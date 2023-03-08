U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    3,992.25
    +2.50 (+0.06%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    32,895.00
    +31.00 (+0.09%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    12,179.50
    +10.50 (+0.09%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,882.20
    +2.40 (+0.13%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    77.49
    -0.09 (-0.12%)
     

  • Gold

    1,817.40
    -2.60 (-0.14%)
     

  • Silver

    20.08
    -0.12 (-0.61%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0550
    -0.0002 (-0.02%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.9750
    -0.0080 (-0.20%)
     

  • Vix

    19.59
    +0.98 (+5.27%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1832
    -0.0001 (-0.00%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    137.3240
    +0.2330 (+0.17%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    22,189.92
    -290.03 (-1.29%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    504.68
    -6.34 (-1.24%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,919.48
    -10.31 (-0.13%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,421.00
    +111.84 (+0.40%)
     

Purpose Investments Inc. Announces Correction to the Press Release Related to Changes to Its Website and Clarification to Its ESG Policy

Purpose Investments Inc.
·5 min read
Purpose Investments Inc.
Purpose Investments Inc.

TORONTO, March 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Purpose Investments Inc. (“Purpose Investments” or “the Company”) is announcing a correction to its earlier press release dated March 7, 2023, which aimed to clarify the firm’s ESG policy as it relates to funds managed by the Company. This press release updates the list of all Purpose Investments funds that do not fall under the ESG classification.

Webpage

Update

Nature and Implication of Errors

https://www.purposeinvest.com/thoughtful/purpose-investments-continues-mission-to-create-success-for-canadians-by-fully-integrating-environmental-social-and-governance-esg-principles

Purpose added a disclaimer specifically stating that this was a point-in-time publication and that updated information can be found on each fund’s respective webpage; and provided a link to Purpose’s updated ESG Policy.

Appropriate disclaimers were aligned across the listed ESG-related articles.

Purpose believes that the publication of a date alongside this blog post made it sufficiently clear to readers that this publication was always meant to be a point-in-time post. However, some readers may not have made this inference, which may have led them to believe that Purpose’s point-in-time views regarding ESG would apply indefinitely.

The corrections make it explicit that this is a point-in-time publication.

https://www.purposeinvest.com/funds/purpose-global-climate-opportunities-fund/knowledge-base/esg-diaries-five-things-weve-learned-about-our-approach

Purpose added a disclaimer specifically stating that this was a point-in-time publication and that updated information can be found on each fund’s respective webpage; and provided a link to Purpose’s updated ESG Policy.

Appropriate disclaimers were aligned across the listed ESG-related articles.

Purpose believes that the publication of a date alongside this blog post made it sufficiently clear to readers that this publication was always meant to be a point-in-time post. However, some readers may not have made this inference, which may have led them to believe that Purpose’s point-in-time views regarding ESG would apply indefinitely.

The corrections make it explicit that this is a point-in-time publication.

https://www.purposeinvest.com/about

Purpose replaced the phrase “ESG Always” from the “Principles of Purpose” section.

The section is now headed “ESG Conscious,” and the text under that heading reads as:

“We do not believe investors should have to sacrifice returns for sustainability. This is why we integrate environmental, social, and governance factors into a specific subset of our fund lineup where we believe it fits well with the investment strategy. In these cases, when we allocate capital for investors, we seek to generate returns based on performance while also considering the risks and opportunities arising from ESG factors.”   

Purpose believes that, read together, its disclosure regarding ESG made sufficiently clear that ESG integration is applied wherever possible, subject to the qualifications listed in those publications. However, a reader who read this page in isolation might have understood the phrase “ESG Always” to mean that Purpose “always” integrates ESG in a literal way.

The corrections make it clear that Purpose is ESG Conscious.

https://www.purposeinvest.com/esg

Purpose updated existing ESG Policy page to more closely align with fund prospectus disclosure and incorporate guidance from the CSA Staff Notice 81-334 ESG-Related Investment Fund Disclosure. The ESG Policy sets out how ESG strategies are applied, evaluated, and monitored for the Purpose ESG-Related Funds.

Purpose updated its existing ESG Vision to the ESG Policy. Readers may have previously been confused as to how Purpose incorporates guidance from the CSA regarding ESG, which is now reflected in the updated Policy.

The updates outlined above were requested by the Staff of the Ontario Securities Commission in connection with the Staff’s issue-oriented review of ESG-Related Funds.  The following list includes all Purpose Investments Funds that do not fall under the ESG classification.

Fund Name

Black Diamond Distressed Opportunities Fund

Black Diamond Global Enhanced Income Fund

Black Diamond Global Equity Fund

Canadian Investment Grade Preferred Share Fund

Purpose Credit Opportunities Fund

Purpose Global Flexible Credit Fund

Purpose Total Return Bond Fund

Purpose Gold Bullion Fund

Purpose Silver Bullion Fund

Purpose Cash Management Fund

Purpose High Interest Savings Fund

Purpose Premium Money Market Fund

Purpose US Cash Fund

Purpose Bitcoin ETF

Purpose Bitcoin Yield ETF

Purpose Crypto Opportunities ETF

Purpose Ether ETF

Purpose Ether Yield ETF

Big Banc Split Corp.

