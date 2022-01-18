U.S. markets close in 6 hours 18 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,605.91
    -56.94 (-1.22%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,424.28
    -487.53 (-1.36%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,667.67
    -226.09 (-1.52%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,162.46
    +3.02 (+0.14%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    84.75
    +0.93 (+1.11%)
     

  • Gold

    1,813.20
    -3.30 (-0.18%)
     

  • Silver

    23.41
    +0.49 (+2.15%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1366
    -0.0044 (-0.39%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.8340
    +0.0620 (+3.50%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3584
    -0.0062 (-0.46%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    114.5930
    +0.0130 (+0.01%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    41,451.03
    -1,263.31 (-2.96%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    990.01
    -19.38 (-1.92%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,560.24
    -50.99 (-0.67%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,257.25
    -76.27 (-0.27%)
     

Purpose-Driven Toy Brand Melissa & Doug Accelerating FSC® Certified Materials Commitments

·3 min read

Melissa & Doug making significant strides with Project Restore sustainability initiative

WILTON, Conn., Jan. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Melissa & Doug, the global toy company known for its more than 30-year commitment to open-ended play through its primarily wooden toy portfolio, announced today that it is accelerating its commitment to sustainability. The company had originally shared its commitment to ensure 100% of paper products and more than half of its wood products sold are from responsibly managed forests by 2025.1 They will surpass that goal by producing all paper and top selling wood products in 2022 as FSC® certified.

Recognized by parents as the #1 preschool brand for sustainable toys and for wooden toys,2 Melissa & Doug launched Project Restore to further build on over three decades of caring for the environment. Melissa & Doug is a leader in the industry in responsible supply chain management, using mainly sustainable materials, such as wood and paper, across most of its toys. Last year, the company was the first major toy brand in the U.S. to earn Forest Stewardship Council® (FSC) certification for its new stationery line, which was independently certified by SCS Global Services.

"We are proud of being able to accelerate our FSC ambition by purchasing FSC-certified paper and wood products for use in 2022. By ensuring our products help forests thrive and contribute to a healthy planet, we lay a better foundation for restoring play for generations to come," says Bridgette Miller, Chief Marketing & Sustainability Officer of Melissa & Doug. "The acceleration of our FSC commitment comes at a time of uncertainty for parents and children and committing to preserve our environment is one way we can do our part to accelerate making the world a better place."

Melissa & Doug supports FSC's mission to promote environmentally sound, socially beneficial, and economically prosperous management of the world's forests. FSC certification ensures that products come from responsibly managed forests that provide environmental, social, and economic benefits, and that forests are protected for future generations.

Learn more about Project Restore and Melissa & Doug's vision to make timeless, sustainable toys for a thriving and inclusive world at melissaanddoug.com/sustainability

About Melissa & Doug
Timeless Toys. Endless Possibilities.

From classic wooden toys to crafts and pretend play, Melissa & Doug products provide a launch pad to ignite imagination and a sense of wonder in all children so they can discover their passions and their purpose. Recognized by parents as the #1 preschool brand for wooden toys, Melissa & Doug believes in making timeless, sustainable toys for a thriving and inclusive world. Melissa & Doug is proudly partnering with the American Academy of Pediatrics to foster early brain development and to champion the health benefits of open-ended play through their joint Power of Play alliance.

PRESS CONTACT:
Patricia Sabino
psabino@currentglobal.com

__________________________
1 FSC® C156584
2 Source: 360 Market Reach, January 2021

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/purpose-driven-toy-brand-melissa--doug-accelerating-fsc-certified-materials-commitments-301461513.html

SOURCE Melissa & Doug

Recommended Stories

  • Low-income families will feel it now | Opinion

    The U.S. Senate's inaction on the Build Back Better Act was felt by families across Florida last week when their Child Tax Credit (CTC) payments didn’t arrive in the mail. In fact, 91% of families in our state will lose out because of the enhanced CTC being allowed to expire.

  • Report: 35% of Michigan kids under 5 qualify for child care subsidies. Only 5% use them.

    Thirty-five percent of kids in Michigan under 5 years old were eligible for child care subsidies, but only 5% received them, an analysis finds.

  • Cardi B Takes Motherhood to New Heights, Considers New Tattoo

    Cardi B revealed on Twitter that she’s considering getting her newborn son’s name tattooed on her face. The ‘Up’ Rapper and her husband Offset, who are also parents to their 3-year-old daughter Kulture, welcomed their baby boy in September. The two have yet to reveal the baby’s name or show his face.

  • How do children really want to be entertained?

    Children said they wanted to go swimming and on bike rides amongst other things

  • Cardi B Reveals She's 'Close' to 'Tatting My Sons Name On My Face': 'I Really Wanna Do It'

    Cardi B and Offset welcomed their second child together in September and have yet to announce his name

  • How to Teach Kids About Money Before High School

    Here's how to raise kids who enter high school with a solid financial foundation.

