of Purple Biotech. “The results strengthen our previously published data on synergistic effects with certain anti-cancer agents, and further support our clinical development strategy of combining NT219 with anti-EGFR inhibitors.”

About Purple Biotech

Purple Biotech Ltd. is a clinical-stage company developing first-in-class therapies by overcoming tumor immune evasion and drug resistance. The Company's oncology pipeline includes NT219 and CM24. NT219 is a dual inhibitor, a novel small molecule that simultaneously targets IRS1/2 and STAT3. The Company is currently advancing NT219 as monotherapy treatment of solid tumors, followed by a dose escalation of NT219 in combination with cetuximab for the treatment of recurrent and/or metastatic squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck cancer (SCCHN) or colorectal adenocarcinoma in a phase 1/2 study, and an expansion phase of NT219 at its recommended phase 2 level in combination with cetuximab in patients with recurrent and/or metastatic squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck. CM24 is a humanized monoclonal antibody that blocks CEACAM1, an immune checkpoint protein that supports tumor immune evasion and survival through multiple pathways. The Company is advancing CM24 as a combination therapy with anti-PD-1 checkpoint inhibitors in selected cancer indications in a phase 1b study followed by a phase 2 for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer and pancreatic cancer. The Company has entered into a clinical collaboration agreement, as amended, with Bristol Myers Squibb for the planned phase 1/2 clinical trials to evaluate the combination of CM24 with the PD-1 inhibitor nivolumab (Opdivo®) in patients with non-small cell lung cancer and in combination with nivolumab in addition to nab-paclitaxel (Abraxane®) in patients with pancreatic cancer. The Company's corporate headquarters are located in Rehovot, Israel. For more information, please visit https://www.purple-biotech.com.

Forward-Looking Statements and Safe Harbor Statement

Certain statements in this press release that are forward-looking and not statements of historical fact are forward looking statements within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements that are not statements of historical fact, and may be identified by words such as "believe", "expect", "intend", "plan", "may", "should", "could", "might", "seek", "target", "will", "project", "forecast", "continue" or "anticipate" or their negatives or variations of these words or other comparable words or by the fact that these statements do not relate strictly to historical matters. You should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which are not guarantees of future performance. Forward-looking statements reflect our current views, expectations, beliefs or intentions with respect to future events, and are subject to a number of assumptions, involve known and unknown risks, many of which are beyond our control, as well as uncertainties and other factors that may cause our actual results, performance or achievements to be significantly different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause or contribute to such differences include, among others, risks relating to: the plans, strategies and objectives of management for future operations; product development for NT219 and CM24; the process by which early stage therapeutic candidates such as NT219 and CM24 could potentially lead to an approved drug product is long and subject to highly significant risks, particularly with respect to a joint development collaboration; the fact that drug development and commercialization involves a lengthy and expensive process with uncertain outcomes; our ability to successfully develop and commercialize our pharmaceutical products; the expense, length, progress and results of any clinical trials; the impact of any changes in regulation and legislation that could affect the pharmaceutical industry; the difficulty in receiving the regulatory approvals necessary in order to commercialize our products; the difficulty of predicting actions of the U.S. Food and Drug Administration or any other applicable regulator of pharmaceutical products; the regulatory environment and changes in the health policies and regimes in the countries in which we operate; the uncertainty surrounding the actual market reception to our pharmaceutical products once cleared for marketing in a particular market; the introduction of competing products; patents obtained by competitors; dependence on the effectiveness of our patents and other protections for innovative products; our ability to obtain, maintain and defend issued patents; the commencement of any patent interference or infringement action against our patents, and our ability to prevail, obtain a favorable decision or recover damages in any such action; and the exposure to litigation, including patent litigation, and/or regulatory actions, and other factors that are discussed in our Annual Report on Form 20-F for the year ended December 31, 2020 and in our other filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"), including our cautionary discussion of risks and uncertainties under "Risk Factors" in our Registration Statements and Annual Reports. These are factors that we believe could cause our actual results to differ materially from expected results. Other factors besides those we have listed could also adversely affect us. Any forward-looking statement in this press release speaks only as of the date which it is made. We disclaim any intention or obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement or other information contained herein, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable law. You are advised, however, to consult any additional disclosures we make in our reports to the SEC, which are available on the SEC's website, https://www.sec.gov.

