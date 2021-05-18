U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,127.83
    -35.46 (-0.85%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,060.66
    -267.13 (-0.78%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,303.64
    -75.41 (-0.56%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,210.88
    -16.24 (-0.73%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    65.29
    -0.98 (-1.48%)
     

  • Gold

    1,869.80
    +2.20 (+0.12%)
     

  • Silver

    28.45
    +0.19 (+0.69%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.2232
    +0.0076 (+0.62%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.6420
    +0.0020 (+0.12%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.4185
    +0.0047 (+0.33%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    108.8720
    -0.3280 (-0.30%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    43,346.52
    -1,060.84 (-2.39%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,219.88
    -33.26 (-2.65%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,034.24
    +1.39 (+0.02%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,406.84
    +582.01 (+2.09%)
     

Purple Innovation, Inc. Announces Launch of Secondary Public Offering of Class A Common Stock

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·5 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

LEHI, Utah, May 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Purple Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ: PRPL) ("Purple" or the "Company"), a leader in comfort innovation and the creator of the renowned Purple® Mattress, today announced the launch of an underwritten secondary public offering of 7,308,792 shares of its Class A common stock to be sold by Coliseum Capital Partners, L.P., Coliseum Co-Invest Debt Fund, L.P., Blackwell Partners LLC – Series A, and Coliseum Capital Co-Invest III, L.P. (collectively, the "Selling Stockholders"). The underwriters have a 30-day option period to purchase up to 1,096,318 additional shares of Class A common stock from the Selling Stockholders.

Purple (PRNewsfoto/Purple Innovation, Inc.)
Purple (PRNewsfoto/Purple Innovation, Inc.)

The Selling Stockholders will receive all of the net proceeds from the offering. Purple is not selling any shares of Class A common stock in the offering and will not receive any proceeds from the offering, including from any exercise by the underwriters of their option to purchase additional shares. The Company has agreed to pay certain expenses associated with the registration and sale of shares by the Selling Stockholders, including underwriting discounts and commissions with respect to 7,308,792 shares of Class A common stock that may be sold in this offering. The Selling Stockholders will pay underwriting discounts and commissions with respect to any of the 1,096,318 additional shares of Class A common stock that may be sold pursuant to the option granted to the underwriters.

BofA Securities is acting as lead book–running manager and representative of the underwriters for the offering. KeyBanc Capital Markets and BMO Capital Markets are acting as book-running managers.

The securities described above are being offered pursuant to an automatic shelf registration statement (which includes a base prospectus) on Form S-3 (File No. 333-256253) that was filed by the Company with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") and automatically became effective upon filing on May 18, 2021.

A preliminary prospectus supplement relating to these securities will be filed with the SEC. Before you invest, you should read the registration statement, the base prospectus, the preliminary prospectus supplement, and other documents filed with the SEC and incorporated by reference therein for more complete information about Purple and this offering. You may obtain these documents free of charge by visiting EDGAR on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov.

The offering is being made only by means of a prospectus and related prospectus supplement, copies of which, when available, may be obtained on the SEC's website, www.sec.gov, or from BofA Securities, NC1-004-03-43, 200 North College Street, 3rd Floor, Charlotte, North Carolina 28255-0001, Attn: Prospectus Department, or dg.prospectus_requests@bofa.com.

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy, nor shall there be any sale of the securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation, or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

About Purple

Purple is a digitally-native vertical brand with a mission to help people feel and live better through innovative comfort solutions. We design and manufacture a variety of innovative, premium, branded comfort products, including mattresses, pillows, seat and back cushions, frames, sheets and more. Our products are the result of over 25 years of innovation and investment in proprietary and patented comfort technologies and the development of our own manufacturing processes. Our proprietary gel technology, Hyper-Elastic Polymer®, underpins many of our comfort products and provides a range of benefits that differentiate our offerings from other competitors' products. We market and sell our products through our direct-to-consumer online channels, traditional retail partners, third-party online retailers and our owned retail showrooms.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements made in this release that are not historical facts are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the "safe harbor" provisions of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements include but are not limited to statements about the proposed offering of shares of Class A common stock by the Selling Stockholders. Statements based on historical data are not intended and should not be understood to indicate the Company's expectations regarding future events. Forward-looking statements provide current expectations or forecasts of future events or determinations. These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance, conditions or results, and involve a number of known and unknown risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other important factors, many of which are outside the Company's control, that could cause actual results or outcomes to differ materially from those discussed in the forward-looking statements. Factors that could influence the realization of forward-looking statements include the risk factors outlined in the "Risk Factors" section of the preliminary prospectus supplement related to this offering and accompanying base prospectus, our Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the SEC on March 11, 2021, as amended by our Annual Report on Form 10-K/A Amendment No. 1 filed with the SEC on May 10, 2021, and our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q filed with the SEC on May 17, 2021. Many of these risks and uncertainties have been, and will be, exacerbated by the COVID–19 pandemic and any worsening of the global business and economic environment as a result. The Company does not undertake any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

