U.S. markets close in 5 hours 4 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,588.21
    -88.82 (-1.90%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,684.55
    -547.11 (-1.51%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,551.61
    -384.29 (-2.57%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,139.44
    -40.37 (-1.85%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    78.60
    -0.30 (-0.38%)
     

  • Gold

    1,793.60
    -3.80 (-0.21%)
     

  • Silver

    22.42
    +0.01 (+0.05%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1328
    -0.0037 (-0.33%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.7960
    +0.0250 (+1.41%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3561
    -0.0028 (-0.20%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    115.1000
    -0.4500 (-0.39%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    40,837.97
    -722.29 (-1.74%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    961.66
    -84.56 (-8.08%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,434.92
    -50.36 (-0.67%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,478.56
    -9.34 (-0.03%)
     

Purpose ESG Launches to Fund New Technologies Driving Sustainability

Purpose ESG Holdings Inc.
·3 min read

The Company will build a portfolio of investments focused on five key areas: electrification, food tech, hydrogen power, carbon capture, and the circular economy

Vancouver, B.C., Jan. 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Purpose ESG Holdings Inc. ("Purpose ESG” or the “Company”) is an investment issuer building a portfolio of technology companies that support environmental, social, and governance (ESG) outcomes. The Company is pleased to be announcing its launch and strategic focus.

Purpose ESG will place an emphasis on five key areas of innovation that are not only poised for growth but also are able to drive sustainability:

  • Electrification: energy storage systems (ESS), EV batteries, battery management systems (BMS), and industrial energy

  • Food tech: alternative protein, and urban/vertical farming

  • Hydrogen power: low-cost production, heavy road transport, and last-mile solutions

  • Carbon capture: marine/aviation fuels, blue hydrogen/methanol, and CO2 enforced concrete

  • The circular economy: biodegradable plastics, EV Battery recycling, and waste-to-energy

“We set out to build Purpose ESG with the goal of tackling some of the most important issues facing our world today,” said Young Bann, CEO of Purpose ESG. “The environmental problems we are facing have reached a critical point, and we believe that the key to transforming our world into a more sustainable one is the highly decisive and strategic deployment of capital.”

A February 2021 report from Bloomberg projected that global ESG investment is on track to exceed $53 trillion by 2025. Global climate catastrophes are having a massive impact on the world, and this has spurred widespread interest in the area and the development of new and innovative technologies.

“Our priorities are to contribute to creating a cleaner and a more livable planet while making it easy for investors to participate in the growth of this very important, and fast-growing sector,” added Bann, who spent several decades working closely with leading Korean conglomerates such as Samsung and LG as a management consultant, and also served as CEO for Hyundai Material, a Hyundai Motor Group affiliated company, and a Corporate Executive at GE. “Over the course of my career, I have developed a unique understanding of the operational strategies, and business models that can enable the successful deployment of sustainable alternatives driven by new technologies.”

The Purpose ESG team will support the growth of its portfolio with not only capital, but also with its extensive expertise and network in a range of sectors including energy, automotive, electronics, and more. Purpose ESG will work closely with each of its portfolio companies to drive their growth and success through board representation and advisory roles.

###

About Purpose ESG Holdings Inc.

Purpose ESG Holdings Inc. ("Purpose ESG") is an investment issuer with a portfolio focused on environmental, social, and governance (ESG) outcomes, with a focus on electrification, food tech, hydrogen power, carbon capture, and technologies supporting the circular economy. Purpose ESG provides its investors with the opportunity to participate in the growth of a portfolio of breakthrough technologies and value chain solutions with market leadership potential. The Company will work closely with its portfolio companies to drive their growth and success, ultimately working to build a smarter, cleaner, and more sustainable future. Learn more: https://purposeesg.com/

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS:

Young Bann

Young Bann
CEO

Contact Information:

Corporate:
Young Bann, CEO
Purpose ESG Holdings Inc.
young@purposeesg.com
778-887-8912

For investor inquiries or further information, please contact:

