U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,432.35
    -4.17 (-0.09%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,101.85
    -106.66 (-0.30%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,860.18
    +24.42 (+0.16%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,234.81
    -12.95 (-0.58%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    66.85
    -1.43 (-2.09%)
     

  • Gold

    1,731.60
    -31.50 (-1.79%)
     

  • Silver

    23.44
    -0.89 (-3.64%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1740
    -0.0028 (-0.23%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.3170
    +0.0270 (+2.09%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3849
    -0.0024 (-0.18%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    110.3470
    +0.1140 (+0.10%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    46,392.08
    +2,382.16 (+5.41%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,134.91
    +75.58 (+7.13%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,132.30
    +9.35 (+0.13%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,820.04
    +91.94 (+0.33%)
     

Purple Innovation Reports Second Quarter 2021 Results and Provides 2021 Guidance

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·15 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

LEHI, Utah, Aug. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Purple Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ: PRPL) ("Purple"), a comfort innovation company known for creating the "World's First No Pressure™ Mattress," today announced results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2021.

Purple (PRNewsfoto/Purple Innovation, Inc.)
Purple (PRNewsfoto/Purple Innovation, Inc.)

Second Quarter Financial Summary (Comparisons versus Second Quarter 2020 and 2019)1

  • Net revenue increased 10.6% to $182.6 million, compared to $165.1 million in 2020 and increased 77.3% compared to $103.1 million in 2019.

  • Gross margin was 44.7% compared to 49.4% in 2020 and 41.5% in 2019.

  • Operating expenses as a percent of net revenue were 46.1% compared to 30.1% in 2020 and 43.8% in 2019.

  • Operating loss was $(2.5) million compared to operating income of $32.0 million in 2020 and operating loss of ($2.4) million 2019.

  • Net income was $2.6 million compared to a net loss of $(97.1) million in 2020, reflecting primarily the impact from the change in fair value of warrant liabilities and net loss of ($11.3) million in 2019. Adjusted net income was $3.6 million, or $0.05 per diluted share, as compared to adjusted net income of $22.7 million, or $0.35 per diluted share, in 2020 and adjusted net income of $2.3 million, or $0.04 per diluted share, in 2019.

  • EBITDA was $3.9 million compared to $(129.1) million in 2020, reflecting primarily the impact from the change in fair value of warrant liabilities, and ($9.1) million in 2019. Adjusted EBITDA was $11.0 million compared to $35.2 million in 2020 and $6.2 million in 2019.

  • Cash and cash equivalents were $110.1 million at June 30, 2021.

The Company views comparison to the 2019 period to be more meaningful than the comparable 2020 period given the exceptional, COVID-19-Related consumer demand changes experienced in the same period in 2020.

"Following a very good start to 2021, demand for the Purple brand has remained strong especially in our wholesale channel as consumers are increasingly returning to shopping brick and mortar retail," said Joe Megibow, Chief Executive Officer. "Unfortunately, our recent performance was impacted by isolated manufacturing challenges that limited our ability to fulfill a meaningful portion of demand during the second quarter. While this headwind carried into the third quarter, I am pleased to report that we exited the month of July with production back at planned levels and more importantly, a safer operating environment in our manufacturing facilities."

Megibow continued, "We are excited to be moving back into a position that allows us to fully leverage the power of our vertically integrated manufacturing platform and capitalize on the significant growth prospects that exist for our business. Our proprietary comfort technologies have disrupted the mattress industry and led to strong share gains in the premium category. Looking ahead, we see a long runway for growth as we continue to innovate our mattress and non-mattress product offerings, expand our distribution through partner and owned retail and enhance our digital capabilities to improve traffic, conversion and repeat business. We are confident in delivering a solid finish to 2021 and progressing towards our long-term targets of $2 billion to $2.5 billion in annual net revenue and mid-teens adjusted EBITDA margins over the next three to five years."

Second Quarter 2021 Review

Second quarter 2021 net revenue increased 10.6% to $182.6 million, compared to $165.1 million in the second quarter of 2020 driven by higher demand for all product lines, particularly mattresses. By channel, wholesale revenue increased 233.2% and DTC revenue decreased 19.9%, reflecting a return to pre-COVID consumer shopping behavior. Compared with the more normalized second quarter of 2019, second quarter 2021 net revenue increased 77.3% with wholesale revenue up 68.9% and DTC revenue up 82.4%. Total second quarter 2021 net revenues were negatively impacted by the isolated production issues that occurred during the second quarter of 2021.

