Purpose Investments Cleared to Launch First Ether ETF in the World

Purpose Investments Inc.
·4 min read

TORONTO, April 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Purpose Investments Inc. (“Purpose Investments” or “the Company”) is pleased to announce that it has been cleared by Canadian securities regulators to launch the Purpose Ether ETF (the “ETF”), the first direct custody Ether ETF in the world. The ETF is designed to provide investors with exposure to the popular cryptocurrency, Ether, by investing directly in physically settled Ether tokens. The ETF will offer three classes of units: Canadian dollar currency hedged units (ETHH), Canadian dollar non-currency hedged units (ETHH.B) and US dollar units with ticker nits (ETHH.U).

“While Bitcoin tends to get a lot of attention as it was the first major cryptocurrency, what Ether and the Ethereum ecosystem represent is one of the most exciting new technology visions today in society,” said Som Seif, founder and CEO of Purpose Investments. “By launching the first ETF in the world that directly owns and provides exposure to Ether, we are enabling every investor to have access to this unique opportunity and ecosystem.”

The ETF will be the first in the world to invest directly in physically settled Ether. Purpose Ether ETF provides investors easy and efficient access to the emerging asset class of cryptocurrency without the associated risk of self-custody within a digital wallet. Similar to the Purpose Bitcoin ETF and other physically backed gold or silver products, the ETF will always be backed directly by physically settled Ether holdings.

Purpose will act as manager of the ETF and Ether Capital Corporation (“Ether Capital”), a company with significant experience and expertise in digital assets, will act as a special consultant to Purpose.

“Our role in Purpose Ether ETF is to help make sure the more complex aspects of cryptocurrency ownership and transactions fit together,” said Brian Mosoff, CEO of Ether Capital. “We focused on addressing key issues relating to Ether custody, transactions and liquidity. Ether is the cryptocurrency we believe has the most potential for the future and is where our expertise really lies. Building this ETF is not only a natural extension to the Purpose Investments digital asset lineup, but a natural fit for us at Ether Capital working alongside Purpose.”

Ether holdings will be kept in “cold storage” - the most secure custody solution in the market. As it did with Purpose Bitcoin ETF, Purpose Investments is once again working with Gemini Trust Company, LLC as sub-custodian and CIBC Mellon Global Securities Services Company as fund administrator to provide investors with confidence regarding the safe and effective purchase, settlement, custody of Ether and administration of the ETF.

The ETF’s daily NAV will be priced based on the daily spot price of the TradeBlock ETX Index.

Purpose Ether ETF represents the evolution of the Company’s digital asset lineup, built off the success of the world’s first Bitcoin ETF, Purpose Bitcoin ETF, which launched February 18, 2021. Purpose Bitcoin ETF has attracted more than $1.4 B in assets since its launch making it one of the most successful ETF launches in history.

About Purpose Investments Inc.

Purpose Investments is an asset management company with more than $11 billion in assets under management. Purpose Investments has an unrelenting focus on client-centric innovation, offering a range of managed and quantitative investment products. Purpose Investments is led by well-known entrepreneur Som Seif and is a division of Purpose Financial, a technology focused financial services platform. Purpose Financial’s platform serves both consumers and small businesses and is dedicated to modernizing asset management, supporting the growth of independent wealth management and enabling core services to support small businesses and their entrepreneurs to be successful and grow.

For further information please contact:
Keera Hart
Keera.Hart@kaiserpartners.com
905-580-1257

Commissions, trailing commissions, management fees and expenses all may be associated with investment fund investments. Please read the prospectus and other disclosure documents before investing. Investment funds are not covered by the Canada Deposit Insurance Corporation or any other government deposit insurer. There can be no assurance that the full amount of your investment in a fund will be returned to you. If the securities are purchased or sold on a stock exchange, you may pay more or receive less than the current net asset value. Investment funds are not guaranteed, their values change frequently and past performance may not be repeated.


