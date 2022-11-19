Purpose Investments Inc. Announces 2022 Estimated Annual Income and Capital Gains Distributions
TORONTO, Nov. 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Purpose Investments Inc. (“Purpose”) today announced the estimated annual distributions of income and capital gains for its open-end exchange-traded funds and closed-end funds (the “Funds”) for the 2022 tax year. The estimated distributions represent estimated income and capital gains realized by the Funds during the year.
Please note that these are estimated amounts only as of November 18, 2022. However, circumstances may arise which would cause these estimates to change before the Funds’ tax year-end on December 15, 2022, or December 31, 2022, as applicable.
Estimated Annual Capital Gain Distributions
Details of the per unit estimated distribution amounts are as follows:
Big Banc Split Corp.
Ticker
Exchange
Estimated Annual
Big Banc Split Corp – Class A Shares
BNK
TSX
$ 1.5100
The estimated annual capital gain distribution for Big Banc Split Corp. – Class A Shares, if any, will be paid in cash. Purpose expects to announce the final 2022 annual capital gain distributions for Big Banc Split Corp. on or about January 20, 2023, if necessary.
Estimated Annual Distributions of Income
Purpose Mutual Fund Trusts
Ticker
Exchange
Estimated Annual
Purpose Crypto Opportunities ETF – ETF Units
CRYP
TSX
$0.1100
Purpose Crypto Opportunities ETF – ETF Non-Currency Hedged Units
CRYP.B
TSX
$0.1100
Purpose Crypto Opportunities ETF – ETF Non-Currency Hedged USD Units
CRYP.U
TSX
$0.1100
The estimated annual income distributions for Purpose Crypto Opportunities ETF, if any, will be paid in cash.
Purpose expects to announce the final year-end distribution amounts for Purpose Mutual Fund Trusts, with December 15, 2022, tax year-end, on or about December 21, 2022. The respective unitholders of record on December 30, 2022, will receive the 2022 annual distributions on January 5, 2023. The ex-dividend date for the 2022 annual distributions for these ETFs (Purpose Mutual Fund Trusts) will be December 29, 2022. The final year-end capital gain distributions for these funds will be paid in cash.
Purpose expects to announce the final year-end distributions for Purpose High Interest Savings ETF – ETF Units, Purpose US Cash Fund – ETF Units, and Purpose Cash Management Fund – ETF Units on or about December 30, 2022, if necessary.
Purpose expects to announce the final annual capital gain distributions for Purpose Fund Corp. and Big Banc Split Corp. on or about January 20, 2023, if necessary.
Purpose confirms that as of November 18, 2022, the following Funds are not expected to have annual capital gains distributions for the 2022 tax year:
Open-End Funds
Purpose Fund Corp. Funds:
Purpose Total Return Bond Fund
Purpose Core Dividend Fund
Purpose Tactical Hedged Equity Fund
Purpose Tactical Hedged Equity Fund – Non-Currency Hedged
Purpose Premium Money Market Fund
Purpose Real Estate Income Fund
Purpose Best Ideas Fund
Purpose Best Ideas Fund – Non-Currency Hedged
Purpose Monthly Income Fund
Purpose Premium Yield Fund
Purpose Premium Yield Fund – Non-Currency Hedged
Purpose Conservative Income Fund
Purpose Diversified Real Asset Fund
Purpose International Tactical Hedged Equity Fund
Purpose Enhanced Dividend Fund
Purpose Canadian Financial Income Fund
Purpose Canadian Income Growth Fund
Purpose Canadian Equity Growth Fund
Purpose Behavioural Opportunities Fund
Purpose Core Equity Income Fund
Purpose Tactical Asset Allocation Fund
Purpose Structured Equity Yield Plus Fund
Purpose Mutual Funds Limited Funds:
Purpose Global Innovators Fund
Purpose Global Bond Class
Purpose Enhanced Premium Yield Fund
Purpose Global Resource Fund
Purpose Special Opportunities Fund
Purpose Structured Equity Portfolio
Purpose Structured Equity Growth Fund
Purpose Mutual Fund Trusts:
Purpose Bitcoin ETF
Purpose Bitcoin Yield ETF
Purpose Ether ETF
Purpose Ether Yield ETF
Purpose High Interest Savings ETF
Purpose US Cash Fund
Purpose Cash Management Fund
Purpose Money Market Fund
Purpose Global Bond Fund
Purpose US Dividend Fund
Purpose US Dividend Fund – Non-Currency Hedged
Purpose International Dividend Fund
Purpose Emerging Markets Dividend Fund
Purpose Multi-Strategy Market Neutral Fund
Purpose Global Climate Opportunities Fund
Purpose Gold Bullion Fund
Purpose Silver Bullion Fund
Purpose Global Flexible Credit Fund
Purpose Credit Opportunities Fund
Purpose Canadian Preferred Share Fund
Purpose US Preferred Share Fund
Purpose US Preferred Share Fund- Non-Currency Hedged
Purpose Strategic Yield Fund
Purpose Multi-Asset Income Fund
Purpose Marijuana Opportunities Fund
Black Diamond Global Enhanced Income Fund
Black Diamond Distressed Opportunities Fund
Black Diamond Global Equity Fund
Black Diamond Impact Core Equity Fund
Purpose Healthcare Innovation Yield Fund
Longevity Pension Fund
Closed-End Funds:
Canadian Investment Grade Preferred Share Fund
OM Funds:
Purpose Specialty Lending Trust
About Purpose Investments
Purpose Investments is an asset management company with over $14 billion in assets under management. Purpose Investments has an unrelenting focus on client-centric innovation and offers a range of managed and quantitative investment products. Purpose Investments is led by well-known entrepreneur Som Seif and is a division of Purpose Unlimited, an independent technology-driven financial services company.
Commissions, trailing commissions, management fees and expenses all may be associated with investment fund investments. Please read the prospectus and other disclosure documents before investing. Investment funds are not covered by the Canada Deposit Insurance Corporation or any other government deposit insurer. There can be no assurance that the full amount of your investment in a fund will be returned to you. If the securities are purchased or sold on a stock exchange, you may pay more or receive less than the current net asset value. Investment funds are not guaranteed, their values change frequently and past performance may not be repeated.