Gross margin for the second quarter 2021 was 44.7% compared to 49.4% in the prior year period and 41.5% in the same period of 2019. The decrease in gross margin over the prior year was primarily attributable to the higher proportion of wholesale channel revenue, which carries lower gross margins than the DTC channel, combined with the impact from the recent manufacturing issues that occurred during the second quarter of 2021. Wholesale net revenues comprised approximately 36% of total net revenue for the quarter, compared with approximately 12% in the prior year period and 38% in the second quarter of 2019.

Operating expenses were 46.1% of net revenue for the second quarter of 2021 compared to 30.1% in the prior year period and 43.8% in the second quarter of 2019. The increase in operating expenses as a percent of net revenue compared with the prior year period was driven primarily by an increase in advertising costs due to higher advertising rates in 2021 as rates were uncharacteristically low in 2020 due the pandemic, an increase in legal and professional fees, including $7.9 million related to underwriting discounts and commissions incurred for a secondary offering in May 2021 and the impact on revenue from the recent manufacturing issues that occurred during the second quarter of 2021.

Operating loss was $(2.5) million for the second quarter 2021 compared to operating income of $32.0 million in the prior year period and an operating loss of $(2.4) million in the second quarter of 2019.

Net income was $2.6 million for the second quarter 2021 compared to a net loss of $(97.1) million in the prior year period and a net loss of ($11.3) million for the second quarter 2019. As previously disclosed, the Company recently determined that its outstanding warrants should be accounted for as liabilities and recorded at fair value on the date of the transaction and subsequently re-measured to fair value at each reporting date. For the three months ended June 30, 2021 and 2020, the Company recognized a non-cash gain of $4.9 million and a non-cash loss of $130.3 million, respectively, associated with the change in fair value of warrant liabilities.

Adjusted net income, which excludes adjustments for certain non-cash items and other items the Company does not consider in the evaluation of ongoing operational performance including gains and losses associated with the change in fair value of warrant liabilities, loss on debt extinguishment, Tax Receivable Agreement expense, non-cash stock-based compensation and secondary offering costs was $3.6 million, or $0.05 per diluted share, compared to adjusted net income of $22.7 million, or $0.35 per diluted share, in the prior year period and $2.3 million, or $0.04 per diluted share, for the second quarter of 2019. Adjusted net income also reflects an estimated effective income tax rate of 25.4% for the current year period and 25.6% for the comparable prior year period and second quarter of 2019.

EBITDA for the second quarter 2021 was $3.9 million compared to $(129.1) million in the second quarter 2020 and ($9.1) in the second quarter 2019. Adjusted EBITDA, which excludes the adjustment for certain non-cash gains and losses and other certain items (please see table below for detail items) was $11.0 million, compared to $35.2 million in the prior year period and $6.2 million in the second quarter of 2019.

Balance Sheet

As of June 30, 2021, the Company had cash and cash equivalents of $110.1 million compared to $123.0 million as of December 31, 2020. The decrease was driven by capital expenditures of $26.2 million primarily related to manufacturing capacity expansion and showroom expansion. This was partially offset by cash provided by operations of $11.5 million, due mainly to a reduction in accounts receivable and an increase in customer prepayments, partially offset by a reduction in accounts payable. Inventories as of June 30, 2021 totaled $64.8 million compared with $65.7 million as of December 31, 2020.

2021 Outlook

Based on second quarter results combined with the Company's projected late August timing for exiting the current backlog position created by the isolated production issues, Purple currently expects full year 2021 net revenue to be between $820 million and $850 million. The new range represents an increase of 26% to 31% over 2020 results and an increase of 81% to 98% over the 2019 results. Due to the inventory constraints that are expected to last until late August, the Company anticipates a significant portion of its revenue growth in the second half of the year will occur in the fourth quarter.

Considering the second quarter results, the impact on third quarter margins from the isolated production issues, and recent trends indicating an even greater channel mix shift toward wholesale over the remainder of the year, adjusted EBITDA is now expected to be between $78 million and $88 million.

Conference Call and Webcast Information

Purple Innovation, Inc. will host a live conference call to discuss financial results today, August 9, 2021 at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time. To access the call dial (877) 300-8521 (domestic) or (412) 317-6026 (international) and provide the Conference ID: 10159168. The call is also being webcast and can be accessed on the investor relations section of the Company's website, investors.purple.com. After the conference call, a webcast replay will remain available on the investor relations section of the Company's website for 30 days.

About Purple

Purple is a digitally-native vertical brand with a mission to help people feel and live better through innovative comfort solutions. We design and manufacture a variety of innovative, premium, branded comfort products, including mattresses, pillows, cushions, frames, sheets and more. Our products are the result of over 30 years of innovation and investment in proprietary and patented comfort technologies and the development of our own manufacturing processes. Our proprietary gel technology, Hyper-Elastic Polymer®, underpins many of our comfort products and provides a range of benefits that differentiate our offerings from other competitors' products. We market and sell our products through our direct-to-consumer online channels, traditional retail partners, third-party online retailers and our owned retail showrooms. For more information on Purple, visit purple.com.

