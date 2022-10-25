Purpose 360: Improving Life at Home With Whirlpool

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / October 25, 2022 / We use appliances like refrigerators, dishwashers, and washing machines daily to save time and improve our quality of life - often without recognizing their impact on our lives. Aside from noticing our monthly electric or water bills, we rarely think about the environmental impact of these appliances - but Whirlpool does.

Whirlpool and its portfolio of impressive brands like KitchenAid, Maytag, and Consul understands both the environmental and social impact of its products - and has for the past 111 years. From its net zero and energy efficiency targets to a 23-year long partnership with Habitat for Humanity, Whirlpool is committed to bettering the planet while producing quality products that improve life at home. Purpose is deeply embedded in the company's operations, products, and community involvement so everyone - regardless of where they live or what they make - can have an improved life at home.

We invited Pam Klyn, Senior Vice President of Corporate Reputation & Sustainability, and Deb O'Connor, Director of Global Corporate Reputation and Community Relations, from Whirlpool to discuss the company's legacy, its House + Home programs, and how Whirlpool balances environmental impact while delivering a quality product.

Listen for more insights on:

How to bring environmental sustainability and social commitments under one umbrella.

How to communicate CSR accomplishments while maintaining humility and staying true to values.

Real challenges and lessons learned from working in and with local communities.

How to start and engage in effective internal mentoring.