  • How To Open Bank Accounts for Kids

    Opening a bank account for your child can be a really great opportunity to teach them about financial literacy. It gives kids a look at what a bank's function is, and enables them to set monetary...

  • 5 Best Chinese Stocks To Buy And Watch

    Hundreds of Chinese companies are listed on U.S. markets. But which are the best Chinese stocks to buy or watch right now? JD.com , Nio, Li Auto, Xpeng and BYD Co.. China is the world's most-populous nation and the second-largest economy with a booming urban middle class and amazing entrepreneurial activity.

  • Gulf Energy, Binance announce Thailand crypto partnership

    Binance, one of the world's biggest cyrptocurrency exchange by trading volume, will set up a crypto exchange with Thailand's Gulf Energy Development, both firms said on Monday. Gulf Energy in a disclosure to the stock exchange said its agreement with Binance is a response to the rapid growth in digital asset infrastructure in Thailand. Binance said it would set up the cryto exchange and related businesses in the country.

  • Koch Engineered Solutions Acquires DEPCOM Power to Build New Industry Platform in Renewables and Electrical Infrastructure Value Chain

    DEPCOM’s full-service solar power solutions will be central to Koch Industries’ development of renewable electric generation platform

  • Mutual Funds: How They Pay Dividends

    A mutual fund's dividend distributions may include both stock dividends and bond interest. They may be reinvested or taken as income.

  • China Cuts Interest Rate as Growth Risks Worsen With Omicron

    (Bloomberg) -- Sign up for the New Economy Daily newsletter, follow us @economics and subscribe to our podcast.Most Read from BloombergDeadly Strikes on UAE Upset Efforts to Ease Gulf FrictionsOne of the World’s Wealthiest Oil Exporters Is Becoming UnlivableFourth Pfizer Dose Is Insufficient to Ward Off Omicron, Israeli Trial SuggestsDjokovic Loses Shot at Tennis History as Australia Deports StarChina Cuts Interest Rate as Growth Risks Worsen With OmicronChina’s central bank cut its key interest

  • Credit Suisse Chairman to Leave After Breaking Covid-19 Travel Rules

    António Horta-Osório is leaving the bank following an investigation into his personal use of corporate aircraft and travel that violated Covid-19 quarantine rules.

  • Credit Suisse faces more upheaval after chairman's sudden exit

    Credit Suisse will stick to its strategic overhaul despite the abrupt departure of its mastermind Antonio Horta-Osorio following an internal probe into his personal conduct, including breaches of COVID-19 rules, the bank's new chairman said on Monday. Horta-Osorio leaves less than nine months after he joined the bank to help it deal with the implosion of investment firm Archegos and the insolvency of British supply chain finance company Greensill Capital, while it was still reeling from the 2020 exit of CEO Tidjane Thiam over a spying scandal. "In the years ahead the strategy will be reviewed regularly, but at the moment it's not an issue at all," Axel Lehmann, the Credit Suisse board member picked to replace Horta-Osorio, told Reuters in an interview, his first with the media since his appointment.

  • Dove soap maker Unilever signals pursuit of GSK consumer arm; shares fall

    (Reuters) -Unilever signalled on Monday it would pursue a deal for GSK's consumer business, calling it a "strong strategic fit", but Unilever shares slid more than 8%, highlighting investors' doubts about its 50-billion-pound ($68.4 billion) offer. GSK, led by Emma Walmsley, has hired Goldman Sachs and Citigroup to review Unilever's approach but it will not engage in talks unless Unilever bumps up its offer, sources familiar with the matter said. It said on Saturday Unilever's proposal "fundamentally undervalued" the consumer business, adding that it would stick to its plan of listing the division this year.

  • Crypto Spending on Luxury Products Increased by 31% in 2021: BitPay

    Crypto payment processor BitPay has revealed that an increased number of consumers are using cryptocurrencies to pay for luxury products.

  • Xi Jinping warns Fed against hiking interest rates

    Chinese President Xi Jinping took to the virtual stage at Davos to address Fed Chair Jerome Powell -- please don't lift interest rates.

  • Walmart Filings Reveal Plans to Create Cryptocurrency, NFTs

    (Bloomberg) -- Walmart Inc. is preparing to create its own cryptocurrency and collection of non-fungible tokens, filings with the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office show, setting the stage for meeting its customers in the emerging metaverse.Most Read from BloombergFourth Pfizer Dose Is Insufficient to Ward Off Omicron, Israeli Trial SuggestsDeadly Drone Strikes on UAE Raise Gulf Tensions, Roil Oil MarketOne of the World’s Wealthiest Oil Exporters Is Becoming UnlivableOlympic Ticket Sales Halted; H

  • Kohl’s Is Urged by Macellum to Make Changes or Explore Sale

    The activist investor is renewing a push to get the department-store chain to take action to boost its lagging stock, including altering its board.

  • Asian markets mixed after China reports slower growth in second half

    Shares were mixed in Asia on Monday after China reported that its economy expanded at an 8.1% annual pace in 2021, though growth slowed to half that level in the last quarter.