Forward Looking Statements

Certain statements made in this release that are not historical facts are "forward looking statements" within the meaning of the "safe harbor" provisions of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements include but are not limited to statements relating to the timing and extent of expected future growth of revenue and earnings and anticipated growth rates; changes to our digital capabilities and related impacts on our business; demand for our products; expectations regarding consumer behavior; our ability to expand our physical presence through partner and owned retail stores; expectations regarding channel mix; our ability to innovate our product offerings; our ability to achieve long-term targets of revenue and adjusted EBITDA over the next three to five year; and expected financial and operating results for the full year 2021. Statements based on historical data are not intended and should not be understood to indicate the Company's expectations regarding future events. Forward-looking statements provide current expectations or forecasts of future events or determinations. These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance, conditions or results, and involve a number of known and unknown risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other important factors, many of which are outside the Company's control, that could cause actual results or outcomes to differ materially from those discussed in the forward-looking statements. Factors that could influence the realization of forward-looking statements include, among others: uncertainties regarding the extent and duration of the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on many aspects of our business, operations and financial performance; disruptions to our manufacturing processes; changes in economic, financial and end-market conditions in the markets in which we operate; fluctuations in raw material prices; the financial condition of our customers and suppliers; competitive pressures, including the need for technology improvement, successful new product development and introduction; and the risk factors outlined in the "Risk Factors" section of our Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") on March 11, 2021, as amended by our Annual Report on Form 10-K/A filed with the SEC on May 10, 2021. The Company does not undertake any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA, adjusted net income, and adjusted net income per diluted share are non-GAAP financial measures that remove the impact of certain non-cash and non-recurring costs. Management believes that the use of such non-GAAP financial measures provides investors with additional useful information with respect to the impact of various adjustments, which we view as a better measure of our operating performance. Refer to the attached table for the reconciliation of such non-GAAP financial measures to the most comparable GAAP financial measure.

With respect to the Company's Adjusted EBITDA outlook for the second quarter and full year 2021, a quantitative reconciliation to the corresponding GAAP information cannot be provided without unreasonable effort because of the inherent difficulty of accurately forecasting the occurrence and financial impact of the various adjusting items necessary for such reconciliation that have not yet occurred, are out of our control, or cannot be reasonably predicted, including but not limited to warrant liabilities and stock based compensation. For the same reasons, the Company is unable to assess the probable significance of the unavailable information, which could have a material impact on its future GAAP financial results.

Investor Contact:
Brendon Frey, ICR
brendon.frey@icrinc.com
203-682-8200

Purple Innovation, Inc.
Misty Bond
Director of Purple Communications
misty.b@purple.com
385-498-1851

1 Reconciliations for non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures are included in the "RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP MEASURES" tables at the end of this press release.

PURPLE INNOVATION, INC.

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

(unaudited - in thousands, except par value)




June 30,
2021



December 31,
2020


Assets









Current assets:









Cash and cash equivalents


$

110,081



$

122,955


Accounts receivable, net



25,104




29,111


Inventories, net



64,795




65,726


Prepaid inventory



1,799




826


Other current assets



14,972




10,453


Total current assets



216,751




229,071


Property and equipment, net



87,496




61,486


Operating lease right-of-use assets



54,334




41,408


Intangible assets, net



10,376




9,945


Deferred income taxes



209,048




211,244


Other long-term assets



1,458




1,578


Total assets


$

579,463



$

554,732











Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity









Current liabilities:









Accounts payable


$

58,419



$

69,594


Accrued sales returns



6,962




8,428


Accrued compensation



9,207




14,209


Customer prepayments



17,334




6,253


Accrued sales tax



3,596




6,015


Accrued rebates and allowances



6,870




10,891


Operating lease obligations – current portion



4,255




3,235


Other current liabilities



13,733




13,583


Total current liabilities



120,376




132,208


Debt, net of current portion



40,403




41,410


Operating lease obligations, net of current portion



67,924




48,936


Warrant liabilities



14,529




92,708


Tax receivable agreement liability, net of current portion



166,413




165,426


Other long-term liabilities, net of current portion



8,294




6,503


Total liabilities



417,939




487,191











Commitments and contingencies (Note 11)


















Stockholders' equity:









Class A common stock; $0.0001 par value, 210,000 shares authorized; 66,371 issued
and outstanding at June 30, 2021 and 63,914 issued and outstanding at December
31, 2020



7




6


Class B common stock; $0.0001 par value, 90,000 shares authorized; 448 issued and
outstanding at June 30, 2021 and 536 issued and outstanding at December 31, 2020







Additional paid-in capital



403,071




333,047


Accumulated deficit



(242,454)




(265,856)


Total stockholders' equity



160,624




67,197


Noncontrolling interest



900




344


Total stockholders' equity



161,524




67,541


Total liabilities and stockholders' equity


$

579,463



$

554,732


PURPLE INNOVATION, INC.

