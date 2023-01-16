U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    3,999.09
    +15.92 (+0.40%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,302.61
    +112.61 (+0.33%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,079.16
    +78.06 (+0.71%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,887.03
    +10.97 (+0.58%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    79.53
    -0.33 (-0.41%)
     

  • Gold

    1,927.90
    +6.20 (+0.32%)
     

  • Silver

    24.61
    +0.24 (+1.00%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0872
    +0.0044 (+0.40%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.5110
    +0.0620 (+1.80%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2272
    +0.0039 (+0.32%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    127.3920
    -0.4420 (-0.35%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    21,136.51
    +474.99 (+2.30%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    491.24
    +51.18 (+11.63%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,844.07
    +50.03 (+0.64%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    25,855.38
    -264.14 (-1.01%)
     

Purple Quarter Appoints Ex-Alibaba/Lazada, Ved Prakash, as Regional CEO

·2 min read

A step to bridging the gap between companies and tech leaders in international markets

SINGAPORE, Jan. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Global Bespoke CTO Search Firm, Purple Quarter today announced Ved Prakash as the Regional CEO to oversee its operations in the newly expanded APAC, Europe and US markets. The appointment is a strategic move to bolster Purple Quarter's 2023-24 global initiatives.

Purple Quarter Appoints Ex-Alibaba/Lazada, Ved Prakash, as Regional CEO
Purple Quarter Appoints Ex-Alibaba/Lazada, Ved Prakash, as Regional CEO

 

Roopa Kumar, Group CEO & Founder shared on the appointment, "Purple Quarter's vision is to empower businesses and global leaders to accelerate their growth journey. We're excited to welcome Ved Prakash onboard as we work towards this goal. Ved is a highly regarded leader with a wealth of knowledge and experience. His deep-set understanding, stellar experience and insights will be crucial in giving us an industry edge. I am confident that Ved will usher in a new direction and approach to the team."

Ved Prakash is a multifaceted leader with a phenomenal experience in the talent acquisition and management industry. An industry veteran with 18+ years of experience, Ved has had remarkable associations with Alibaba, Lazada, Google, Flipkart, Cisco and GE.

"I wish to thank Roopa for this incredible opportunity," shared Ved Prakash, "Purple Quarter's niche offerings hold immense potential globally. The brand has had numerous excellent partnerships which make it one of the leaders in the tech executive search domain. I am thoroughly excited to build new ties and lead the brand towards a global scale."

Ved will be based out of Purple Quarter's Singapore office.

Purple Quarter's unparalleled tech network, extensive talent pool, and comprehensive end-to-end search process combined with Behavioural Metrics Model (BMM) have been instrumental in securing multiple key tech heads for businesses of scale.

About Purple Quarter

Purple Quarter is a Bespoke CTO Search firm with a global presence. In over five years, it has mapped out 10,000+ credible tech leaders and expanded with offices across the US, Singapore, UK, UAE and India. With a singular approach, Purple Quarter offers detailed insights into the Tech Leadership hiring space for startups and corporates. Having partnered with 100+ tech product companies, the brand specializes in cross-functional tech domains with dedicated teams to meet custom senior tech leadership requirements.

Visit www.purplequarter.com or connect interact@purplequarter.com

Purple_Quarter_Logo
Purple_Quarter_Logo

SOURCE Purple Quarter

Recommended Stories

  • 12 Best Oil Stocks to Buy According to Hedge Funds

    In this article, we look at the 12 best oil stocks to buy according to hedge funds. If you want to skip the detailed analysis about the oil industry, go directly to 5 best oil stocks to buy according to hedge funds. As per US Energy Information Administration, the US was categorised as the world’s […]

  • Dow Jones Futures: Market Rally Clears Resistance; Tesla's Big Transition

    The market rally has cleared key resistance. Time to take action, carefully. Tesla stock is undergoing a big transition.

  • OnlyFans — the internet platform dominated by 'sexfluencers' — isn't seeing a slowdown even as tech slumps. But it's private. Here are 3 high-growth stocks you can buy

    Sin is in.

  • Stock Market Holidays 2023: Is Wall Street Closed For Martin Luther King Jr. Day?

    Take a look at this list of stock market holidays in 2023 to find out whether the market will be open on days like Labor Day, Black Friday, Christmas Eve and more.

  • 2 Growth Stocks to Hold for the Next 10 Years

    Right now could be the best time to buy growth stocks in years. The sector plunged last year as rising interest rates led investors to rotate away from growth stocks in favor of more defensive sectors like consumer staples and bonds. The Vanguard Growth ETF plunged 34% last year, but there are signs that growth stocks could start rebounding.

