Purpose Investments Inc. Announces March Distributions

Purpose Investments Inc.
·5 min read
Purpose Investments Inc.
Purpose Investments Inc.

TORONTO, March 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Purpose Investments Inc. (“Purpose”) is pleased to announce distributions for the month of March 2022 for its open-end exchange traded funds and closed-end funds (“the Funds”).

The ex-distribution date for all ETFs is March 28, 2022, with the exception of Purpose Bitcoin Yield ETF and Purpose Ether Yield ETF, which will have an ex-distribution date of March 29, 2022, as well as Purpose High Interest Savings ETF and Purpose US Cash Fund, which have an ex-distribution date of March 30, 2022. The ex-distribution date for all closed-end funds is March 30, 2022.

Open-End Funds

Ticker
Symbol

Distribution
per
share/unit

Record
Date

Payable
Date

Distribution
Frequency

Purpose Core Dividend Fund - ETF Series

PDF

$

0.08501

03/29/2022

04/07/2022

Monthly

Purpose Enhanced Dividend Fund – ETF Series

PDIV

$

0.05221

03/29/2022

04/07/2022

Monthly

Purpose Total Return Bond Fund - ETF Series

PBD

$

0.05201

03/29/2022

04/07/2022

Monthly

Purpose Real Estate Income Fund – ETF Series

PHR

$

0.07201

03/29/2022

04/07/2022

Monthly

Purpose Monthly Income Fund - ETF Series

PIN

$

0.08301

03/29/2022

04/07/2022

Monthly

Purpose Premium Yield Fund – ETF Series

PYF

$

0.08301

03/29/2022

04/07/2022

Monthly

Purpose Premium Yield Fund Non-Currency Hedged USD – ETF Series

PYF.U

US $ 0.08851

03/29/2022

04/07/2022

Monthly

Purpose Premium Yield Fund Non-Currency Hedged – ETF Series

PYF.B

$

0.08851

03/29/2022

04/07/2022

Monthly

Purpose Canadian Financial Income Fund – ETF Series

BNC

$

0.08501

03/29/2022

04/07/2022

Monthly

Purpose Conservative Income Fund – ETF Series

PRP

$

0.05401

03/29/2022

04/07/2022

Monthly

Purpose International Tactical Hedged Equity Fund – ETF Series

PHW

$

0.10001

03/29/2022

04/07/2022

Quarterly

Purpose Diversified Real Asset Fund – ETF Series

PRA

$

0.07501

03/29/2022

04/07/2022

Quarterly

Purpose Enhanced Premium Yield Fund – ETF Series

PAYF

$

0.11811

03/29/2022

04/07/2022

Monthly

Purpose International Dividend Fund – ETF Units

PID

$

0.0780

03/29/2022

04/07/2022

Monthly

Purpose US Dividend Fund – ETF Units

PUD

$

0.0650

03/29/2022

04/07/2022

Monthly

Purpose US Dividend Fund Non-Currency Hedged – ETF Units

PUD.B

$

0.0760

03/29/2022

04/07/2022

Monthly

Purpose Global Bond Fund – ETF Units

BND

$

0.0585

03/29/2022

04/07/2022

Monthly

Purpose High Interest Savings ETF

PSA

$

0.0346

03/30/2022

04/07/2022

Monthly

Purpose US Cash Fund – ETF Units

PSU.U

US$ 0.0352

03/30/2022

04/07/2022

Monthly

Purpose Strategic Yield Fund – ETF Units

SYLD

$

0.0970

03/29/2022

04/07/2022

Monthly

Purpose Multi-Asset Income Fund – ETF Units

PINC

$

0.0840

03/29/2022

04/07/2022

Monthly

Purpose Global Bond Class – ETF Units

IGB

$

0.06021

03/29/2022

04/07/2022

Monthly

Purpose Canadian Preferred Share Fund – ETF Units

RPS

$

0.0950

03/29/2022

04/07/2022

Monthly

Purpose Core Equity Income Fund – ETF Series

RDE

$

0.06501

03/29/2022

04/07/2022

Monthly

Purpose US Preferred Share Fund – ETF Units

RPU

$

0.0940

03/29/2022

04/07/2022

Monthly

Purpose US Preferred Share Fund Non-Currency Hedged – ETF Units2

RPU.B / RPU.U

$

0.0940

03/29/2022

04/07/2022

Monthly

Purpose Emerging Markets Dividend Fund – ETF Units

REM

$

0.0580

03/29/2022

04/07/2022

Monthly

Purpose Global Flexible Credit Fund – ETF Units

FLX

$

0.0297

03/29/2022

