Purpose Investments Inc. Announces Correction to the Press Release Related to Changes to Its Website and Clarification to Its ESG Policy
TORONTO, March 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Purpose Investments Inc. (“Purpose Investments” or “the Company”) is announcing a correction to its earlier press release dated March 7, 2023, which aimed to clarify the firm’s ESG policy as it relates to funds managed by the Company. This press release updates the list of all Purpose Investments funds that do not fall under the ESG classification.
Webpage
Update
Nature and Implication of Errors
https://www.purposeinvest.com/thoughtful/purpose-investments-continues-mission-to-create-success-for-canadians-by-fully-integrating-environmental-social-and-governance-esg-principles
Purpose added a disclaimer specifically stating that this was a point-in-time publication and that updated information can be found on each fund’s respective webpage; and provided a link to Purpose’s updated ESG Policy.
Purpose believes that the publication of a date alongside this blog post made it sufficiently clear to readers that this publication was always meant to be a point-in-time post. However, some readers may not have made this inference, which may have led them to believe that Purpose’s point-in-time views regarding ESG would apply indefinitely.
https://www.purposeinvest.com/funds/purpose-global-climate-opportunities-fund/knowledge-base/esg-diaries-five-things-weve-learned-about-our-approach
Purpose added a disclaimer specifically stating that this was a point-in-time publication and that updated information can be found on each fund’s respective webpage; and provided a link to Purpose’s updated ESG Policy.
Purpose believes that the publication of a date alongside this blog post made it sufficiently clear to readers that this publication was always meant to be a point-in-time post. However, some readers may not have made this inference, which may have led them to believe that Purpose’s point-in-time views regarding ESG would apply indefinitely.
https://www.purposeinvest.com/about
Purpose replaced the phrase “ESG Always” from the “Principles of Purpose” section.
Purpose believes that, read together, its disclosure regarding ESG made sufficiently clear that ESG integration is applied wherever possible, subject to the qualifications listed in those publications. However, a reader who read this page in isolation might have understood the phrase “ESG Always” to mean that Purpose “always” integrates ESG in a literal way.
https://www.purposeinvest.com/esg
Purpose updated existing ESG Policy page to more closely align with fund prospectus disclosure and incorporate guidance from the CSA Staff Notice 81-334 ESG-Related Investment Fund Disclosure. The ESG Policy sets out how ESG strategies are applied, evaluated, and monitored for the Purpose ESG-Related Funds.
Purpose updated its existing ESG Vision to the ESG Policy. Readers may have previously been confused as to how Purpose incorporates guidance from the CSA regarding ESG, which is now reflected in the updated Policy.
The updates outlined above were requested by the Staff of the Ontario Securities Commission in connection with the Staff’s issue-oriented review of ESG-Related Funds. The following list includes all Purpose Investments Funds that do not fall under the ESG classification.
Fund Name
Black Diamond Distressed Opportunities Fund
Black Diamond Global Enhanced Income Fund
Black Diamond Global Equity Fund
Canadian Investment Grade Preferred Share Fund
Purpose Credit Opportunities Fund
Purpose Global Flexible Credit Fund
Purpose Total Return Bond Fund
Purpose Gold Bullion Fund
Purpose Silver Bullion Fund
Purpose Cash Management Fund
Purpose High Interest Savings Fund
Purpose Premium Money Market Fund
Purpose US Cash Fund
Purpose Bitcoin ETF
Purpose Bitcoin Yield ETF
Purpose Crypto Opportunities ETF
Purpose Ether ETF
Purpose Ether Yield ETF
Big Banc Split Corp.
Purpose Behavioural Opportunities Fund
Purpose Best Ideas Fund
Purpose Canadian Equity Growth Fund
Purpose Global Innovators Fund
Purpose Canadian Financial Income Fund
Purpose Canadian Income Growth Fund
Purpose Emerging Markets Dividend Fund
Purpose Healthcare Innovation Yield Fund
Purpose Monthly Income Fund
Purpose Tactical Asset Allocation Fund
Longevity Pension Fund
Purpose Structured Equity Growth Fund
Purpose Structured Equity Yield Plus Fund
Purpose Structured Equity Yield Portfolio
Alphabet (GOOGL) Yield Shares Purpose ETF
Amazon (AMZN) Yield Shares Purpose ETF
Apple (AAPL) Yield Shares Purpose ETF
Berkshire Hathaway (BRK) Yield Shares Purpose ETF
Tesla (TSLA) Yield Shares Purpose ETF
About Purpose Investments
Purpose Investments is an asset management company with over $15 billion in assets under management. Purpose Investments has an unrelenting focus on client-centric innovation and offers a range of managed and quantitative investment products. Purpose Investments is led by well-known entrepreneur Som Seif and is a division of Purpose Unlimited, an independent technology-driven financial services company.
For further information, please contact:
Keera Hart
keera.hart@kaiserpartners.com
905-580-1257
Information contained on this page was published at a specific point in time. Upon publication, it is believed to be accurate and reliable, however, we cannot guarantee that it is complete or current at all times. The information provided is subject to change without notice, and updated information can be found on each fund’s specific webpage. Purpose’s ESG policy can be found at https://www.purposeinvest.com/esg.