Company Contact:

Gil Efron
President & Chief Financial Officer
IR@purple-biotech.com

Investor Relations Contact:

Chuck Padala
chuck@lifesciadvisors.com
+1 646-627-8390

Media Contact:

Megan Humphreys
megan@mlhconsulting.com


Recommended Stories

  • 2 “Strong Buy” Penny Stocks That Could Spike Over 200%

    Wall Street has mixed feelings about penny stocks. These tickers changing hands for less than $5 per share either draw investors in with their high return potential or send them running for the hills, but why? When we say high return potential, we aren’t exaggerating. The bargain price points allow investors to snap up more shares than possible when investing in other more well-known names. What’s more, even what feels like trivial share price appreciation can translate to massive percentage gai

  • Why BioNTech Stock Jumped Today

    What happened Shares of BioNTech (NASDAQ: BNTX) were jumping 5.5% higher as of 3:05 p.m. EDT on Thursday. The gain came after the company and its big partner, Pfizer (NYSE: PFE), announced efficacy of 95.

  • Pfizer-BioNTech Covid Booster Shines As CDC Discusses Mix-And-Match Plan

    BioNTech stock jumped Thursday after its Pfizer-partnered booster shot proved more than 95% protective against symptomatic Covid.

  • Biogen’s new Alzheimer’s treatment had ‘potentially the worst drug launch of all time,’ analyst says

    A Wall Street analyst described the launch of Biogen’s new Alzheimer’s disease drug as 'potentially the worst drug launch of all time,' and others are also unimpressed.

  • Most People Catch COVID This Way, Studies Show

    The coronavirus pandemic is ebbing in some states, raging in others, and one thing is for certain: You can take measures to protect yourself, no matter where you live. One way to do so is to learn how most people catch COVID—and not do what they do. Here are the ways most people catch COVID, as proven by studies. Read on till the very end to stay healthy—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID. 1 Most People Who Get Sick From COVID

  • Houston biotech cos. begin clinical trials for cancer, Covid-19 treatments

    Iterion Therapeutics and Moleculin Biotech — began clinical trials for drug candidates Oct. 19. Here's a look at how these Houston-based companies are moving through the regulatory pipeline: Houston-based oncology firm Iterion Therapeutics Inc. is initiating clinical trials for its lead drug candidate with the University of Texas M.D. Anderson Cancer Center.

  • 2 COVID Stocks I'd Consider Instead of Moderna

    Shares of vaccine maker Moderna hit highs of nearly $500 earlier this year. No doubt, Moderna has been an exceptional investment over the past year, soaring 350% while the S&P 500 has risen by just 29%. Two stocks I'd buy instead of Moderna are AstraZeneca (NASDAQ: AZN) and Merck (NYSE: MRK).

  • Why Cortexyme Thinks It Could Be Next In The Mega Alzheimer's Drug Market

    The next donnybrook in Alzheimer's disease is looming. Biogen gained the first approval, and a slew of biotech stocks are now lining up.

  • Onions distributed by Idaho company cause salmonella illnesses in 37 states. What we know

    The Food and Drug Administration said the yellow, red and white onions came from the State of Chihuahua in Mexico.