For media inquiries, please contact: Brittany@Exvera.com

The CSE has neither approved nor disapproved the contents of this news release. Neither the CSE nor its Market Regulator (as that term is defined in the policies of the CSE) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

This news release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any securities of Purpose ESG in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful. The securities have not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the “U.S. Securities Act”), or any state securities laws. Accordingly, the securities may not be offered or sold within the U.S. or to U.S. persons (as defined in Regulation S under the U.S. Securities Act) unless registered under the U.S. Securities Act and applicable state securities laws, or pursuant to exemptions from the registration requirements of the U.S. Securities Act and applicable state securities laws.


Recommended Stories

  • 3 Green Flags for AT&T's Future

    AT&T (NYSE: T) was once considered a stable stock for long-term investors, but it lost more than a third of its value over the past five years. The pandemic exacerbated that pain by disrupting WarnerMedia's theatrical releases and its production of new content. All those headwinds made it tough to invest in AT&T, even as its price-to-earnings ratio dropped to the single digits and its dividend yield hit an all-time high.

  • While shareholders of iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC) are in the black over 5 years, those who bought a week ago aren't so fortunate

    iRhythm Technologies, Inc. ( NASDAQ:IRTC ) shareholders might be concerned after seeing the share price drop 13% in the...

  • Seeking at Least 6% Dividend Yield? Morgan Stanley Suggests 2 Dividend Stocks to Buy

    One thing is certain already: the market environment for 2022 will not be the same as that in 2021. This may or may not be good for investors, per se, but like every shift in market conditions, it will present opportunities for those prepared to grasp them. Some factors are just reruns. COVID is rearing its ugly head again, threatening us with lockdowns and shutdowns. That’s running against the grain of a resurgent economy, an economy that is trying to gain more traction – but it’s facing headwi

  • Why ChargePoint Stock Dropped 25% Last Month

    Owners of ChargePoint Holdings (NYSE: CHPT) stock needed a strong stomach to end 2021. After a 24% gain to start the fourth quarter in October, shares of the electric-vehicle (EV) charging network company ended the year with a 25.4% drop in December, according to data from S&P Global Market Intelligence. All the ups and downs came as a bipartisan infrastructure bill was being debated in Congress.

  • Is it Still Worthy to Invest in Shopify (SHOP)?

    ClearBridge Investments, an investment management firm, published its “Select Strategy” third quarter 2021 investor letter – a copy of which can be downloaded here. The ClearBridge Select Strategy underperformed its Russell 3000 Index benchmark in the third quarter. On an absolute basis, the Strategy had gains in four of the 10 sectors in which it […]

  • Why Altria Was Smoking the Market With a 10% Gain in December

    After losing nearly one-fifth of its value between March and the end of November last year, Altria (NYSE: MO) began marching higher beginning Dec. 1 and hasn't looked back since. According to data from S&P Global Market Intelligence, the tobacco giant enjoyed a one-month gain of 11.1% in December and is up another 5% so far in 2022. There was no specific company news to account for the run up in Altria's shares, but the tobacco company was trading at a relative discount and it had reported a better-than-expected third-quarter earnings result.

  • Here’s Why You Should Consider Buying ASML Holding (ASML) Shares

    ClearBridge Investments, an investment management firm, published its “Large Cap Growth Strategy” third quarter 2021 investor letter – a copy of which can be downloaded here. The ClearBridge Large Cap Growth Strategy underperformed its Russell 1000 Growth Index benchmark during the third quarter. On an absolute basis, the Strategy had gains across four of the […]

  • 3 Top Value Stocks to Buy Right Now

    The wind is shifting away from expensive growth stocks and toward lower-priced value stocks. Here are three that look like great buys today.

  • Take-Two Is Buying Zynga for $12.7 Billion. Zynga Stock Is Soaring.

