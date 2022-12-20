Purpose Investments Inc. Announces December 2022 Distributions
TORONTO, Dec. 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Purpose Investments Inc. (“Purpose”) is pleased to announce distributions for the month of December 2022 for its open-end exchange traded funds and closed-end funds (“the Funds”).
The ex-distribution date for all ETFs is December 25, 2022, with the exception of Purpose Bitcoin Yield ETF and Purpose Ether Yield ETF, which will have an ex-distribution date of December 28, 2022, as well as Purpose High Interest Savings ETF and Purpose US Cash Fund, which have an ex-distribution date of December 30, 2022. The ex-distribution date for all closed-end funds is December 29, 2022.
Open-End Funds
Ticker
Distribution
Record
Payable
Distribution
Purpose Core Dividend Fund - ETF Series
$0.10501
12/28/2022
01/09/2023
Monthly
Purpose Enhanced Dividend Fund – ETF Series
PDIV
$0.06901
12/28/2022
01/09/2023
Monthly
Purpose Total Return Bond Fund - ETF Series
PBD
$0.05201
12/28/2022
01/09/2023
Monthly
Purpose Real Estate Income Fund – ETF Series
PHR
$0.07201
12/28/2022
01/09/2023
Monthly
Purpose Monthly Income Fund - ETF Series
PIN
$0.08301
12/28/2022
01/09/2023
Monthly
Purpose Premium Yield Fund – ETF Series
PYF
$0.08301
12/28/2022
01/09/2023
Monthly
Purpose Premium Yield Fund Non-Currency Hedged USD – ETF Series
PYF.U
US $ 0.08851
12/28/2022
01/09/2023
Monthly
Purpose Premium Yield Fund Non-Currency Hedged – ETF Series
PYF.B
$0.08851
12/28/2022
01/09/2023
Monthly
Purpose Canadian Financial Income Fund – ETF Series
BNC
$0.10251
12/28/2022
01/09/2023
Monthly
Purpose Conservative Income Fund – ETF Series
PRP
$0.05401
12/28/2022
01/09/2023
Monthly
Purpose International Tactical Hedged Equity Fund – ETF Series
PHW
$0.10001
12/28/2022
01/09/2023
Quarterly
Purpose Diversified Real Asset Fund – ETF Series
PRA
$0.21001
12/28/2022
01/09/2023
Quarterly
Purpose Enhanced Premium Yield Fund – ETF Series
PAYF
$0.11811
12/28/2022
01/09/2023
Monthly
Purpose International Dividend Fund – ETF Units
PID
$0.0780
12/28/2022
01/09/2023
Monthly
Purpose US Dividend Fund – ETF Units
PUD
$0.0650
12/28/2022
01/09/2023
Monthly
Purpose US Dividend Fund Non-Currency Hedged – ETF Units
PUD.B
$0.0760
12/28/2022
01/09/2023
Monthly
Purpose Global Bond Fund – ETF Units
BND
$0.0585
12/28/2022
01/09/2023
Monthly
Purpose High Interest Savings ETF
PSA
$0.1958
12/30/2022
01/09/2023
Monthly
Purpose US Cash Fund – ETF Units
PSU.U
US$ 0.4015
12/30/2022
01/09/2023
Monthly
Purpose Strategic Yield Fund – ETF Units
SYLD
$0.0970
12/28/2022
01/09/2023
Monthly
Purpose Multi-Asset Income Fund – ETF Units
PINC
$0.0840
12/28/2022
01/09/2023
Monthly
Purpose Global Bond Class – ETF Units
IGB
$0.06021
12/28/2022
01/09/2023
Monthly
Purpose Canadian Preferred Share Fund – ETF Units
RPS
$0.0950
12/28/2022
01/09/2023
Monthly
Purpose Core Equity Income Fund – ETF Series
RDE
$0.08001
12/28/2022
01/09/2023
Monthly
Purpose US Preferred Share Fund – ETF Units
RPU
$0.0940
12/28/2022
01/09/2023
Monthly
Purpose US Preferred Share Fund Non-Currency Hedged – ETF Units2
RPU.B / RPU.U
$0.0940
12/28/2022
01/09/2023
Monthly
Purpose Emerging Markets Dividend Fund – ETF Units
REM
$0.0950