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income

(unaudited - in thousands, except per share amounts)




Three Months Ended
June 30,



Six Months Ended
June 30,




2021



2020



2021



2020


Revenues, net


$

182,586



$

165,096



$

369,015



$

287,471


Cost of revenues



100,899




83,465




199,804




152,658


Gross profit



81,687




81,631




169,211




134,813


Operating expenses:

















Marketing and sales



59,844




39,423




114,212




76,107


General and administrative



22,461




8,677




36,987




16,225


Research and development



1,923




1,580




3,646




3,025


Total operating expenses



84,228




49,680




154,845




95,357


Operating income (loss)



(2,541)




31,951




14,366




39,456


Other income (expense):

















Interest expense



(569)




(1,424)




(1,139)




(2,813)


Other income (expense), net



26




16




(42)




106


Change in fair value – warrant liabilities



4,860




(130,264)




14,007




(108,631)


Tax receivable agreement expense



(381)




(32,823)




(207)




(32,945)


Total other income (expense), net



3,936




(164,495)




12,619




(144,283)


Net income (loss) before income taxes



1,395




(132,544)




26,985




(104,827)


Income tax benefit (expense)



1,167




35,428




(3,484)




35,712


Net income (loss)



2,562




(97,116)




23,501




(69,115)


Net income (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interest



(16)




(3,841)




99




7,325


Net income (loss) attributable to Purple Innovation, Inc.


$

2,578



$

(93,275)



$...

23,402



$

(76,440)



















Net income (loss) per share:

















Basic


$

0.04



$

(3.19)



$

0.36



$

(2.94)


Diluted


$

(0.03)



$

(3.19)



$

0.14



$

(2.94)



















Weighted average common shares outstanding:

















Basic



66,277




29,277




65,439




25,976


Diluted



66,864




29,277




68,341




25,976


PURPLE INNOVATION, INC.

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

(unaudited - in thousands)










Three Months Ended
June 30,



Six Months Ended

June 30,




2021



2020



2021



2020


Cash flows from operating activities:

















Net income (loss)


$

2,562



$

(97,116)



$

23,501



$

(69,115)


Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash
provided by operating activities:

















Depreciation and amortization



1,995




2,038




3,544




3,816


Non-cash interest



128




1,416




257




2,791


Change in fair value - warrant liabilities



(4,860)




130,264




(14,007)




108,631


Tax receivable agreement expense



381




32,823




207




32,945


Stock-based compensation



1,113




962




1,592




1,212


Non-cash lease expense



1,105




718




2,058




1,400


Deferred income taxes



1,335




(44,007)




3,170




(44,007)


Changes in operating assets and liabilities:

















Accounts receivable



16,514




4,241




4,007




9,663


Inventories



(1,513)




2,291




931




7,807


Prepaid inventory and other assets



(4,372)




(650)




(2,263)




(3,049)


Accounts payable



(1,375)




14,120




(11,783)




903


Accrued sales returns



(1,318)




5,212




(1,466)




4,678


Accrued compensation



(567)




3,175




(5,002)




2,374


Customer prepayments



9,433




4,800




11,081




2,080


Accrued rebates and allowances



1,306




1,281




(4,021)




(891)


Operating lease obligations



(464)




(426)




(1,273)




(849)


Other accrued liabilities



(543)




11,468




936




11,957


Net cash provided by operating activities



20,860




72,610




11,469




72,346



















Cash flows from investing activities:

















Purchase of property and equipment



(13,877)




(3,490)




(26,162)




(8,010)


Investment in intangible assets



(216)




(107)




(285)




(2,435)


Net cash used in investing activities



(14,093)




(3,597)




(26,447)




(10,445)



















Cash flows from financing activities:

















Payments on term loan



(562)







(1,125)





Proceeds from InnoHold indemnification payment









4,142





Tax receivable agreement payments









(628)





Distributions to members



(308)







(853)





Proceeds from exercise of warrants






11




116




23


Proceeds from exercise of stock options



369







452





Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities



(501)




11




2,104




23



















Net increase (decrease) in cash



6,266




69,024




(12,874)




61,924


Cash, beginning of the period



103,815




26,378




122,955




33,478


Cash, end of the period


$

110,081



$

95,402



$

110,081



$

95,402



















Supplemental disclosures of cash flow information:

