Purpose Behavioural Opportunities Fund

Purpose Best Ideas Fund

Purpose Canadian Equity Growth Fund

Purpose Global Innovators Fund

Purpose Canadian Financial Income Fund

Purpose Canadian Income Growth Fund

Purpose Emerging Markets Dividend Fund

Purpose Healthcare Innovation Yield Fund

Purpose Monthly Income Fund

Purpose Tactical Asset Allocation Fund

Longevity Pension Fund

Purpose Structured Equity Growth Fund

Purpose Structured Equity Yield Plus Fund

Purpose Structured Equity Yield Portfolio

Alphabet (GOOGL) Yield Shares Purpose ETF

Amazon (AMZN) Yield Shares Purpose ETF

Apple (AAPL) Yield Shares Purpose ETF

Berkshire Hathaway (BRK) Yield Shares Purpose ETF

Tesla (TSLA) Yield Shares Purpose ETF

About Purpose Investments
Purpose Investments is an asset management company with over $15 billion in assets under management. Purpose Investments has an unrelenting focus on client-centric innovation and offers a range of managed and quantitative investment products. Purpose Investments is led by well-known entrepreneur Som Seif and is a division of Purpose Unlimited, an independent technology-driven financial services company.

For further information, please contact:
Keera Hart
keera.hart@kaiserpartners.com
905-580-1257

Commissions, management fees and expenses all may be associated with investment fund investments. Please read the prospectus and other disclosure documents before investing. There can be no assurance that the full amount of your investment in a fund will be returned to you. If the securities are purchased or sold on a stock exchange, you may pay more or receive less than the current net asset value. Investment funds are not guaranteed, their values change frequently and past performance may not be repeated. Fund distribution levels and frequencies are not guaranteed and may vary at the Purpose Investment’s sole discretion.

Information contained on this page was published at a specific point in time. Upon publication, it is believed to be accurate and reliable, however, we cannot guarantee that it is complete or current at all times. The information provided is subject to change without notice, and updated information can be found on each fund’s specific webpage. Purpose’s ESG policy can be found at https://www.purposeinvest.com/esg.



Recommended Stories

  • Rivian Stuns Investors With Very Bad News

    The EV upstart, seen as a serious rival to Tesla, plans to raise additional capital to finance its operations. The stock falls.

  • This 11.8%-Yielding ETF Pays Large Monthly Dividends

    There are few things investors enjoy more than receiving a dividend payment each quarter. However, a popular ETF from JPMorgan, the JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI), takes this approach and does it one better by paying investors a dividend on a monthly basis. Not only that, but JEPI’s dividend yield is a massive 11.8% on a trailing basis, which is more than seven times the average yield for the S&P 500 of 1.65% and nearly three times the yield that investors can get from 10-yea

  • Cathie Wood and Ken Griffin Have One Thing in Common: They Both Bet on These Stocks

    In 2022, Cathie Wood and Ken Griffin’s paths couldn’t have diverged any more sharply. While Wood’s bet on innovative growth-flavored stocks proved disastrous with her flagship ARKK fund posting huge losses, Griffin’s Citadel hedge fund notched profits of $16 billion – the most Wall Street had ever seen. But while the two famous investors’ fortunes differed dramatically last year, the pair have some things in common; both try to beat the market using singular techniques whether it’s Wood’s pencha

  • Berkshire Buys More Occidental

    The purchases, which occurred on Friday, Monday and Tuesday (today), were made at prices ranging from about $59 to $62 a share and are Berkshire’s first purchases since the end of the third quarter. Berkshire also owns around $27 billion in Chevron stock (ticker: CVX). Berkshire Hathaway (BRK/A, BRK/B) now holds a roughly 22.1% stake in Occidental Petroleum (OXY), whose shares were down 1.4% Tuesday to $60.85.

  • Seeking 9% Dividend Yield? Here Are 2 Dividend Stocks George Soros Is Holding for Income Growth

    While 2023 is still relatively young, the markets have already proved to be extremely difficult to navigate this year. Bullish in January, bearish in February and back to the bull again so far in March, the swings make it impossible to know what’s up next. One simple solution to help make sense of the confusion is to just take a leaf out of the “legendary investor” playbook. And hardly any come more legendary than George Soros. Some quarters might not be too keen on the “man who broke the bank o

  • Bond-market recession gauge plunges to triple digits below zero and reaches fresh four-decade milestone

    The spread between 2- and 10-year Treasury yields plunges to minus 103.7 basis points, a level not seen since Sept. 22, 1981.

  • Three Dividend Stocks to Consider Now: Morningstar

    The firm's analysts give them all wide moats, meaning they will have competitive advantages for at least 20 years.