12/28/2022
01/09/2023
Monthly
Purpose Global Flexible Credit Fund – ETF Units
FLX
$0.0297
12/28/2022
01/09/2023
Monthly
Purpose Global Flexible Credit Fund - Non-Currency Hedged USD – ETF Units
FLX.U
US$ 0.0375
12/28/2022
01/09/2023
Monthly
Purpose Global Flexible Credit Fund - Non-Currency Hedged – ETF Units
FLX.B
$0.0365
12/28/2022
01/09/2023
Monthly
Purpose Marijuana Opportunities Fund – ETF Units
MJJ
$0.0100
12/28/2022
01/09/2023
Quarterly
Black Diamond Global Equity Fund – ETF Units
BDEQ
$0.0112
12/28/2022
01/09/2023
Monthly
Black Diamond Distressed Opportunities Fund – ETF Units
BDOP
$0.0075
12/28/2022
01/09/2023
Monthly
Purpose Credit Opportunities Fund – ETF Units
CROP
$0.0875
12/28/2022
01/09/2023
Monthly
Purpose Credit Opportunities Fund – ETF USD Units
CROP.U
$0.0975
12/28/2022
01/09/2023
Monthly
Purpose Bitcoin Yield ETF – ETF Units
BTCY
$0.0210
12/28/2022
01/09/2023
Monthly
Purpose Bitcoin Yield ETF – ETF Non-Currency hedged Units
BTCY.B
$0.0235
12/28/2022
01/09/2023
Monthly
Purpose Bitcoin Yield ETF – ETF Units Non-Currency Hedged USD Units
BTCY.U
US$ 0.0280
12/28/2022
01/09/2023
Monthly
Purpose Ether Yield ETF – ETF Units
ETHY
$0.0210
12/28/2022
01/09/2023
Monthly
Purpose Ether Yield ETF – ETF Non-Currency hedged Units
ETHY.B
$0.0250
12/28/2022
01/09/2023
Monthly
Purpose Ether Yield ETF – ETF Units Non-Currency Hedged USD Units
ETHY.U
US$ 0.0275
12/28/2022
01/09/2023
Monthly
Purpose Healthcare Innovation Yield ETF – ETF Units
HEAL
$0.1330
12/28/2022
01/09/2023
Monthly
Closed-End Funds
Ticker
Distribution
Record
Payable
Distribution
Canadian Investment Grade Preferred Share Fund – Class T
RIGP.UN
$0.1146
12/30/2022
01/16/2023
Monthly
Big Banc Split Corp – Class A
BNK
$0.06621
12/30/2022
01/13/2023
Monthly
Big Banc Split Corp – Preferred Shares
BNK.PR.A
$0.05001
12/30/2022
01/13/2023
Monthly
Estimated December 2022 Distributions for Purpose Cash Management Fund
The December 2022 distribution rate for Purpose Cash Management Fund is estimated to be as follows:
Fund Name
Ticker
Estimated
Record
Payable
Distribution
Purpose Cash Management Fund - ETF Units
MNY
$0.3517
12/30/2022
01/09/2023
Monthly
Purpose expects to issue a press release on or about December 29, 2022, which will provide the final distribution rate for Purpose Cash Management Fund. The ex-distribution date will be December 30, 2022.
Dividend is designated as an “eligible” Canadian dividend for purposes of the Income Tax Act (Canada) and any similar provincial and territorial legislation.
Purpose US Preferred Share Fund Non-Currency Hedged – ETF Units have both a CAD and USD purchase option. Distribution per unit is declared in CAD, however, the USD purchase option (RPU.U) distribution will be made in the USD equivalent. Conversion into USD will use the end-of-day foreign exchange rate prevailing on the ex-distribution date.
About Purpose Investments Inc.
Purpose Investments is an asset management company with more than $14 billion in assets under management. Purpose Investments has an unrelenting focus on client-centric innovation and offers a range of managed and quantitative investment products. Purpose Investments is led by well-known entrepreneur Som Seif and is a division of Purpose Unlimited, an independent technology-driven financial services company.