Investor Contact:
Brendon Frey, ICR
brendon.frey@icrinc.com
203-682-8200

Purple Innovation, Inc.
Misty Bond
Director of Purple Communications
misty.b@purple.com
385-498-1851

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/purple-innovation-inc-announces-launch-of-secondary-public-offering-of-class-a-common-stock-301294327.html

SOURCE Purple Innovation, Inc.

Recommended Stories

  • ViveRE Announces Closing of Common Share Offering for Gross Proceeds of $2,500,000

    ViveRE Communities Inc. (TSX.V: VCOM) ("ViveRE" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has closed its previously announced offering (the "Offering") of common shares ("Common Shares"). A total of 12,500,000 Common Shares were sold at a price of $0.20 per Common Share, for aggregate gross proceeds of $2,500,000. The Offering comprised both a non-brokered tranche of $2,055,000 and a brokered tranche of $445,000. Echelon Wealth Partners Inc., Cormark Securities Inc., Desjardins Capital Markets and Canaccord Genuity Corp. (collectively, the "Advisors") acted as financial advisors to the Company for the non-brokered tranche. The brokered tranche was completed by Echelon Wealth Partners Inc.

  • Earnings up, multiples down

    Investors right now are faced with a simple question: how much?

  • Home Depot Q1 sales and profits lifted by skyrocketing inflation

    Home Depot had a strong first quarter, but in the process experienced some shocking levels of inflation as the economy rebounds from the pandemic.

  • 'When we’re really out of the pandemic, you’re not going to see... hybrid releases,': IMAX CEO

    IMAX CEO Richard Gelfond joined Yahoo Finance Live to discuss his thoughts on WarnerMedia's deal with Discovery and the recent report on Amazon and MGM.

  • iPhone Maker Foxconn May Conquer Car Cockpits With Stellantis

    (Bloomberg) -- Hon Hai Precision Industry Co. signed an agreement to partner with Jeep maker Stellantis NV, one of the world’s biggest automakers, on a joint venture to jointly develop digital car cockpits.The main assembler of Apple Inc.’s iPhones and the carmaker formed from the merger of Fiat Chrysler and PSA Group said in a statement Tuesday they reached a non-binding deal to form Mobile Drive, a joint venture that could supply both Stellantis and other auto manufacturers.The tie-up between the flagship unit of Foxconn Technology Group and the carmaking giant has the potential to become one of the more significant alliances in the rapidly converging worlds of tech and autos. Hon Hai also has ambitions to supply underpinnings for electric vehicles and has signed deals with Chinese startup Byton Ltd. and U.S.-based Fisker Inc.Whereas Byton are Fisker are just trying to get off the ground, Stellantis sold roughly 6 million vehicles last year. That amount of scale presents an opportunity for Foxconn to diversify a business dependent on Apple for much of its revenue.Most engineers in the joint venture will be based in Taipei, while management will be in Europe, said Calvin Chih, the chief executive officer of Foxconn’s Hong Kong-listed unit FIH Mobile. The companies have not set a goal for the market share the new entity wants to achieve.Chief Executive Officer Carlos Tavares expressed openness to having Stellantis partner with tech giants -- including with Apple, which has been exploring an automotive foray for several years -- during a post-merger press conference in January.“Stellantis is open for business always as long as it creates win-win situations and as long as it doesn’t create any technology dependence that would penalize the future of the company,” Tavares said.(Updates with executive’s comment in the fifth paragraph.)More stories like this are available on bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • SoftBank Vision Fund Considers Listing a $300 Million European Tech SPAC