    Zynga stock was soaring following the news that it will be acquired by Take-Two Interactive in a cash-and-stock deal with an enterprise value of $12.7 billion. Zynga (ticker: ZNGA ) stock jumped 46.5% to $8.78, while Take-Two ( TTWO ) dropped 11.5% to $145.65. Under the terms of the deal, Zynga stockholders will receive $3.50 in cash and $6.36 in stock when the transaction closes, for a total of $9.86 per Zynga share.

  • Why Shares of Teladoc Sank in 2021

    Shares of virtual healthcare provider Teladoc Health (NYSE: TDOC) fell 54% last year, according to data provided by S&P Global Market Intelligence. Teladoc grew U.S. subscription members 41% in 2020. CEO Jason Gorevic knew 2020 would be a tough act to follow since so many deals were pulled forward during the pandemic.

  • A Month After the Crash, It's Time to Reevaluate DocuSign

    If DocuSign can evolve and adapt to changing e-signature market conditions, wary investors can sign on the dotted line.

  • Up 320%, This Hypergrowth Tech Stock Is a Screaming Buy

    Himax Technologies (NASDAQ: HIMX) may not be a household name in the technology sector, but this Taiwan-based company has set the stock market on fire over the past couple of years after the demand for its semiconductor chips that are used in several types of displays took off. Investors have piled into Himax stock to take advantage of multiple end markets that include smartphones, tablets, automotive, televisions, laptops, monitors, virtual reality (VR) devices, smart homes, and others that use its display drivers, touch controllers, 3D sensing solutions, and image sensors. The surprising part is that Himax stock remains dirt cheap despite reporting outstanding growth and clocking eye-popping stock market gains.

  • Stock market news live updates: Stocks slide as technology shares renew declines

    Stocks declined on Monday, with technology stocks under renewed pressure as investors anticipated higher interest rates this year and looked ahead to several economic data and earnings reports later this week.

  • Should You Still Consider Investing in Meta Platforms (FB)?

    ClearBridge Investments, an investment management firm, published its “Large Cap Growth Strategy” third quarter 2021 investor letter – a copy of which can be downloaded here. The ClearBridge Large Cap Growth Strategy underperformed its Russell 1000 Growth Index benchmark during the third quarter. On an absolute basis, the Strategy had gains across four of the […]

  • Stock Market Bleeding Continues As Indexes Break Support Levels; These Charts Still Look Good

    The stock market continued a new year's slump as the S&P 500 and Nasdaq composite fell below levels where there once was hope of a rebound.

  • FuboTV Boosts Revenue Projections. But the Stock Is Falling.

    Revenue for the fourth quarter is projected at between $215 million to $220 million, higher than FuboTV's previous guidance.

  • Tilray results beat analyst target, shares rise

    Tilray Inc. on Monday posted a second-quarter net loss attributable to shareholders of $201,000 or zero cents a share, compared to a loss of $99.9 million, or 41 cents a share, in the year-ago period. Revenue increased to $155.15 million from $129.46 million. Analysts expected Tilray to lose 9 cents a share on revenue of $170.5 million, according to a survey by FactSet. The cannabis company is also changing its name to Tilray Brands Inc. Shares of Tilray rose 4.2% in premarket trades.

  • Why Did C3.ai Stock Fall 15% in December?

    C3.ai (NYSE: AI) shares fell 15.4% in December following a disappointing earnings announcement. The company reported quarterly results on Dec. 1 and beat Wall Street's estimates for both sales and net losses. The sell-off in high-valuation growth stocks thwarted C3.ai's recovery later in the month.

  • Is PayPal Stock A Buy Right Now After Hitting A 52-Week Low?

    Top digital payments stock PayPal is one of the leading growth stocks in the current stock market. But is it a buy right now?

  • Here’s Why Lockheed Martin Landed in Vltava Fund’s Detractor List

    Vltava Fund, an investment management firm, published its fourth-quarter 2021 investor letter – a copy of which can be downloaded here. In its Q4 2021 investor letter, Vltava Fund described 2021 as a year of very strong growth in profitability among the companies they own in their portfolio, as the profits of the companies they […]