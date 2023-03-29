Purpose Investments Inc. announces filing of audited annual financial statements and MRFP for Purpose Global Innovators Fund

Purpose Investments Inc.

TORONTO, March 29, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Purpose Investments Inc. (“Purpose”), manager of Purpose Global Innovators Fund (the “Fund”), announced today that the Fund has finalized and filed its audited annual financial statements and accompanying management report of fund performance (“MRFP”) for the year ended October 31, 2022. The financial statements and MRFP are available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com and on Purpose’s website at www.purposeinvest.com.



About Purpose Investments Inc.

Purpose Investments is an asset management company with more than $15 billion in assets under management. Purpose has an unrelenting focus on client-centric innovation, offering a range of managed and quantitative investment products. Purpose is led by well-known entrepreneur Som Seif and is a division of Purpose Unlimited, an independent, technology-driven financial services platform that is reshaping the industry by connecting and creating opportunities across asset management, wealth management and small business financial services.

For further information, please contact:

Keera Hart

Keera.Hart@kaiserpartners.com

905-580-1257

Commissions, trailing commissions, management fees and expenses all may be associated with investment fund investments. The prospectus contains important detailed information about the investment fund. Please read the prospectus before investing. There is no assurance that any fund will achieve its investment objective, and its net asset value, yield, and investment return will fluctuate from time to time with market conditions. Investment funds are not guaranteed, their values change frequently, and past performance may not be repeated.