    (Bloomberg) -- SoftBank Group Corp., the technology dealmaker founded by billionaire Masayoshi Son, is considering listing a special purpose acquisition company in Europe, people with knowledge of the matter said.The Japanese conglomerate’s Vision Fund is discussing plans to raise capital for a blank-check company on the Amsterdam stock exchange later this year, the people said, asking not to be identified because the information is private. It is considering seeking about 250 million euros ($304 million) from the deal, though the target hasn’t been finalized, the people said.The SPAC would hunt for investments in the European technology industry and other high-growth areas, the people said. Deliberations are at an early stage, and details of the potential listing could change, the people said.A representative for the SoftBank Vision Fund declined to comment.Blank-check companies have completed $102 billion of U.S. initial public offerings this year, while $3.6 billion has been raised on European exchanges, data compiled by Bloomberg show. SoftBank has embraced the boom, with various arms of the Japanese conglomerate raising a combined $3.3 billion for nine U.S.-listed SPACs during the latest financial year.The pace of European listings has started rising as activity in New York slows, with British dealmaker Ian Osborne among the latest to raise funds on the continent. Dieter Wemmer, the former chief financial officer at Allianz SE, is also planning a blank-check company in Amsterdam targeting insurance deals, Bloomberg News has reported.More stories like this are available on bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Stellantis, Foxconn to form connectivity-focused car technology JV

    Carmaker Stellantis and iPhone assembler Foxconn plan to create a joint venture to supply in-car and connected-car technologies across the auto industry, they said on Tuesday. The two companies have signed a non-binding memorandum of understanding to form Mobile Drive, a 50-50 joint venture based in the Netherlands focused on infotainment, telematics and cloud service platform development.

  • Price of Gold Fundamental Daily Forecast – Gold Bulls Reaping Benefits of Listening to Fed

    I think the main driver of the rally is that gold investors believe the Fed when it says it is going to hold policy accommodative.

  • Your 401(k) balances aren’t all yours

    A paper that my colleague Anqi Chen and I wrote last year — “How Much Taxes Will Retirees Owe on Their Retirement Income?” — keeps hitting the “top 10” list on a major listserv for social sciences research. As people approach retirement, they tend to add up their financial resources — Social Security benefits, defined benefit pensions, defined contribution balances, and other assets. The question we look at is just how large the tax burden is for the typical retired household and for households at different income levels.

  • Under Armour shareholders can sue over sales disclosures -judge

    Under Armour Inc shareholders may pursue a lawsuit accusing the sports apparel company of concealing how it pulled sales forward from future quarters to meet Wall Street revenue forecasts, the subject of a recent regulatory settlement, a federal judge ruled on Tuesday. U.S. District Judge Richard Bennett in Baltimore said the shareholders' securities fraud claims were "plausible," after taking into account Under Armour's $9 million civil settlement on May 3 with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The SEC had found that the Baltimore-based company misled investors by not disclosing that significant portions of its revenue and revenue growth resulted from its having accelerated sales orders over six quarters in 2015 and 2016.

  • I share custody with my ex-wife 50-50, but our daughters live with me 24/7 due to her boyfriend’s addiction issues. What happens to the child tax credit?

    ‘Will she still be able to use our daughter as a tax deduction? My concern is also with the coming child tax credit this summer.’

  • AT&T Is Cutting Its Dividend and Spinning Off WarnerMedia. Here’s How Much Its Stock Might Be Worth.

    AT&T's stock is the biggest loser in the S&P 500 on Tuesday. Its valuation depends on how much credit investors give the combined WarnerMedia/Discovery for its future streaming efforts.

  • 3 Reasons Your 401(k) Is Not Enough for Retirement

    Learn the basic structure of a 401(k) and why it may not be enough to sustain you during retirement.

  • Bitcoin Chart Indicator Suggests Worst of Pullback May Be Over

    Experienced hands look to be buying the dip as a key bitcoin price indicator suggests the pullback may be coming to an end.

  • Why is crypto SafeMoon trending, and why is Dave Portnoy using it to diversify his bitcoin exposure?