Cash paid during the period for interest


$

428



$

8



$

858



$

22


Cash paid during the period for income taxes


$

3,645



$

9



$

4,434



$

72



















Supplemental schedule of non-cash investing and financing
activities:

















Property and equipment included in accounts payable


$

3,367



$

1,025



$

3,367



$

1,025


Non-cash leasehold improvements


$

2,538



$



$

3,239



$

615


Accrued distributions


$

99



$

4,327



$



$

4,523


Tax receivable agreement liability


$

3



$

45,045



$

780



$

45,266


Deferred income taxes


$

3



$

56,636



$

974



$

56,636


Exercise of liability warrants


$

26



$

18



$

64,172



$

23



PURPLE INNOVATION, INC.
RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP MEASURES
(In thousands)

Management believes that the use of the following non-GAAP financial measures provides investors with additional useful information with respect to the impact of various adjustments, which we view as a better measure of our operating performance. These non-GAAP financial measures are EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA, adjusted net income, and adjusted net income per diluted share. Other companies may calculate these non-GAAP measures differently than we do. These non-GAAP measures have limitations as analytical tools, and you should not consider them in isolation or as a substitute for our financial results prepared in accordance with GAAP.

Reconciliation of GAAP Net Income (Loss) to Non-GAAP EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA

A reconciliation of GAAP net income (loss) to the non-GAAP measures of EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA is provided below. EBITDA represents net income (loss) before interest expense, income tax (benefit) expense, other (income) expense, net, and depreciation and amortization. Adjusted EBITDA represents EBITDA excluding costs incurred due to stock-based compensation expense, debt extinguishment, changes in the fair value of the warrant liability, nonrecurring legal fees, executive interim and search costs, severance costs, showroom opening costs, new production facility start-up costs, previous period sales tax liability and COVID-19 related expenses. We believe EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA provide additional useful information with respect to the impact of various adjustments and provide meaningful measures of our operating performance.



Three Months Ended

June 30,



Six Months Ended

June 30,




2021



2020(1)



2019(1)



2021



2020(1)



2019(1)





















GAAP net income (loss)


$

2,562




(97,116)




(11,277)




23,501




(69,115)




(11,904)


Interest expense



569




1,424




1,301




1,139




2,813




2,445


Income tax (benefit) expense



(1,167)




(35,428)




-




3,484




(35,712)




-


Other income (expense), net



(26)




(16)




(6)




42




(106)




(235)


Depreciation and amortization



1,995




2,038




852




3,544




3,816




1,574


EBITDA



3,933




(129,098)




(9,130)




31,710




(98,304)




(8,120)


Adjustments:

























Debt extinguishment and change
in fair value - warrant liability



(4,860)




130,264




7,621




(14,007)




108,631




12,130


Stock-based compensation expense



1,113




962




6,733




1,592




1,212




6,806


Product reserve



-




(308)




-




-




500




-


Tax receivable agreement expense



381




32,823




-




207




32,945




-


Legal fees



8,547




377




262




9,659




608




403


Executive interim and search costs



785




-




307




1,145




-




494


Severance costs



122




62




389




315




105




411


Showroom opening costs



410




-




-




490




-




-


New production facility start-up costs



504




-




-




2,566




-




-


Previous period sales tax liability



85




-




-




85




-




-


COVID-19 related expenses



1




117




-




39




117




-


Adjusted EBITDA


$

11,021



$

35,199




6,182



$

33,801



$

45,814




12,124



(1) Reflects the effect of the previously disclosed restatement due to the outstanding warrants being accounted for as liabilities and recorded at fair value.

Reconciliation of GAAP Net Income to non-GAAP Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted Net Income per Diluted Share

Our presentation of adjusted net income assumes that all net income is attributable to Purple Innovation, Inc. (i.e. there is no allocation of net income or loss to noncontrolling interests), which assumes the full exchange at the beginning of the period of all outstanding Paired Securities for shares of Class A common stock of Purple Innovation, Inc., adjusted for certain nonrecurring items that we do not believe directly reflect our core operations. Adjusted net income per share, diluted, is calculated by dividing adjusted net income by the total shares of Class A common stock outstanding plus any dilutive warrants, options and restricted stock as calculated in accordance with GAAP and assuming the full exchange of all outstanding Paired Securities as of the beginning of each period presented. Adjusted net income and adjusted net income per diluted share, are supplemental measures of operating performance that do not represent, and should not be considered, alternatives to net income and earnings per share, as calculated in accordance with GAAP. We believe adjusted net income and adjusted net income per diluted share, supplement GAAP measures and enable us to more effectively evaluate our performance period-over-period. A reconciliation of net income (loss), the most directly comparable GAAP measure, to adjusted net income and the computation of adjusted net income per diluted share, are set forth below:

