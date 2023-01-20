U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    3,972.61
    +73.76 (+1.89%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,375.49
    +330.93 (+1.00%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,140.43
    +288.17 (+2.66%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,867.34
    +30.99 (+1.69%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    81.40
    +1.07 (+1.33%)
     

  • Gold

    1,927.70
    +3.80 (+0.20%)
     

  • Silver

    24.06
    +0.19 (+0.80%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0858
    +0.0024 (+0.22%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.4840
    +0.0870 (+2.56%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2401
    +0.0010 (+0.08%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    129.5390
    +1.1400 (+0.89%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    22,522.62
    +1,480.17 (+7.03%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    515.06
    +29.04 (+5.98%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,770.59
    +23.30 (+0.30%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,553.53
    +148.30 (+0.56%)
     

Purpose Investments Inc. Announces Final Annual 2022 Capital Gains Distributions for Big Banc Split Corp.

Purpose Investments Inc.
·1 min read
Purpose Investments Inc.
Purpose Investments Inc.

TORONTO, Jan. 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Purpose Investments Inc. (“Purpose”) is pleased to announce the final annual 2022 capital gain distributions for Big Banc Split Corp. The distributions represent capital gains realized by Big Banc Split Corp. during the year.

Shareholders of record at the close of business on January 27, 2023, will receive the 2022 annual capital gains distribution on February 1, 2023, and such gains will be applicable for the 2023 tax year. The final year-end capital gain distribution for Big Banc Split Corp. will be paid in cash.

Details of the per-unit distribution amounts are as follows:

Big Banc Split Corp.

Ticker
Symbol

Exchange

Final Annual Capital
Gains Distribution Per
Share

Big Banc Split Corp. – Class A Shares

BNK

TSX

$1.9150


About Purpose Investments Inc.

Purpose Investments is an asset management company with more than $15 billion in assets under management. Purpose Investments has an unrelenting focus on client-centric innovation, and offers a range of managed and quantitative investment products. Purpose Investments is led by well-known entrepreneur Som Seif and is a division of Purpose Financial, an independent technology-driven financial services company.

For further information please contact:
Keera Hart
Keera.Hart@kaiserpartners.com
905-580-1257

Commissions, trailing commissions, management fees and expenses all may be associated with investment fund investments. Please read the prospectus and other disclosure documents before investing. Investment funds are not covered by the Canada Deposit Insurance Corporation or any other government deposit insurer. There can be no assurance that the full amount of your investment in a fund will be returned to you. If the securities are purchased or sold on a stock exchange, you may pay more or receive less than the current net asset value. Investment funds are not guaranteed, their values change frequently and past performance may not be repeated.


