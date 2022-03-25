U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    4,517.75
    +5.25 (+0.12%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,658.00
    +54.00 (+0.16%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    14,767.25
    +3.50 (+0.02%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,074.10
    +3.30 (+0.16%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    112.47
    +0.13 (+0.12%)
     

  • Gold

    1,962.10
    -0.10 (-0.01%)
     

  • Silver

    25.99
    +0.07 (+0.25%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1034
    +0.0033 (+0.30%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.3410
    +0.0200 (+0.86%)
     

  • Vix

    21.67
    -1.90 (-8.06%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3211
    +0.0025 (+0.19%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    121.6740
    -0.6460 (-0.53%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    43,924.69
    +1,034.41 (+2.41%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,013.00
    +28.05 (+2.85%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,467.38
    +6.75 (+0.09%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,062.18
    -48.21 (-0.17%)
     

Purple Innovation, Inc. Announces Pricing of Upsized Public Offering of Class A Common Stock

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·5 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • PRPL

LEHI, Utah, March 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Purple Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ: PRPL) ("Purple" or the "Company"), a comfort innovation company known for creating the "World's First No Pressure® Mattress, with its proprietary GelFlex™ Grid," today announced the pricing of an upsized underwritten public offering by the Company of 14,000,000 shares of its Class A common stock. The underwriter has a 30-day option period to purchase up to 2,100,000 additional shares of Class A common stock from the Company at the same price per share. The offering is expected to close on March 29, 2022, subject to customary closing conditions.

Under the terms of the Company's Credit Agreement, dated as of September 3, 2020 and amended as of February 28, 2022 and March 23, 2022, with the lenders party thereto and KeyBank National Association, as administrative agent, the Company will be obligated to prepay an amount equal to the lesser of the outstanding amount of revolving loans and the aggregate amount of cash held by the Company in excess of $25 million. The Company has currently borrowed the entire $55 million available under the revolving loans. If, after receiving the net proceeds of the offering, the Company has more than $25 million of cash on hand, the Company will be required to use such excess cash to prepay the outstanding balance under the revolving loans, up to the amount of the entire outstanding balance. As of the date hereof, the Company has approximately $25 million in cash on hand. After satisfying the conditions under the Credit Agreement, the Company intends to use the net proceeds from this offering for working capital and general corporate purposes, which may include working capital, capital expenditures, other corporate expenses and acquisitions of complementary products, technologies or businesses. The Company does not currently have binding agreements or commitments to complete any such transactions or, except as described above, to make any such principal repayments from the proceeds of this offering.

BofA Securities is acting as the sole underwriter for the offering.

The offering is being made pursuant to an effective shelf registration statement (File No. 333-263621) that was previously filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") on March 16, 2022. A preliminary prospectus supplement relating to the offering has been filed with the SEC. Copies of the preliminary prospectus supplement and the accompanying prospectus relating to these securities may be obtained on the SEC's website, www.sec.gov, or from BofA Securities, NC1-004-03-43, 200 North College Street, 3rd Floor, Charlotte, North Carolina 28255-0001, Attn: Prospectus Department, or dg.prospectus_requests@bofa.com.

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy, nor shall there be any sale of the securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation, or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

About Purple
Purple is a digitally-native vertical brand with a mission to help people feel and live better through innovative comfort solutions. We design and manufacture a variety of innovative, premium, branded comfort products, including mattresses, pillows, cushions, frames, sheets and more. Our products are the result of over 30 years of innovation and investment in proprietary and patented comfort technologies and the development of our own manufacturing processes. Our proprietary gel technology, the GelFlex™ Grid, underpins many of our comfort products and provides a range of benefits that differentiate our offerings from other competitors' products. We market and sell our products through our direct-to-consumer online channels, traditional retail partners, third-party online retailers and our owned retail showrooms.

