Purpose Investments Inc. Announces April 2023 Distributions
TORONTO, April 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Purpose Investments Inc. (“Purpose”) is pleased to announce distributions for the month of April 2023 for its open-end exchange-traded funds and closed-end funds (“the Funds”).
The ex-distribution date for all ETFs is April 25, 2023, with the exception of Purpose Bitcoin Yield ETF and Purpose Ether Yield ETF, which will have an ex-distribution date of April 26, 2023, as well as Purpose High Interest Savings Fund and Purpose US Cash Fund, which have an ex-distribution date of April 27, 2023. The ex-distribution date for all closed-end funds is April 27, 2023.
Open-End Funds
Ticker
Distribution
Record
Payable
Distribution
Purpose Core Dividend Fund - ETF Series
$0.10501
04/26/2023
05/05/2023
Monthly
Purpose Enhanced Dividend Fund – ETF Series
PDIV
$0.09501
04/26/2023
05/05/2023
Monthly
Purpose Total Return Bond Fund - ETF Series
PBD
$0.05901
04/26/2023
05/05/2023
Monthly
Purpose Real Estate Income Fund – ETF Series
PHR
$0.07201
04/26/2023
05/05/2023
Monthly
Purpose Monthly Income Fund - ETF Series
PIN
$0.08301
04/26/2023
05/05/2023
Monthly
Purpose Premium Yield Fund – ETF Series
PYF
$0.11001
04/26/2023
05/05/2023
Monthly
Purpose Premium Yield Fund Non-Currency Hedged USD – ETF Series
PYF.U
US $ 0.16501
04/26/2023
05/05/2023
Monthly
Purpose Premium Yield Fund Non-Currency Hedged – ETF Series
PYF.B
$0.12301
04/26/2023
05/05/2023
Monthly
Purpose Canadian Financial Income Fund – ETF Series
BNC
$0.10251
04/26/2023
05/05/2023
Monthly
Purpose Conservative Income Fund – ETF Series
PRP
$0.06001
04/26/2023
05/05/2023
Monthly
Purpose Enhanced Premium Yield Fund – ETF Series
PAYF
$0.13751
04/26/2023
05/05/2023
Monthly
Purpose International Dividend Fund – ETF Units
PID
$0.0780
04/26/2023
05/05/2023
Monthly
Purpose Global Bond Fund – ETF Units
BND
$0.0665
04/26/2023
05/05/2023
Monthly
Purpose High Interest Savings Fund – ETF Units
PSA
$0.1858
04/27/2023
05/05/2023
Monthly
Purpose US Cash Fund – ETF Units
PSU.U
US$ 0.3863
04/27/2023
05/05/2023
Monthly
Purpose Strategic Yield Fund – ETF Units
SYLD
$0.0970
04/26/2023
05/05/2023
Monthly
Purpose Multi-Asset Income Fund – ETF Units
PINC
$0.0840
04/26/2023
05/05/2023
Monthly
Purpose Global Bond Class – ETF Units
IGB
$0.06781
04/26/2023
05/05/2023
Monthly
Purpose Canadian Preferred Share Fund – ETF Units
RPS
$0.0950
04/26/2023
05/05/2023
Monthly
Purpose Core Equity Income Fund – ETF Series
RDE
$0.08001
04/26/2023
05/05/2023
Monthly
Purpose US Preferred Share Fund – ETF Units
RPU
$0.0940
04/26/2023
05/05/2023
Monthly
Purpose US Preferred Share Fund Non-Currency Hedged – ETF Units2
RPU.B / RPU.U
$0.0940
04/26/2023
05/05/2023
Monthly
Purpose Emerging Markets Dividend Fund – ETF Units
REM
$0.0950
04/26/2023
05/05/2023
Monthly
Purpose Global Flexible Credit Fund – ETF Units
FLX
$0.0297
04/26/2023
05/05/2023
Monthly
Purpose Global Flexible Credit Fund - Non-Currency Hedged USD – ETF Units
FLX.U
US$ 0.0375
04/26/2023
05/05/2023
Monthly
Purpose Global Flexible Credit Fund - Non-Currency Hedged – ETF Units
FLX.B
$0.0365
04/26/2023
05/05/2023
Monthly
Black Diamond Global Equity Fund – ETF Units
BDEQ
$0.0112
04/26/2023
05/05/2023
Monthly
Black Diamond Distressed Opportunities Fund – ETF Units
BDOP
$0.0075
04/26/2023
05/05/2023
Monthly
Purpose Credit Opportunities Fund – ETF Units
CROP
$0.0875
04/26/2023
05/05/2023
Monthly
Purpose Credit Opportunities Fund – ETF USD Units
CROP.U
US$ 0.0975
04/26/2023
05/05/2023
Monthly
Purpose Bitcoin Yield ETF – ETF Units
BTCY
$0.0400
04/26/2023