  • 11 Undervalued Dividend Aristocrats To Buy Now

    In this article, we discuss 11 undervalued dividend aristocrats to buy now. You can skip our detailed analysis of dividend and value investing, and go directly to read 5 Undervalued Dividend Aristocrats To Buy Now. After engaging in tight monetary policies in 2022, central banks are expected to “pivot and signal cutting interest rates sometime” […]

  • What the Smartest Investors Know About Altria Stock

    Altria (NYSE: MO), the maker of Marlboro cigarettes, is the largest tobacco company in the United States. Today, I'll discuss three lesser-known aspects of Altria's business -- and how they might impact its future. Altria was known as the Philip Morris Companies until its rebranding in 2003.

  • 4 More REITs Trading Below Book Value And Paying Dividends

    The following real estate investment trusts (REITs) all trade below their book value, and each one pays a dividend. If the Federal Reserve ever makes the pivot back to lowering interest rates, REITs such as these may be of interest to patient investors. While the wait continues for a change in the rate environment, an investor continues to receive a dividend. That’s the idea, anyway. It may or may not work out that way, but for those interested, here are the REITs: Medical Properties Trust Inc.

  • Bearish Bets: 3 Stocks You Should Consider Shorting This Week

    Using technical analysis of the charts of those stocks, and, when appropriate, recent actions and grades from TheStreet's Quant Ratings, we zero in on three names. While we will not be weighing in with fundamental analysis, we hope this piece will give investors interested in stocks on the way down a good starting point to do further homework on the names. Greenbrier Companies recently was downgraded to Hold with a C rating by TheStreet's Quant Ratings.

  • Take Warren Buffett's Advice: Buy Stocks With These 3 Attributes

    Warren Buffett's company Berkshire Hathaway has greatly outperformed the stock market since 1965.

  • Everything You Need to Know About Rivian Stock

    Rivian isn't profitable, but it's in the right market at the right time to be a big winner for investors.

  • TipRanks ‘Perfect 10’ List: These 2 Stocks Could Blast Higher by 60% (or More)

    It’s mid-January now, and 2023 is into full swing. The holidays are behind us, and the future ahead of us has yet to be written – and what better time than now to start setting up a stock portfolio to carry into that future. The key to success remains the same as always, finding the right stocks that are primed for gains and solid returns. Recognizing them is the trick. That’s where the Smart Score comes in. Based on TipRanks’ advanced AI algorithms, the Smart Score collects data on all of Wall

  • 'We Are Entering The Best Real Estate Market Opportunity Since 2008': Why This Billionaire Investor Is Aggressively Buying Income-Producing Properties

    If you own a home or have been interested in buying one, you are aware of the sizeable U.S. residential real estate downturn. Sales numbers are dropping to their lowest rates since 2020, but interest rates continue to rise to around 6.5%. This scenario doesn’t mean investors should look to another option viewed as less volatile. Take real estate investment trusts (REITs), for example. REITs are not just a platform for investing in residential real estate, offering properties such as retail space

  • How Much Can a Retired Person Earn Without Paying Taxes?

    Many retirees plan to earn extra income to supplement their retirement spending. But how much can a retired person earn without paying taxes? The answer to this question varies based on your situation. Understanding the tax rules surrounding retiree income can … Continue reading → The post How Much Can a Retired Person Earn Without Paying Taxes? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • 3 Fantastic Stocks That Could Soar in the Coming Bull Market

    There is no such thing as a guaranteed winner on Wall Street, but these tech stocks have what it takes to generate serious returns.

  • 3 Energy Stocks to Buy for 2023 and Beyond

    It's no surprise energy stocks have been the best-performing sector in the past few years. Long before Russia invaded Ukraine, energy prices were rising. In Europe, stringent power generation regulations forced the closure of half of all coal-fired power plants, until Russia turned off the gas.

  • The number of millionaires will spike by 40% globally in the next 4 years — but most won't come from the US. Here is the country to watch (and how to invest in it)

    And how you can turn their financial success into your own.

  • The Top 3 Dividend Aristocrats for 2023

    These companies have achieved such long dividend growth streaks thanks to a meaningful business moat and resilience to recessions.

  • Momentum in AI Is Dialing Up: Here Are 2 Stocks That Analysts Like

    Artificial intelligence (AI) is already being utilized in multiple applications. From image recognition to healthcare, e-commerce to advertising to credit scoring and many other industries - all are making use of AI’s human-like capabilities. And with computing power continuously improving, it is set to get more prevalent over time. One recent example of its impact is ChatGPT – the AI chatbot developed by OpenAI and launched last November. The tool has quickly caught the public’s imagination wit

  • 2 Ultra-High-Yielding Real Estate Stocks to Buy With $1,000

    Real estate stocks got bludgeoned last year as higher interest rates weighed on their values. The average real estate investment trust (REIT) shed a quarter of its value last year, with some falling even further. One of the silver linings to falling REIT share prices is that their dividend yields rose.