(in thousands, except per share amounts)


Three Months Ended June 30,



Six Months Ended June 30,




2021



2020(1)



2019(1)



2021



2020(1)



2019(1)


Net income (loss)


$

2,562



$

(97,116)



$

(11,277)



$

23,501



$

(69,115)



$

(11,904)


Income tax (benefit) expense, as reported



(1,167)




(35,428)




-




3,484




(35,712)




-


Tax receivable agreement expense



381




32,823




-




207




32,945




-


Change in fair value – warrant liabilities



(4,860)




130,264




7,621




(14,007)




108,631




12,130


Stock-based compensation



-




-




6,733












6,806


Secondary offering expenses



7,858




-




-




7,858




-




-


Adjusted net income before income taxes



4,774




30,543




3,077




21,043




36,749




7,032


Adjusted income taxes(2)



(1,213)




(7,820)




(788)




(5,345)




(9,408)




(1,802)


Adjusted net income


$

3,561



$

22,723




2,289



$

15,698



$

27,341




5,230



























Adjusted net income per share, diluted


$

0.05



$

0.35



$

0.04



$

0.23



$

0.49



$

0.09



























Adjusted weighted-average shares
outstanding, diluted(3)



67,312




64,110




65,043




68,800




56,044




56,356



(1) Reflects the effect of the previously disclosed restatement due to the outstanding warrants being accounted for as liabilities and recorded at fair value.


(2) Represents the estimated effective tax rate of 25.4% for the three and six months ended June 30, 2021 and 25.6% for the three and six months ended June 30, 2020 and 2019, applied to adjusted net income before income taxes. The estimated effective tax rates are what the Company would be subject to and consist of the combined federal statutory tax rate and the Company's blended state tax rates.


(3) Assumes dilutive warrants, options and restricted stock calculated in accordance with GAAP and the full exchange of all outstanding Paired Securities for shares of Class A common stock as of the beginning of the period.


A reconciliation of net income (loss) per share, diluted, to adjusted net income per diluted share is set forth below for the three and six months ended June 30, 2021 and 2020:



For the Three Months Ended




June 30, 2021



June 30, 2020(1)



June 30, 2019(1)




Net
Income



Weighted
Average
Shares,
Diluted



Net
Income
per
Share,
Diluted



Net
Income



Weighted
Average
Shares,
Diluted



Net
Income
per
Share,
Diluted



Net
Income



Weighted
Average
Shares,
Diluted



Net
Income
per
Share,
Diluted


Net income (loss) attributable to
Purple Innovation Inc.(2)


$

2,578




66,864



$

(0.03)



$

(93,275)




29,277



$

(3.19)



$

(5,274)




8,457



$

(0.62)


Assumed exchange of shares(3)



(16)




448








(3,841)




30,216








(6,003)




44,071






Net income (loss)



2,562












(97,116)












(11,277)










Adjustments to arrive at adjusted
net income before taxes(4)



2,212












127,662




4,617








14,354




12,515






Adjusted net income before taxes



4,774












30,546












3,077










Adjusted income taxes(5)



(1,213)












(7,820)












(788)










Adjusted net income


$

3,561




67,312



$

0.05



$

22,726




64,110



$

0.35



$

2,289




65,043



$

0.04



(1) Reflects the effect of the previously disclosed restatement due to the outstanding warrants being accounted for as liabilities and recorded at fair value.


(2) Represents net income attributable to Purple Innovation, Inc. and the associated weighted average diluted shares, of Class A common stock outstanding.


(3) Assumes the full exchange of all outstanding Paired Securities for shares of Class A common stock as of the beginning of the period. Also assumes the addition of net income attributable to noncontrolling interests corresponding with the assumed exchange of the Paired Securities for shares of Class A common stock.


(4) Represents the total impact of all adjustments identified in the adjusted net income table above to arrive at adjusted income before income taxes. Also assumes the dilutive warrants, options and restricted stock as calculated in accordance with GAAP.


(5) Represents the estimated effective tax rate of 25.4%, 25.6% and 25.6% for the three months ended June 30, 2021, 2020 and 2019, respectively, applied to adjusted net income before income taxes. The estimated effective tax rates are what the Company would be subject to and consist of the combined federal statutory tax rate and the Company's blended state tax rates.



