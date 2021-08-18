U.S. markets closed

Purpose Investments Inc. Announces August Distributions

Purpose Investments Inc.
·4 min read

TORONTO, Aug. 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Purpose Investments Inc. is pleased to announce the following distributions for the month of August 2021. The ex-distribution date for all ETFs is August 26, 2021, with the exception of Purpose High Interest Savings ETF and Purpose US Cash Fund, which have an ex-distribution date of August 30, 2021. The ex-distribution date for all closed-end funds is August 30, 2021.

Open-End Funds

Ticker
Symbol

Distribution
per
share/unit

Record
Date

Payable
Date

Distribution
Frequency

Purpose Core Dividend Fund - ETF Series

PDF

$0.08501

08/27/2021

09/08/2021

Monthly

Purpose Enhanced Dividend Fund – ETF Series

PDIV

$0.05221

08/27/2021

09/08/2021

Monthly

Purpose Total Return Bond Fund - ETF Series

PBD

$0.05201

08/27/2021

09/08/2021

Monthly

Purpose Real Estate Income Fund – ETF Series

PHR

$0.07201

08/27/2021

09/08/2021

Monthly

Purpose Monthly Income Fund - ETF Series

PIN

$0.08301

08/27/2021

09/08/2021

Monthly

Purpose Premium Yield Fund – ETF Series

PYF

$0.08301

08/27/2021

09/08/2021

Monthly

Purpose Premium Yield Fund Non-Currency Hedged USD – ETF Series

PYF.U

US $ 0.08851

08/27/2021

09/08/2021

Monthly

Purpose Premium Yield Fund Non-Currency Hedged – ETF Series

PYF.B

$0.08851

08/27/2021

09/08/2021

Monthly

Purpose Canadian Financial Income Fund – ETF Series

BNC

$0.08501

08/27/2021

09/08/2021

Monthly

Purpose Conservative Income Fund – ETF Series

PRP

$0.05401

08/27/2021

09/08/2021

Monthly

Purpose Enhanced Premium Yield Fund – ETF Series

PAYF

$0.11811

08/27/2021

09/08/2021

Monthly

Purpose International Dividend Fund – ETF Units

PID

$0.0780

08/27/2021

09/08/2021

Monthly

Purpose US Dividend Fund – ETF Units

PUD

$0.0650

08/27/2021

09/08/2021

Monthly

Purpose US Dividend Fund Non-Currency Hedged – ETF Units

PUD.B

$0.0760

08/27/2021

09/08/2021

Monthly

Purpose Global Bond Fund – ETF Units

BND

$0.0585

08/27/2021

09/08/2021

Monthly

Purpose High Interest Savings ETF

PSA

$0.0250

08/30/2021

09/08/2021

Monthly

Purpose US Cash Fund – ETF Units

PSU.U

US$ 0.0188

08/30/2021

09/08/2021

Monthly

Purpose Strategic Yield Fund – ETF Units

SYLD

$0.0970

08/27/2021

09/08/2021

Monthly

Purpose Multi-Asset Income Fund – ETF Units

PINC

$0.0840

08/27/2021

09/08/2021

Monthly

Purpose Global Bond Class – ETF Units

IGB

$0.06021

08/27/2021

09/08/2021

Monthly

Purpose Canadian Preferred Share Fund – ETF Units

RPS

$0.0950

08/27/2021

09/08/2021

Monthly

Purpose Core Equity Income Fund – ETF Series

RDE

$0.06501

08/27/2021

09/08/2021

Monthly

Purpose US Preferred Share Fund – ETF Units

RPU

$0.0940

08/27/2021

09/08/2021

Monthly

Purpose US Preferred Share Fund Non-Currency Hedged – ETF Units2

RPU.B / RPU.U

$0.0940

08/27/2021

09/08/2021

Monthly

Purpose Emerging Markets Dividend Fund – ETF Units

REM

$0.0580

08/27/2021

09/08/2021

Monthly

Purpose Floating Rate Income Fund – ETF Units

FLOT

$0.0297

08/27/2021

09/08/2021

Monthly

Purpose Floating Rate Income Fund - Non-Currency Hedged USD – ETF Units

FLOT.U

US$ 0.0375

08/27/2021

09/08/2021

Monthly

Purpose Floating Rate Income Fund - Non-Currency Hedged – ETF Units

FLOT.B

$0.0365

08/27/2021

09/08/2021

Monthly

Black Diamond Global Equity Fund – ETF Units

BDEQ

$0.0112

08/27/2021

09/08/2021

Monthly

Black Diamond Distressed Opportunities Fund – ETF Units

BDOP

$0.0075

08/27/2021

09/08/2021

Monthly

Purpose Global Climate Opportunities Fund – ETF Units

CLMT

$0.0100

08/27/2021

09/08/2021

Monthly

Closed-End Funds

Ticker
Symbol

Distribution
per
share/unit

Record
Date

Payable
Date

Distribution
Frequency

Investment Grade Managed Duration Income Fund – Class T

PFU.UN

$0.0417

08/31/2021

09/15/2021

Monthly

U.S. Banks Income & Growth Fund – Class T

PUB.UN

$0.0417

08/31/2021

09/15/2021

Monthly

Canadian Investment Grade Preferred Share Fund – Class T

RIGP.UN

$0.1146

08/31/2021

09/15/2021

Monthly

Big Banc Split Corp – Class A

BNK

$0.0662

08/31/2021

09/15/2021

Monthly

Big Banc Split Corp – Preferred Shares

BNK.PR.A

$0.0500

08/31/2021

09/15/2021

Monthly


(1)

Dividend is designated as an “eligible” Canadian dividend for purposes of the Income Tax Act (Canada) and any similar provincial and territorial legislation.

(2)

Purpose US Preferred Share Fund Non-Currency Hedged – ETF Units have both a CAD and USD purchase option. Distribution per unit is declared in CAD, however, the USD purchase option (RPU.U) distribution will be made in the USD equivalent. Conversion into USD will use the end-of-day foreign exchange rate prevailing on the ex-distribution date.

About Purpose Investments Inc.

Purpose Investments is an asset management company with more than $11 billion in assets under management. Purpose Investments has an unrelenting focus on client-centric innovation, and offers a range of managed and quantitative investment products. Purpose Investments is led by well-known entrepreneur Som Seif and is a division of Purpose Financial, an independent technology-driven financial services company.

For further information please contact:
Keera Hart
Keera.Hart@kaiserpartners.com
905-580-1257

Commissions, trailing commissions, management fees and expenses all may be associated with investment fund investments. Please read the prospectus and other disclosure documents before investing. Investment funds are not covered by the Canada Deposit Insurance Corporation or any other government deposit insurer. There can be no assurance that the full amount of your investment in a fund will be returned to you. If the securities are purchased or sold on a stock exchange, you may pay more or receive less than the current net asset value. Investment funds are not guaranteed, their values change frequently and past performance may not be repeated.