04/07/2022

Monthly

Purpose Global Flexible Credit Fund - Non-Currency Hedged USD – ETF Units

FLX.U

US$ 0.0375

03/29/2022

04/07/2022

Monthly

Purpose Global Flexible Credit Fund - Non-Currency Hedged – ETF Units

FLX.B

$

0.0365

03/29/2022

04/07/2022

Monthly

Black Diamond Global Equity Fund – ETF Units

BDEQ

$

0.0112

03/29/2022

04/07/2022

Monthly

Black Diamond Distressed Opportunities Fund – ETF Units

BDOP

$

0.0075

03/29/2022

04/07/2022

Monthly

Purpose Marijuana Opportunities Fund – ETF Units

MJJ

$

0.0100

03/29/2022

04/07/2022

Quarterly

Purpose Global Climate Opportunities Fund – ETF Units

CLMT

$

0.0100

03/29/2022

04/07/2022

Monthly

Purpose Credit Opportunities Fund – ETF Units

CROP

$

0.0875

03/29/2022

04/07/2022

Monthly

Purpose Bitcoin Yield ETF – ETF Units

BTCY

$

0.0750

03/29/2022

04/07/2022

Monthly

Purpose Bitcoin Yield ETF – ETF Non-Currency hedged Units

BTCY.B

$

0.0775

03/29/2022

04/07/2022

Monthly

Purpose Bitcoin Yield ETF – ETF Units Non-Currency Hedged USD Units

BTCY.U

US$ 0.0940

03/29/2022

04/07/2022

Monthly

Purpose Ether Yield ETF – ETF Units

ETHY

$

0.0805

03/29/2022

04/07/2022

Monthly

Purpose Ether Yield ETF – ETF Non-Currency hedged Units

ETHY.B

$

0.0885

03/29/2022

04/07/2022

Monthly

Purpose Ether Yield ETF – ETF Units Non-Currency Hedged USD Units

ETHY.U

US$ 0.1005

03/29/2022

04/07/2022

Monthly

Purpose Healthcare Innovation Yield ETF – ETF Units

HEAL

$

0.0815

03/29/2022

04/07/2022

Monthly

Closed-End Funds

Ticker
Symbol

Distribution
per
share/unit

Record
Date

Payable
Date

Distribution
Frequency

Canadian Investment Grade Preferred Share Fund – Class T

RIGP.UN

$

0.1146

03/31/2022

04/14/2022

Monthly

Big Banc Split Corp – Class A

BNK

$

0.06621

03/31/2022

04/14/2022

Monthly

Big Banc Split Corp – Preferred Shares

BNK.PR.A

$

0.05001

03/31/2022

04/14/2022

Monthly


(1)

Dividend is designated as an “eligible” Canadian dividend for purposes of the Income Tax Act (Canada) and any similar provincial and territorial legislation.

(2)

Purpose US Preferred Share Fund Non-Currency Hedged – ETF Units have both a CAD and USD purchase option. Distribution per unit is declared in CAD, however, the USD purchase option (RPU.U) distribution will be made in the USD equivalent. Conversion into USD will use the end-of-day foreign exchange rate prevailing on the ex-distribution date.

About Purpose Investments Inc.

Purpose Investments is an asset management company with approximately $14 billion in assets under management. Purpose Investments has an unrelenting focus on client-centric innovation and offers a range of managed and quantitative investment products. Purpose Investments is led by well-known entrepreneur Som Seif and is a division of Purpose Unlimited, an independent technology-driven financial services company.

For further information please contact:
Keera Hart
Keera.Hart@kaiserpartners.com
905-580-1257

Commissions, trailing commissions, management fees and expenses all may be associated with investment fund investments. Please read the prospectus and other disclosure documents before investing. Investment funds are not covered by the Canada Deposit Insurance Corporation or any other government deposit insurer. There can be no assurance that the full amount of your investment in a fund will be returned to you. If the securities are purchased or sold on a stock exchange, you may pay more or receive less than the current net asset value. Investment funds are not guaranteed, their values change frequently and past performance may not be repeated.