For the Six Months Ended




June 30, 2021



June 30, 2020(1)



June 30, 2019(1)




Net
Income



Weighted
Average
Shares,
Diluted



Net
Income
per
Share,
Diluted



Net
Income



Weighted
Average
Shares,
Diluted



Net
Income
per
Share,
Diluted



Net
Income



Weighted
Average
Shares,
Diluted



Net
Income
per
Share,
Diluted


Net income (loss) attributable to
Purple Innovation Inc.(2)


$

23,402




68,341



$

0.14



$

(76,440)




25,976



$

(2.94)



$

(5,311)




8,447



$

(0.63)


Assumed exchange of shares(3)



99




459








7,325




27,455








(6,593)




44,071






Net income (loss)



23,501












(69,115)












(11,904)










Adjustments to arrive at adjusted
net income before taxes(4)



(2,458)












105,864




2,613








18,936




3,838






Adjusted net income before taxes



21,043












36,749












7,032










Adjusted income taxes(5)



(5,345)












(9,408)












(1,802)










Adjusted net income


$

15,698




68,800



$

0.23



$

27,341




56,044



$

0.49



$

5,230




56,356



$

0.09



(1) Reflects the effect of the previously disclosed restatement due to the outstanding warrants being accounted for as liabilities and recorded at fair value.


(2) Represents net income attributable to Purple Innovation, Inc. and the associated weighted average diluted shares, of Class A common stock outstanding.


(3) Assumes the full exchange of all outstanding Paired Securities for shares of Class A common stock as of the beginning of the period. Also assumes the addition of net income attributable to noncontrolling interests corresponding with the assumed exchange of the Paired Securities for shares of Class A common stock.


(4) Represents the total impact of all adjustments identified in the adjusted net income table above to arrive at adjusted income before income taxes. Also assumes the dilutive warrants, options and restricted stock as calculated in accordance with GAAP.


(5) Represents the estimated effective tax rate of 25.4%, 25.6% and 25.6% for the six months ended June 30, 2021, 2020 and 2019, respectively, applied to adjusted net income before income taxes. The estimated effective tax rates are what the Company would be subject to and consist of the combined federal statutory tax rate and the Company's blended state tax rates.


Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/purple-innovation-reports-second-quarter-2021-results-and-provides-2021-guidance-301351394.html

SOURCE Purple Innovation, Inc.

Recommended Stories

  • Why Shares of Vaxart Are Soaring Today

    Shares of clinical-stage vaccine developer Vaxart (NASDAQ: VXRT) are up again today, gaining 12.34% to $9.83 apiece as of 2:30 p.m. EDT. The stock is up 21% over the past five trading days due to greater capital inflows after the company released encouraging second-quarter earnings on Aug. 5. Vaxart managed to raise $36.2 million during the quarter via issuing new stock -- bringing its cash balance to $177.3 million.

  • Why Ballard Power, Plug Power, Bloom Energy, and Especially FuelCell Energy Stocks Popped Today

    Last week was an important week for the hydrogen fuel cell industry, with Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ: BLDP), Bloom Energy (NYSE: BE), and Plug Power (NASDAQ: PLUG) reporting earnings. FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ: FCEL) was the odd man out. It reports earnings only next month -- but even FuelCell Energy had some news to report today.

  • Why Axsome Therapeutics Stock Is Crashing Today

    Shares of Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ: AXSM), a mid-cap biotech, are down by a hefty 41.4% as of 10:08 a.m. EDT Monday morning. The drugmaker's shares are tumbling today in response to a disappointing regulatory update for AXS-05 as a potential treatment for major depressive disorder (MDD). Specifically, Axsome revealed during its 2021 second-quarter earnings release this morning that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) had notified the company on July 30, 2021 that it has identified deficiencies within the drug's regulatory application that preclude discussion of labeling and post-marketing requirements at this time.

  • Why NIO Stock Is Higher Today

    Shares of Chinese electric vehicle maker NIO (NYSE: NIO) were trading higher on Monday, after a Wall Street analyst shared an upbeat outlook for the company ahead of its second-quarter earnings report. As of 1 p.m. EDT today, NIO's American depositary shares were up about 3% from Friday's closing price. In a new note released on Monday morning, Deutsche Bank analyst Edison Yu said that he expects NIO's second-quarter results to come in above Wall Street's consensus estimate.

  • 10 Best Lithium and Phosphate Stocks to Buy Now

    In this article, we discuss the 10 best lithium and phosphate stocks to buy now. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to the 5 Best Lithium and Phosphate Stocks to Buy Now. The global efforts towards decarbonization have accelerated in the past few years with the United States […]

  • AT&T Inc. (T): Were Hedge Funds Right About This Stock?