Forward-Looking Statements
Certain statements made in this release that are not historical facts are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the "safe harbor" provisions of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward‐looking statements include but are not limited to statements about the closing of the proposed offering of shares of Class A common stock by the Company, the proposed use of proceeds from the offering, and the option to purchase additional shares granted by the Company to the underwriter. Statements based on historical data are not intended and should not be understood to indicate the Company's expectations regarding future events. Forward‐looking statements provide current expectations or forecasts of future events or determinations. These forward‐looking statements are not guarantees of future performance, conditions or results, and involve a number of known and unknown risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other important factors, many of which are outside the Company's control, that could cause actual results or outcomes to differ materially from those discussed in the forward‐looking statements. Factors that could influence the realization of forward‐looking statements include the risk factors outlined in the "Risk Factors" section of the preliminary prospectus supplement related to this offering and accompanying base prospectus, and our Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the SEC on March 1, 2022, as amended by our Annual Report on Form 10-K/A Amendment No. 1 filed with the SEC on March 16, 2022. Many of these risks and uncertainties have been, and will be, exacerbated by the COVID‐19 pandemic and any worsening of the global business and economic environment as a result. The Company does not undertake any obligation to update or revise any forward‐looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

Investor Contact:
Brendon Frey, ICR
brendon.frey@icrinc.com
203‐682‐8200

Purple Innovation, Inc.
Gina Balistreri
Senior Public Relations Manager
gina.b@purple.com
414-213-4460

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/purple-innovation-inc-announces-pricing-of-upsized-public-offering-of-class-a-common-stock-301510527.html

SOURCE Purple Innovation, Inc.

Recommended Stories

  • Cannabis stocks rise amid potential federal legalization vote

    Yahoo Finance Live looks at several of the top cannabis companies as federal lawmakers discuss voting on legalization.

  • Why Cleveland-Cliffs Stock Just Rocketed to a 9-Year High

    Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE: CLF) shares rocketed by 12.7% as of 3:26 p.m. ET Thursday and hit a new 52-week high in afternoon trading. In fact, that's understating the matter: The steel stock last hit these levels in 2013. Russia's invasion of Ukraine has hit nearly every sector in some way, but the commodities sector is feeling an extreme degree of heat from it, and that includes metals like steel.

  • China Plane Crash Update: Second Black Box Found, Regulator Says

    (Bloomberg) -- Searchers found the flight data recorder of the China Eastern Airlines Corp. jet that crashed in Guangxi, according to the news arm of the country’s aviation regulator, potentially providing clues to why the Boeing Co. 737-800 NG with 132 people on board plunged out of the sky on Monday. Most Read from BloombergPutin Adviser Chubais Quits Over Ukraine War, Leaves RussiaChina Plane Crash Update: Second Black Box Found, Regulator SaysRussia Central Banker Wanted Out Over Ukraine, Pu

  • NIO top line beats estimates, but revenue guidance misses

    NIO's (NIO) stock is trading slightly lower ahead of the Chinese electric-vehicle company's quarterly results due after the closing bell on Thursday.

  • China Sees ‘Unprecedented’ Capital Outflow Since War, IIF Says

    (Bloomberg) -- China has seen investors pull money out of the country on an “unprecedented” scale since Russia invaded Ukraine in late February, marking a “very unusual” shift in global capital flows in emerging markets, according to the Institute of International Finance.Most Read from BloombergPutin Adviser Chubais Quits Over Ukraine War, Leaves RussiaChina Plane Crash Update: Searchers Identify Parts of WreckageRussia Central Banker Wanted Out Over Ukraine, Putin Said NoWall Street Is Scrambl

  • Top 5 Positions in Warren Buffett's Portfolio

    Warren Buffett is undeniably the most closely watched, highest-profile investor in modern history. Not surprisingly, investors relentlessly clamor to match his success by analyzing his portfolio, hoping to absorb even a tiny morsel of Buffett's investment genius. Despite his unparalleled success, Buffett's investment model has always been transparent, straightforward, and consistent.