  • Dow Jones Tumbles Over 500 Points On 'Faster' Fed Chief Powell; Tesla Falls Below Key Level

    Fed chief Jerome Powell signaled rate hikes will go higher and faster than previously expected. The major indexes fell sharply.

  • Hawkish Powell puts 50 bp Fed rate hikes back on table

    The Federal Reserve will likely need to raise interest rates more than expected in response to recent strong data and is prepared to move in larger steps if the "totality" of incoming information suggests tougher measures are needed to control inflation, Fed Chair Jerome Powell told U.S. lawmakers on Tuesday. "The latest economic data have come in stronger than expected, which suggests that the ultimate level of interest rates is likely to be higher than previously anticipated," Powell said in prepared remarks for a hearing before the Senate Banking Committee. U.S. stocks sold off, Treasury yields rose and the dollar extended a gain after Powell's comments, his first since inflation unexpectedly jumped in January and the U.S. government reported an unusually large increase in payroll jobs for that month.

  • High Rates’ Pain Is Others’ Gain: Here Are 2 Stocks That Could Benefit From the Fed’s Tightening Policy

    Inflation remains high, and that was on the mind of Jerome Powell as the Federal Reserve chair gave testimony to the Senate Banking committee today. Powell made it clear that the central bank is likely to lift interest rates higher than previously anticipated. Currently, the Fed’s key funds rate is set in the range of 4.5% to 4.75%. “Although inflation has been moderating in recent months, the process of getting inflation back to 2% has a long way to go, and is likely to be bumpy… The latest eco

  • CrowdStrike Earnings Top Estimates, Revenue Outlook Well Above Views

    CrowdStrike reported Q4 profit and sales that topped estimates while revenue guidance came in well above Wall Street targets.

  • Is NIO Inc. (NIO) a Buy as Wall Street Analysts Look Optimistic?

    The average brokerage recommendation (ABR) for NIO Inc. (NIO) is equivalent to a Buy. The overly optimistic recommendations of Wall Street analysts make the effectiveness of this highly sought-after metric questionable. So, is it worth buying the stock?

  • Petrobras (PBR) Q4 Earnings Beat Estimates But Revenues Falter

    At the end of 2022, Petrobras (PBR) had a net debt of $41,516 million, down from $47,626 million a year ago and $47,483 million as of Sep 30, 2022.

  • US Banks Are Finally Being Forced to Raise Rates on Deposits

    (Bloomberg) -- US banks are being forced to do something they haven’t done for 15 years: fight for deposits.Most Read from BloombergHolding Cash Will Be a Winning Strategy in 2023, Investors SayTrump’s Threat of a Third-Party Run Is Undercut by ‘Sore Loser’ LawsUS Banks Are Finally Being Forced to Raise Rates on DepositsTesla Slashes Model S and X Prices for the Second Time This YearTesla’s China Price War Sparks $18 Billion BYD Rout: Tech WatchAfter years of earning next to nothing, depositors

  • GE stock has skyrocketed 80% in 5 months — JPMorgan says that's a problem

    GE's stock is too richly valued, warns the influential JPM coverage team.

  • 20 income-building stocks that the numbers say could become elite Dividend Aristocrats

    DEEP DIVE Back in January, we took a deep look into three groups of Dividend Aristocrat stocks to show which ones had increased their payouts most significantly over the past five years. Now it is time for a follow-up on other companies that have the potential to earn the Aristocrat distinction.

  • Google middle managers hoping for a big promotion better think again

    CEO Sundar Pichai is cutting back on large pay rises, as investors demand management take more forceful action to reduce its bloated cost base.

  • Silvergate in talks with FDIC officials on ways to salvage bank - Bloomberg News

    The company late on Friday said that effective immediately it made a "risk-based decision" to discontinue the Silvergate Exchange Network, which enabled round-the-clock transfers between investors and crypto exchanges, unlike traditional bank wires, which can often take days to settle. U.S. regulators have been sent to the headquarters of Silvergate as the company looks for a way to stay in business, the report said. One possible option involves lining up crypto-industry investors to help Silvergate shore up its liquidity, the report said.

  • Billionaire Charlie Munger's Investment Advice Could Make Gen Z Rich — With A Little Patience

    Charlie Munger is the billionaire extraordinaire who wears many hats, including being the director of Daily Journal Corp. and the longtime vice chairman of the legendary Warren Buffett's holding firm Berkshire Hathaway Inc. His decades-long experience in investing and finance makes him a force to be reckoned with. Munger has some advice for young investors who are looking to make their mark in the world of finance. He's warning the latest batch of college grads that getting rich and staying that

  • ‘I finally woke up to reality.’ I’ve been paying a percentage of my investments to a financial adviser for years now, but I don’t think it’s worth it. Is a 1% fee really fair?

    “After too many years of paying for oversight, I finally woke up to the reality that it cannot be in the investor’s best interest as long as the manager is rewarded for assets under management.” Well, firstly the AUM model — which stands for assets under management and is often a flat 1% of one’s assets — isn’t without controversy.