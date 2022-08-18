Purpose Investments Inc. Announces Correction to Record Date for August 2022 Distribution for Closed-End Funds

Purpose Investments Inc.

TORONTO, Aug. 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Purpose Investments Inc. (“Purpose”) today announced corrections to the August 2022 distribution record date for Canadian Investment Grade Preferred Share Fund (NEO: RIGP.UN) and Big Banc Split Corp. (TSX: BNK; BNK.PR.A) (“the CEFs”). The press release issued on August 18, 2022 at 17:30 EST reported an incorrect record date for the CEFs. The correct record date for the CEFs will be August 31, 2022.

Closed-End Funds Ticker Symbol Distribution

per share/unit Record Date Payable Date Distribution Frequency Canadian Investment Grade Preferred Share Fund – Class T RIGP.UN $0.1146 08/31/2022 09/15/2022 Monthly Big Banc Split Corp – Class A BNK $0.06621 08/31/2022 09/15/2022 Monthly Big Banc Split Corp – Preferred Shares BNK.PR.A $0.05001 08/31/2022 09/15/2022 Monthly

(1) Dividend is designated as an “eligible” Canadian dividend for purposes of the Income Tax Act (Canada) and any similar provincial and territorial legislation.

About Purpose Investments Inc.

Purpose Investments is an asset management company with over $13 billion in assets under management. Purpose Investments has an unrelenting focus on client-centric innovation and offers a range of managed and quantitative investment products. Purpose Investments is led by well-known entrepreneur Som Seif and is a division of Purpose Unlimited, an independent technology-driven financial services company.

For further information please contact:

Keera Hart

Keera.Hart@kaiserpartners.com

905-580-1257

Commissions, trailing commissions, management fees and expenses all may be associated with investment fund investments. Please read the prospectus and other disclosure documents before investing. Investment funds are not covered by the Canada Deposit Insurance Corporation or any other government deposit insurer. There can be no assurance that the full amount of your investment in a fund will be returned to you. If the securities are purchased or sold on a stock exchange, you may pay more or receive less than the current net asset value. Investment funds are not guaranteed, their values change frequently and past performance may not be repeated.