  • Chinese stocks under pressure as Weibo faces delisting possibility

    Yahoo Finance Live's Emily McCormick examines Chinese stocks after Weibo gets added to a delisting watchlist.

  • 3 “Strong Buy” Stocks Showing Strong Insider Interest

    For investors seeking a clear market signal, the last few weeks have been frustrating at best. So far this year, the main stock indexes are down – the S&P 500 has fallen just over 7%, while the NASDAQ is still in correction territory, with a 12% year-to-date loss. However, the market bounced back starting last week. We saw a week of solid gains that saw stocks make a strong rebound from their low points. The result: for the month of March, the S&P is up 3.9%, while the NASDAQ has gained 3.3%. Th

  • Amazon Stock Split: 3 Companies That Should Follow Suit

    Amazon recently announced a stock split, its first since 1999. The benefit of a stock split is that it can make a high-priced stock feel more accessible, especially to investors who can't or don't want to buy fractional shares. A stock split also puts a company into the news for positive reasons -- namely that its business is doing well and its share price has risen enough where a split makes sense; you wouldn't expect to see a stock split from a company whose shares are trading at just $100.

  • GameStop stock soars, Tilray stock climbs on cannabis M&A, Netflix to crack down on password sharing

    Yahoo Finance Live looks at several of today's trending stock tickers.

  • What to Know About the Boeing 737 Crash in China

    A Boeing 737-800 with 132 people on board crashed in southern China on Monday. Investors should keep a close eye on developments.

  • Electric vehicle battery company speeds up investment in Colorado factory

    The company is accelerating its investment in production as it races to produce a new kind of battery for major automakers.

  • ‘Where you keep your savings is going to be very important.’ Pros predict when interest rates on savings accounts will rise, and where to find the best rates now

    “In the past few months we’ve already started seeing increases to the interest rates that banks are offering on deposit accounts, but it’s likely that we’ll see even more now that the Fed has announced a rate hike,” says Chanelle Bessette, banking specialist at Nerdwallet. Adds Ken Tumin, founder of DepositAcounts.com: “Several online banks have recently increased their savings account rates in the last two months, even before the first Fed rate hike,” adds Ken Tumin, founder of DepositAcounts.com — with potentially more increases to come, pros say.

  • Putin’s roubles for Russian gas demand is ‘security threat’

    Seven in eight workers to pay more tax before next election Rishi Sunak holds back £32bn war chest amid economic uncertainty FTSE 100 edges 0.1pc higher; Pound falls against dollar Ben Marlow: Time to boycott Western companies still operating in Russia Sign up here for our daily business briefing newsletter

  • Gas prices may be bad now, but three leading CEOs warn there’s a bigger looming fuel crisis that would be a real nightmare

    Over 40% of European cars use diesel fuel, but interrupted trade flows with Russia are sending prices soaring and governments scrambling for alternatives.

  • Hertz goes all in on Tesla, adds Model Y SUV to fleet

    Hertz has added Tesla’s Model Y crossover to its EV rentals.

  • Investor Bill Miller: Good Stock Bargains Available

    He cites a strong economy, low unemployment, rising wages and the beginning of Fed interest rate increases.

  • Stocks in focus: Nikola, Spotify, Apple

    Yahoo Finance Live checks out several of the day's trending stock stories, including Google's new billing system for Spotify.

  • Russia Central Banker Wanted Out Over Ukraine, Putin Said No

    (Bloomberg) -- Russia’s highly regarded central bank Governor Elvira Nabiullina sought to resign after Vladimir Putin ordered an invasion of Ukraine, only to be told by the president to stay, according to four people with knowledge of the discussions.Most Read from BloombergPutin Adviser Chubais Quits Over Ukraine War, Leaves RussiaChina Plane Crash Update: Search Expanded; Calls to Flight CrewWhere Mornings Would Get Darker Under Permanent Daylight Savings TimeChina Jet’s Nosedive From 29,000 F

  • Why Rivian Stock Is Rising Today

    The electric vehicle maker's chief financial officer just said something investors will want to hear.