  • Hundreds Sickened After Onion-Linked Salmonella Outbreak

    (Bloomberg) -- People across the U.S. have been advised to throw away all unlabeled red, white and yellow onions after a mass salmonella outbreak sickened hundreds of people across 37 states.Most Read from BloombergForget Palm Springs—Santa Fe Is the New Mecca for Modern ArchitectureGoogle’s Biggest Moonshot Is Its Search for a Carbon-Free FutureA $30 Billion Fortune Is Hiding in China’s Silicon ValleyBeef Industry Tries to Erase Its Emissions With Fuzzy Methane MathGoogle’s CEO: ‘We’re Losing T

  • Why BioNTech Shares Are Rising

    BioNTech SE (NASDAQ: BNTX) shares rose on Thursday after the company and Pfizer Inc. (NYSE: PFE) announced that a booster shot of their COVID-19 vaccine was found to have a high efficacy of 95.6%. The companies stated that the vaccine booster’s efficacy was strong for different demographic groups, "efficacy was consistent irrespective of age, sex, race, ethnicity or comorbid conditions." The trial included more than 10,000 participants, all fully vaccinated and aged 16 or older. The participants

  • If You're Over 65, Never Eat This One Kind of Fish, Says CDC

    High in protein, low in calories, and rich in omega-3 fatty acids, fish is generally considered to be a healthy addition to your diet. But experts say that those over the age of 65 should consider the risk of fish poisoning before planning their next seafood meal. Unfortunately, there's little you can do to spot the problem, experts from Johns Hopkins Medicine explain. "Fish containing these toxins do not look, smell, or taste bad. Cooking, marinating, freezing, or stewing does not destroy the t

  • Is Pfizer Stock A Buy As 'Open Season' Begins On Covid Booster Shots?

    Is Pfizer stock a buy after the CDC recommended Covid booster shots for people age 65 and older, and otherwise vulnerable Americans?

  • Positive Data from Phase IIa Can-Fite NASH Study Published in Leading Peer Reviewed Scientific Journal

    PETACH TIKVA, Israel--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. (NYSE American: CANF) (TASE: CFBI), a biotechnology company advancing a pipeline of proprietary small molecule drugs that address inflammatory, cancer and liver diseases, today announced that Alimentary Pharmacology & Therapeutics, a peer reviewed scientific journal focused on gastroenterology and hepatology, published an article titled “Randomised clinical trial: A phase 2 double-blind study of namodenoson in non-alcoholic fatty li

  • The Petri Dish: Sage, Biogen plan drug application; TV show gets FDA nod

    While some in the life sciences industry create drugs and devices to tackle the Covid-19 pandemic, their colleagues are busy as ever raising money, testing new drugs, expanding facilities and more. Here's The Petri Dish, a roundup of news that may get overlooked amid the influx of Greater Boston life sciences and health care happenings.

  • Could This Be the Next Blockbuster Indication for Eli Lilly?

    Eli Lilly and Incyte's Olumiant could be a groundbreaking therapy for patients with alopecia areata.

  • Vaping's Growth (Still) Can't Offset Smoking's Decline

    E-cigarette usage is sure to gain traction, particularly in light of the FDA's announcements in October. It just doesn't matter to the tobacco industry as we know it.

  • Moderna Stock Is Rising After FDA Authorization of Mix-and-Match Boosters

    The FDA Wednesday also gave the green light to Moderna and Johnson & Johnson's vaccines for use as booster shots.

  • Atea Reveals Topline Results of Phase 2 MOONSONG Trial; Shares Crash 66%

    Shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals (AVIR) plunged 66% on Tuesday to close at $13.82 after the clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company provided update and topline results of the Phase 2 MOONSONG trial. Notably, the trial was evaluating AT-527 in the outpatient setting. The global Phase 2 MOONSONG trial, a randomized, double-blind, multi-center, placebo-controlled trial, was evaluating the antiviral activity, safety and pharmacokinetics of AT-527 550 mg and 1,100 mg, which was administered twice dail

  • Leading the Charge to Develop the First Orexin-Targeted Therapy to Address Narcolepsy at its Root Cause

    Photo by MART PRODUCTION from Pexels The following post was written and/or published as a collaboration between Benzinga’s in-house sponsored content team and a financial partner of Benzinga. The central nervous system (CNS) plays an incredibly important part in how humans function on a day-to-day basis. Unfortunately, millions of people worldwide suffer from disorders within the CNS, causing immeasurable struggles and burdens as they try to live their lives normally. One clinical-stage pharmace