    Before we spend countless hours researching a company, we like to analyze what insiders, hedge funds and billionaire investors think of the stock first. This is a necessary first step in our investment process because our research has shown that the elite investors’ consensus returns have been exceptional. In the following paragraphs, we find out […]

  • Why Elanco Animal Health Stock Is Falling Today

    Shares of Elanco Animal Health (NYSE: ELAN) are under pressure after the company's second-quarter earnings call. Elanco Animal Health reported second-quarter earnings results that exceeded the quarterly guidance management provided in June. Around a year ago, Elanco splashed out on the $7.6 billion acquisition of Bayer Animal Health, and investors are looking for any signs of trouble.

  • Vaccine stocks rally, DraftKings to buy Golden Nugget, Bitcoin’s weekend moves

    Yahoo Finance’s Jared Blikre reports on the day's trending tickers.

  • Here's Why Coinbase Global, Canaan, and Ebang International Were Up Big Today

    Rising prices for leading cryptocurrencies, including Bitcoin and Ethereum's Ether, are prompting big gains for crypto-related stocks in today's trading. Coinbase Global (NASDAQ: COIN), Canaan (NASDAQ: CAN), and Ebang International Holdings (NASDAQ: EBON) are among the players in the space posting significant gains in the session. Ether's token price has risen 30% over the last month, while Bitcoin's price per token has climbed roughly 29% across the stretch.

  • 3 Reasons to Buy Square, and 1 Reason to Sell

    The fintech star is still firing on all cylinders -- but its growth strategies might be too volatile for some investors.

  • AMC beats quarterly estimates, here''s how the stock is doing

    AMC Entertainment (AMC) shares are up in after-hours after the movie theater company beat on the top and bottom line for 2nd quarter.

  • Why Bitcoin Mining Stocks Were Soaring on Monday

    Shares of cryptocurrency mining stocks were soaring on Monday. Among them were BIT Mining Limited (NYSE: BTCM), Bitfarms (NASDAQ: BITF), Riot Blockchain (NASDAQ: RIOT), and CleanSpark (NASDAQ: CLSK). First, the price of Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) continued rising over the weekend and currently sits around $45,900 per bitcoin, according to CoinDesk.

  • Were Hedge Funds Right About Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (AMD)?

    Hedge funds and large money managers usually invest with a focus on the long-term horizon and, therefore, short-lived dips or bumps on the charts usually don’t make them change their opinion towards a company. This time it may be different. The coronavirus pandemic destroyed the high correlations among major industries and asset classes. We are […]

  • Lightspeed Announces Upsizing and Pricing of Public Offering of Subordinate Voting Shares

    Lightspeed Commerce Inc. ("Lightspeed" or the "Company") (NYSE: LSPD) (TSX: LSPD), the one-stop commerce platform for merchants around the world to simplify, scale and create exceptional customer experiences, today announced that the size of its previously announced public offering of subordinate voting shares in the United States and Canada has been increased to 7,700,000 subordinate voting shares at a price to the public of US$93 per share for aggregate gross proceeds to the Company of US$716,

  • Tyson raises forecast after earnings beat, Sanderson Farms agrees to buyout deal, DraftKings acquires Golden Nugget

    Myles Udland, Brian Sozzi, and Julie Hyman&nbsp;break down some trending tickers in the market, which include: Tyson Foods reporting a Q2 earnings beat that resulted in the company raising its 2021 forecast as strong demand in beef persists, DraftKings reaching an agreement to purchase online gaming business Golden Nugget for $1.56 billion, and Sanderson Farms agreeing to a buyout with Cargill and Continental Grain for $4.5 billion as chicken prices soar.

  • 10 Energy Stocks that Pay Monthly Dividends

    In this article, we will be taking a look at 10 energy monthly dividend stocks. To skip our detailed analysis of these stocks and the energy sector, you can go directly to see the 5 Energy Stocks that Pay Monthly Dividends. The years 2020 and 2021 have been extremely challenging and transformational for the global […]

  • Cloudflare's (NYSE:NET) Record Quarter is Paving the Way Towards a Profitable Future

    Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) ended the second quarter on a strong growth note. They acquired new customers and increased the services sold to their existing base. We will take a look at the long-term predictions for the company and put their earnings into perspective.

  • Is Moderna Stock A Buy After Shares Notch Another Record High?

    Is Moderna stock a buy after hitting notching new record highs after inking new supply deals for its Covid vaccine?

  • Buying Pfizer Stock Now Could Double Your Money Within 5 Years: Here's How

    Pfizer (NYSE: PFE) has been an underachiever. Sure, the company launched a successful COVID-19 vaccine and has built a large pipeline. However, its shares have lagged well behind the market for years.

  • BP p.l.c. (LON:BP.) Stock Goes Ex-Dividend In Just Three Days

    Some investors rely on dividends for growing their wealth, and if you're one of those dividend sleuths, you might be...