05/05/2023
Monthly
Purpose Bitcoin Yield ETF – ETF Non-Currency hedged Units
BTCY.B
$0.0450
04/26/2023
05/05/2023
Monthly
Purpose Bitcoin Yield ETF – ETF Units Non-Currency Hedged USD Units
BTCY.U
US$ 0.0530
04/26/2023
05/05/2023
Monthly
Purpose Ether Yield ETF – ETF Units
ETHY
$0.0315
04/26/2023
05/05/2023
Monthly
Purpose Ether Yield ETF – ETF Non-Currency hedged Units
ETHY.B
$0.0385
04/26/2023
05/05/2023
Monthly
Purpose Ether Yield ETF – ETF Units Non-Currency Hedged USD Units
ETHY.U
US$ 0.0420
04/26/2023
05/05/2023
Monthly
Purpose Healthcare Innovation Yield ETF – ETF Units
HEAL
$0.1330
04/26/2023
05/05/2023
Monthly
Alphabet (GOOGL) Yield Shares Purpose ETF
YGOG
$0.1833
04/26/2023
05/05/2023
Monthly
Amazon (AMZN) Yield Shares Purpose ETF
YAMZ
$0.2000
04/26/2023
05/05/2023
Monthly
Apple (AAPL) Yield Shares Purpose ETF
APLY
$0.1667
04/26/2023
05/05/2023
Monthly
Berkshire Hathaway (BRK) Yield Shares Purpose ETF
BRKY
$0.1000
04/26/2023
05/05/2023
Monthly
Tesla (TSLA) Yield Shares Purpose ETF
YTSL
$0.3067
04/26/2023
05/05/2023
Monthly
Closed-End Funds
Ticker
Distribution
Record
Payable
Distribution
Canadian Investment Grade Preferred Share Fund – Class T
RIGP.UN
$0.1146
04/28/2023
05/12/2023
Monthly
Big Banc Split Corp – Class A
BNK
$0.06621
04/28/2023
05/12/2023
Monthly
Big Banc Split Corp – Preferred Shares
BNK.PR.A
$0.05001
04/28/2023
05/12/2023
Monthly
Estimated April 2023 Distributions for Purpose Cash Management Fund
The April 2023 distribution rate for Purpose Cash Management Fund is estimated to be as follows:
Fund Name
Ticker
Estimated
Record
Payable
Distribution
Purpose Cash Management Fund - ETF Units
MNY
$0.3584
04/27/2023
05/05/2023
Monthly
Purpose expects to issue a press release on or about April 26, 2023, which will provide the final distribution rate for Purpose Cash Management Fund. The ex-distribution date will be April 27, 2023.
(1) Dividend is designated as an “eligible” Canadian dividend for purposes of the Income Tax Act (Canada) and any similar provincial and territorial legislation.
(2) Purpose US Preferred Share Fund Non-Currency Hedged – ETF Units have both a CAD and USD purchase option. Distribution per unit is declared in CAD; however, the USD purchase option (RPU.U) distribution will be made in the USD equivalent. Conversion into USD will use the end-of-day foreign exchange rate prevailing on the ex-distribution date.
About Purpose Investments Inc.
Purpose Investments is an asset management company with approximately $16 billion in assets under management. Purpose Investments has an unrelenting focus on client-centric innovation and offers a range of managed and quantitative investment products. Purpose Investments is led by well-known entrepreneur Som Seif and is a division of Purpose Unlimited, an independent technology-driven financial services company.
For further information, please contact:
Keera Hart
Keera.Hart@kaiserpartners.com
905-580-1257
Commissions, trailing commissions, management fees and expenses all may be associated with investment fund investments. Please read the prospectus and other disclosure documents before investing. Investment funds are not covered by the Canada Deposit Insurance Corporation or any other government deposit insurer. There can be no assurance that the full amount of your investment in a fund will be returned to you. If the securities are purchased or sold on a stock exchange, you may pay more or receive less than the current net asset value. Investment funds are not guaranteed, their values change frequently and past performance may not be repeated.