    Amid the slump sweeping across crypto assets Tuesday, investors were turning their attention to a meme asset, SafeMoon, that has garnered increased attention was recently drawing fresh looks after comments made by Barstool Sports founder Dave Portnoy on Twitter.

  • Bitcoin at $250,000 in a year? This ‘rocket fuel’ will help it get there, says Goldman Sachs alum

    Raoul Pal tells bitcoin investors that current volatility is to be expected, but big things are around the corner.

  • What is SafeMoon? Your guide to the cosmic-themed cryptocurrency

    SafeMoon debuted its cryptocurrency in March, claiming to solve common problems that plague Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Dogecoin.

  • Former WaMu CEO sees a housing bubble forming because the Fed is ‘hooked’ on low interest rates

    ‘Everybody wants to have asset prices forever going up and the cost of financing to be next to nothing,' Kerry Killinger says.

  • Bitcoin Dips to Lowest Since February Amid China Crypto Warning

    (Bloomberg) -- Bitcoin and other major cryptocurrencies slumped after the People’s Bank of China reiterated that the digital tokens cannot be used as a form of payment.The largest cryptocurrency fell as much as 5.3% to $42,430 in New York, continuing a week-long slide sparked by Elon Musk’s back-and-forth comments on Tesla Inc.’s holdings of the coin. Bitcoin is now at its lowest level since early February. Ether lost more than 7%, while last week’s sensation, Internet Computer, continued its plunge. Dogecoin also slid.“This is the latest chapter of China tightening the noose around crypto,” said Antoni Trenchev, managing partner and co-founder of Nexo in London, a crypto lender.Virtual currencies should not and cannot be used in the market because they’re not real currencies, according to a notice posted on PBOC’s official WeChat account. Financial and payments institutions are not allowed to price products or services with virtual currency, the note said.Beijing since 2017 has abolished initial coin offerings and clamped down on virtual currency trading within its borders, forcing many exchanges overseas. The country was once home to about 90% of trades but the lion’s share of mining and major players have since fled abroad.Read more: Bitcoin Chartists See Rout Worsening With $40,000 in FocusChina has recently taken steps to issue its own digital yuan, seeking to replace cash and maintain control over a payments landscape that has become increasingly dominated by technology companies not regulated like banks.“It’s no surprise to me, as Chinese capital controls can be challenged by cryptocurrency purchases in the country and transfers out of the country,” said Adam Reynolds, CEO for APAC at Saxo Markets. “So avoiding use of them in the country is essential to maintaining capital controls. The only tolerable digital currency to a government with strong capital controls is their own CBDC.”Many chartists and technical analysts are looking at Bitcoin’s 14-day Relative Strength Index (RSI), which entered oversold levels Tuesday. In addition, an acceleration in its selloff could mean the coin approaches its next support around $40,000. A fall to that level would mark the first time since September that Bitcoin would test its average price over the past 200 days. And breaching it could mean it drops to $30,000, where it’s previously found support.For Stephane Ouellette, chief executive and co-founder of FRNT Financial, the moves have more to do with Musk’s recent tweets about Bitcoin.“It’s just a bit of a mess. TSLA’s entrance into the space saw some of the most aggressive BTC buying I’ve personally ever seen -- and it has to unwind,” he said. The EV-maker’s retraction that it will accept Bitcoin as payment “was the catalyst that accelerated the spread consolidation. Then over the weekend, little comments here and there have continued to confuse.”Meanwhile, the latest Bank of America fund manager survey showed that “Long Bitcoin” is the most crowded trade in the world right now. The poll captures 194 fund managers with $592 billion worth of AUM overall.“The fact that the BofA manager survey shows that the ‘long Bitcoin’ trade is the most crowded one on the Street right now isn’t helping either,” said Matt Maley, chief market strategist for Miller Tabak + Co. “When an asset becomes the most crowded trade in the BofA survey, it has frequently signaled a near-term pullback in the past. When you combine this with the news out of China, it’s not a surprise that Bitcoin is seeing some more weakness.”(Updates throughout, adds technical analysis, adds Ouellette comments)More stories like this are available on bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • A new short squeeze in GameStop and AMC? One social-media sentiment tracker says one is brewing for ‘either today or very soon’

    GameStop and AMC overcame rocky starts to the trading day as comments on social media surged and retail traders mused once again about “squeeze"s on both stocks.